DOOM 価格(DOOM)
DOOM（DOOM）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 3.53M USD です。DOOM から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な DOOM 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 6.16K USD
です- DOOM 1日内の価格変動率は +3.55%
です- 循環供給量は 3,141.59T USD です
MEXCで DOOM から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DOOM 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の DOOM から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における DOOM から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における DOOM から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における DOOM から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.55%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
DOOM の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+1.34%
+3.55%
-17.49%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
$DOOM, based on Solana, is not just a token; it’s a bold declaration of fun, rebellion, and living life on your terms. It serves as a rallying cry for those who believe in seizing the moment and living it up before the world goes boom. Forget playing it safe – $DOOM is here to remind you that life’s too short not to YOLO. By holding $DOOM, you’re not merely holding a coin; you’re securing a front-row seat to crypto’s most exhilarating and unpredictable adventure. More than just a meme token, $DOOM represents a unique philosophy—a lifestyle centered around embracing chaos with humor, resilience, and audacity. It’s a celebration of living life to the fullest, even in the face of global uncertainty, financial turbulence, and societal challenges. $DOOM invites its community to embrace the unpredictability of the world and turn it into an opportunity for fun, value, and connection. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just joining the crypto space, $DOOM offers a thrilling experience like no other. Initial steps focus on expanding visibility through listings on major platforms like Coingecko, followed by a strategic push across Solana’s DEX ecosystem. These efforts are the foundation for $DOOM’s broader ambition to evolve into a multichain token. Looking further ahead, $DOOM’s ultimate goal is to secure listings on centralized exchanges (CEXs) in Q1 2025. The roadmap also includes exciting utility additions, such as integrating an AI conversational agent and launching a series of engaging games to foster community interaction and offer practical use cases for the token. At its core, $DOOM remains steadfast in its commitment to its community, delivering not only value but also a sense of joy and purpose. It’s more than a cryptocurrency; it’s a movement, a mindset, and a lifestyle. With $DOOM, the world of crypto becomes a stage for bold ideas, thrilling experiences, and a vibrant community united by the spirit of YOLO. Whether you’re in it for the fun, the gains, or the philosophy, $DOOM invites you to embrace the chaos and enjoy the ride.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 DOOM を AUD に
A$--
|1 DOOM を GBP に
￡--
|1 DOOM を EUR に
€--
|1 DOOM を USD に
$--
|1 DOOM を MYR に
RM--
|1 DOOM を TRY に
₺--
|1 DOOM を JPY に
¥--
|1 DOOM を RUB に
₽--
|1 DOOM を INR に
₹--
|1 DOOM を IDR に
Rp--
|1 DOOM を PHP に
₱--
|1 DOOM を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 DOOM を BRL に
R$--
|1 DOOM を CAD に
C$--
|1 DOOM を BDT に
৳--
|1 DOOM を NGN に
₦--
|1 DOOM を UAH に
₴--
|1 DOOM を VES に
Bs--
|1 DOOM を PKR に
Rs--
|1 DOOM を KZT に
₸--
|1 DOOM を THB に
฿--
|1 DOOM を TWD に
NT$--
|1 DOOM を CHF に
Fr--
|1 DOOM を HKD に
HK$--
|1 DOOM を MAD に
.د.م--