FOAM 価格(FOAM)
FOAM（FOAM）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00102497 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 364.24K USD です。FOAM から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な FOAM 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.15K USD
です- FOAM 1日内の価格変動率は -7.29%
です- 循環供給量は 355.36M USD です
MEXCで FOAM から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な FOAM 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の FOAM から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における FOAM から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0007794694 です。
過去60日間における FOAM から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0008878460 です。
過去90日間における FOAM から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.007873142972795328 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-7.29%
|30日
|$ -0.0007794694
|-76.04%
|60日
|$ -0.0008878460
|-86.62%
|90日
|$ -0.007873142972795328
|-88.48%
FOAM の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.33%
-7.29%
-45.47%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
FOAM is an open protocol for proof of location on Ethereum. Our mission is to build a consensus driven map of the world, empowering a fully decentralized web3 economy with verifiable location data. FOAM incentivizes the infrastructure needed for privacy-preserving and fraud-proof location verification. The starting point for FOAM is static proof of location, where a community of Cartographers curate geographic Points of Interest on the FOAM map. Through global community-driven efforts, FOAM’s dynamic proof of location protocol will enable a permissionless and privacy-preserving network of radio beacons that is independent from external centralized sources and capable of providing secure location verification services. FOAM Token Functionality 1. Add and Curate Geographic Points of Interest The FOAM Spatial Index Visualizer allows Cartographers to participate in interactive TCR POIs on a map. Users can add points to the map, validate new candidates and verify the map by visiting real world locations. The FOAM Token Curated Registry unlocks mapping in a secure and permissionless fashion and allows locations to be ranked and maintained by token balances. Users can deposit FOAM Tokens into POIs on the map to increase attention those POIs might receive. 2. Signal for Zone Incentivisation A further potential use of the FOAM Token by Cartographers is to stake their FOAM Tokens to Signal. Signaling is a mechanism designed to allow Cartographers to incentivize the expansion and geographic coverage of the FOAM network. To Signal, a Cartographer stakes FOAM Tokens to a Signaling smart contract by reference to a particular area. These staked tokens serve as indicators of demand, and are proportionate to (i) the length of time staking (the earlier, the better), and (ii) the number of tokens staked (the less well-served areas, the better). In the context of the contingent Dynamic Proof of Location concept (described further in the Product Whitepaper), these indicators are the weighted references that determine the spatial mining rewards. 3. Contribute to Potential Secure Location Services as Zone Anchor or Verifier The FOAM protocol may allow users to provide work and secure localization services and location verification for smart contracts and be rewarded for their own efforts with new FOAM Tokens in the form of mining rewards. Devices and real world contracts can be programmed to designate attestations and track interactions and transactions on the map. With the addition of necessary radio hardware by individual users and the grass roots expansion of the FOAM network, it may be possible for location status to be proved in a different manner. Location could be proved through a time synchronization protocol that would ensure continuity of a distributed clock, whereby specialized hardware could synchronize nodes’ clocks over radio to provide location services in a given area. As explained further in the following paragraph, this ‘Dynamic Proof of Location’ is contingent on a number of factors outside of Foamspace’s control.
