Divi (DIVI) トケノミクス
Divi (DIVI) 情報
Divi is an eco-friendly blockchain project with two fundamental principles: self-custody & simplicity. True to the founding vision of "crypto made easy," Divi is on a mission to reduce the complexity of blockchain technology with uncompromising self-custodial solutions, all while enabling network participants to earn a competitive rate of return (ROR). By leveraging its proof of stake (POS) consensus mechanism distributed across a diverse ecosystem of individual nodes, Divi offers a scalable FinTech solution ready for global adoption.
Divi has developed an innovative, patent-pending UX-focused mobile wallet simple enough for non-technical users. Divi’s mobile solution, DiviWallet, is 100% self-custodial with near-instant global settlement and ultra-low transaction fees. Divi Wallet has several features that make it stand out from other mobile crypto wallets: human-readable addresses, non-custodial staking vaults, a lottery block, the ability to deploy a mobile masternode in one click, and supports in-app swaps between nearly 300 different crypto assets.
Since completing the goals laid out in the original whitepaper, an updated roadmap was released in September 2022. Complete with vertically integrated solutions, Divi will allow organizations the ability to integrate their self-custodial wallet into their own business ecosystems. Other roadmap highlights include a robust DeFi protocol which will strengthen the $DIVI trading market, an innovative liquidity provisioning protocol for NFTs, and a loyalty framework that enables businesses to collaborate quicker and share loyalty assets. In addition, through the LightningWorks initiative, users will be able to utilize $DIVI via interactive comics, NFTs, and Web 3.0 gaming. Of course, users can expect continued coin integrations, as well.
Divi (DIVI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Divi (DIVI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Divi (DIVI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Divi (DIVI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される DIVI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
DIVI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
DIVI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、DIVI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
