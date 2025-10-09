CV3 (CV3AI) トケノミクス
CV3 (CV3AI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
CV3 (CV3AI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
CV3 (CV3AI) 情報
🚀 What Is CV3ai? CV3ai is an agentic recruitment platform that uses AI + blockchain to serve both sides of hiring — helping candidates win better jobs faster, while giving employers access to authenticated, pre-vetted talent with real-world credibility.
It’s not just a job board. It’s an AI hiring agent and on-chain trust layer designed to automate, enhance, and verify the most critical parts of recruiting.
🧠 For Candidates (Job Seekers) The Agent Does: Discovers high-fit roles based on your skills, goals, and preferences.
Enhances your résumé using AI to better match each role.
Scores and ranks jobs by match quality.
Applies on your behalf (with approval).
Verifies your experience (work history, GitHub, LinkedIn) on-chain.
Core Tools: CV3 Engine – AI résumé enhancement + job fit scoring
Selfcruitment™ – You pick the job, CV3 handles the rest
Trust Layer – Verifies your claims with public data and APIs
1-Click Apply – Integrated job board submission with tailored résumé
🏢 For Employers and Agencies The Agent Does: Sources talent that actually fits the job spec — both technically and culturally.
Validates candidate history via GitHub, LinkedIn, public records, and AI cross-matching.
Generates shortlists of matched, verified résumés.
Automates outreach and applicant tracking.
Prevents fraud with on-chain résumé authentication.
Core Tools: Verified Résumé Layer – LinkedIn, GitHub, and work history validation
Talent Search Agent – Matches real candidates with active intent
Score-Based Shortlisting – Prioritizes by fit and trust
Agency Dashboard – Manage hiring pipelines across clients
🔗 Blockchain-Backed Credentials CV3ai uses the Base blockchain to create the first public, immutable résumé layer, ensuring:
Tamper-proof work history
AI-generated trust scores
Resume + job matching audits
Decentralized professional identity
💸 Token + Monetization Token: $CV3ai (ERC-20 on Base)
Model: Credit-based system (buy credits with fiat or $CV3ai)
Use Cases: Resume enhancements, job applications, credential verification
Goal: Enable non-crypto users while building an on-chain credential economy
CV3 (CV3AI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
CV3 (CV3AI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される CV3AI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
CV3AI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
CV3AI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、CV3AI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
CV3AI 価格予測
CV3AI の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の CV3AI 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。
「利用規約」 および 「プライバシーポリシー」 をお読みください。