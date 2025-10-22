Giant Token 価格(GTAN)
+0.28%
-5.35%
-19.68%
-19.68%
Giant Token (GTAN) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、GTAN は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。GTAN の史上最高値は $ 0 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、GTAN は過去1時間で +0.28%、過去24時間で -5.35% 、過去7日間で -19.68% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
Giant Token の現在の時価総額は $ 348.78K、24時間取引高は -- です。GTAN の循環供給量は 375.28T、総供給量は 375282573212301.7 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 348.78K です。
本日の Giant Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Giant Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Giant Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Giant Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-5.35%
|30日
|$ 0
|-53.17%
|60日
|$ 0
|-43.14%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Giant Token ($GTAN) is a groundbreaking African charity-focused digital currency project that leverages the power of blockchain technology to create a tangible and transparent impact. Beyond its function as a secure and efficient digital asset, GTAN is built on a core mission to uplift underprivileged communities in Africa, providing essential aid to those who need it most, including widows, widowers, and the elderly. The project's unique structure ensures a continuous flow of support, enhancing local communities and fostering lasting, positive change.
The $GTAN ecosystem is designed to be a beacon of transparency and accountability. By utilizing blockchain technology, every transaction and every donation is recorded on an immutable public ledger. This level of transparency eliminates the intermediaries often found in traditional charity models, ensuring that funds go directly to beneficiaries and that donors can see the real-world impact of their contributions. This creates a secure and trustworthy environment for all stakeholders, from project partners to individual community members.
$GTAN offers a unique investment opportunity that seamlessly blends financial returns with a powerful social mission. A key part of our innovative tokenomics is the transaction tax system, where a small percentage of every trade is automatically allocated to a dedicated charity wallet. This sustainable business model ensures that the project’s success is directly tied to the positive change it creates, providing a continuous and growing source of funding for our charitable initiatives.
For investors, $GTAN is more than just a digital asset; it is a means of participating in a powerful movement for social good. A portion of each transaction is distributed as reflections to all token holders, providing a passive income stream simply for holding the token. This dual-purpose model allows investors to not only position themselves for potential profits in the rapidly growing world of cryptocurrency but also to make a tangible difference in the world. As the demand for socially responsible investing (SRI) continues to rise, $GTAN is perfectly positioned to appeal to a new generation of investors who prioritize projects that align with their values.
Our community is the heart of the Giant Token project. By investing in $GTAN, you're not just buying a token—you’re joining a global community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about using cryptocurrency to solve real-world problems. This engaged and passionate community is a vital component of the project's long-term success, driving awareness, and helping to identify and support new charitable causes.
Finally, Giant Token ($GTAN) represents the future of philanthropy—a future where technology, finance, and social responsibility converge. It's a testament to the idea that a digital currency can be a force for profound, positive change. Join us in building a better future, one transaction at a time.
