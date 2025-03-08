Exactly Protocol 価格(EXA)
Exactly Protocol（EXA）の本日のライブ価格は 1.06 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 2.38M USD です。EXA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Exactly Protocol 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 11.05K USD
です- Exactly Protocol 1日内の価格変動率は -1.90%
です- 循環供給量は 2.25M USD です
MEXCで EXA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な EXA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Exactly Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.020596109736038 です。
過去30日間における Exactly Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ +4.8759091580 です。
過去60日間における Exactly Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ +4.0329565600 です。
過去90日間における Exactly Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.7916631561664852 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.020596109736038
|-1.90%
|30日
|$ +4.8759091580
|+459.99%
|60日
|$ +4.0329565600
|+380.47%
|90日
|$ +0.7916631561664852
|+295.03%
Exactly Protocol の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.34%
-1.90%
-18.10%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Exactly is a decentralized and open-source DeFi protocol that allows users to exchange the value of their crypto assets through deposits easily and borrows with variable and fixed interest rates. What makes your project unique? Unlike other fixed rate protocols that determine fixed rates based on the price of various maturity tokens, Exactly Protocol is the first to determine fixed rates based on the utilization rate of pools with different maturity dates. This means the protocol does not need a custom AMM to trade maturity tokens; it only needs a variable rate pool that consistently provides liquidity to the different fixed rate pools. History of your project: Exactly Protocol was started in July 2021, launched to Ethereum Mainnet in November 2022, and to Optimism in March 2023 by a team of stakeholders with software, economics, finance, and math expertise. Exactly was funded by long-term capital partners with a track record of alignment with Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Some of our current investors are Kazsek, BairesDAO, NXTP, Newtopia, Kain Warwick (Co-Founder of Synthetix), Esteban Ordano (Co-Founder of Decentraland), Matias Woloski (Co-Founder of Auth0), Daedalus among others. What’s next for your project? Continue growing following Optimism’s Superchain approach and partner with web3 projects and web2 fintech in the long term to bring the benefits of Defi to the end-user. What can your token be used for? (Utility, NOT tokenomics) The EXA token serves as the governance token of Exactly Protocol, granting holders the right to vote on proposals for changes and upgrades in the protocol. EXA holders will wield power over the Exactly Protocol’s treasury, risk management, and smart contract upgrades.
