ErgOne (ERGONE) トケノミクス
ErgOne (ERGONE) 情報
ErgOne: A Decentralised Marketing powered by Community All the Ergonauts around the world have often told us that what Ergo really needs is Marketing. And this is with this concern in mind that we have decided to create ErgOne.
Our primary focus is to highlight ERGO in a fully organic way.
It is thus naturally that ErgOne starts as an Ergo Fan Community Token but it also aims to become much more… permitting the community to support any project collectively.
Indeed, the Ergo marketing problematic affects many other projects build with a lot of skills and energy but a lack of money.
Our tool will involve the community into the promotion of this kind of projects.
ErgOne will allow each of you to participate in the (GMS) Great Mass Sharing.
🔹 Let's stop being influenced by global decision leaders 🔹 Become promoter of your own wave of influence 🔹 Lead and build a viral trend around your favorite content 🔹 Support your content creator by being rewarded
It's time to bring the highlight on the projects that really deserve it
ErgOne's mission is to decentralize marketing using its community token and some powerful apps
We hope that the vision we all develop together will contribute to a better Future.
ErgOne (ERGONE) トケノミクス & 価格分析
ErgOne (ERGONE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
ErgOne (ERGONE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
ErgOne (ERGONE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ERGONE トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
ERGONE トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
ERGONE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ERGONE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
ERGONE 価格予測
ERGONE の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の ERGONE 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。