We guarantee performance beyond the current market standard for CLIs. Having Eigencode written completely in Rust grants it excellent performance optimization.
We uniquely differentiate ourselves by having not only multi-model support with the ability for users to insert multiple API keys from their favorite AI providers, but we also offer complete local model support so users can run local models for the tasks that are more data privacy sensitive and use Eigencode offline
|We also offer parallel coding with concurrency and threading where you can run multiple models in parallel with each other on various tasks if desired - we have more features as well you can read about on our website, Eigencode has been made with the goal of being the most powerful CLI tool in the world and we intend on upholding that promise
Eigencode is also completely free to use and can be installed and run straight away - our meme coin works as a unique product incentive that allows for us to dedicate resources to everything Eigencode should need in the future for ensuring our product remains ahead of the curve.
EIGENCODE (CODE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
EIGENCODE (CODE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される CODE トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
CODE トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
CODE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、CODE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
