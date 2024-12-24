Lifeform 価格(LFT)
Lifeform（LFT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01228761 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.48M USD です。LFT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Lifeform 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 236.79K USD
です- Lifeform 1日内の価格変動率は -5.35%
です- 循環供給量は 120.00M USD です
MEXCで LFT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LFT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Lifeform から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00069533931903281 です。
過去30日間における Lifeform から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0024490177 です。
過去60日間における Lifeform から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0020851693 です。
過去90日間における Lifeform から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.004524768433379523 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00069533931903281
|-5.35%
|30日
|$ -0.0024490177
|-19.93%
|60日
|$ -0.0020851693
|-16.96%
|90日
|$ -0.004524768433379523
|-26.91%
Lifeform の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.64%
-5.35%
-33.26%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Lifeform, a pioneering provider of decentralized digital identity solutions, empowers individuals to securely and seamlessly navigate the digital realm. With a vision of inclusivity, Lifeform aims to facilitate the integration of the next billion users into the web3 revolution. At the forefront of innovation, Lifeform introduces hyper-realistic 3D virtual human avatars as NFT-based digital identities. These avatars are accessible across both web3 and traditional web2 platforms, offering users a unique and engaging identity experience. With the user-friendly Virtual Human Editor tool and cross-blockchain NFT storage, Lifeform ensures a smooth and intuitive process for creating and managing digital identities. One of Lifeform's groundbreaking developments is the creation of the Universal Domain, which provides domain names with the .btc suffix. This innovation simplifies authentication and positioning in blockchain networks, granting users complete control over their identity information. Leveraging the robust network of Bitcoin, Lifeform ensures global recognition and usability, thereby enhancing security in digital identity management. Backed by industry leaders such as Binance Labs and IDG Capital, Lifeform stands as a driving force in shaping the future of digital identity and web3 technology. With a commitment to innovation and inclusivity, Lifeform strives to revolutionize the way individuals interact and transact in the digital world.
