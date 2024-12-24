Crowny 価格(CRWNY)
Crowny（CRWNY）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00205489 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.44M USD です。CRWNY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Crowny 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 7.93K USD
です- Crowny 1日内の価格変動率は +12.68%
です- 循環供給量は 700.60M USD です
MEXCで CRWNY から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CRWNY 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Crowny から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00023122 です。
過去30日間における Crowny から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000806661 です。
過去60日間における Crowny から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001807853 です。
過去90日間における Crowny から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000079406880520145 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00023122
|+12.68%
|30日
|$ -0.0000806661
|-3.92%
|60日
|$ -0.0001807853
|-8.79%
|90日
|$ -0.000079406880520145
|-3.72%
Crowny の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.70%
+12.68%
-10.95%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Crowny has created a new platform to help solve some of the current dilemmas within the world of advertising. Crowny is a platform that will allow brands to create effective campaigns and reach their target audiences with ease and simplicity. These users are enticed to listen to their message by being rewarded through the app. Users will be able to connect to their favourite brands through the Crowny Mobile App, without the risk of privacy breaches. What Crowny offers: - A smartphone app which enables users to specify their areas of interest and allows them to follow their favourite brands. This gives them control over the type of content and deals they wish to see, and when they want to see it. - A secure and private experience via the anonymization of user data. - The possibility to reach out to consumers in several ways, including push notifications, geofencing and QR codes. The supplied content also includes interactions and gamification elements. Consumers will be more engaged than ever, which in turn will improve the consumer-brand relationship. - Users will always be rewarded. Not only through the offers they receive, but also for consuming content; paid with $CRWNY tokens and brand loyalty points The biggest challenges of the advertising world includes reduced exposure, increasing costs, and elusive audiences. They are solving these challenges with their platform. Crowny also offers a free loyalty system to small business owners. The most interesting part of this loyalty system is the $CRWNY token. These rewards play a key role in the Crowny platform. Tokens can eventually be converted to (fiat) currencies, used to purchase products, or set aside as can be held in a wallet.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 CRWNY を AUD に
A$0.003287824
|1 CRWNY を GBP に
￡0.0016233631
|1 CRWNY を EUR に
€0.0019726944
|1 CRWNY を USD に
$0.00205489
|1 CRWNY を MYR に
RM0.0092059072
|1 CRWNY を TRY に
₺0.0724348725
|1 CRWNY を JPY に
¥0.3229259635
|1 CRWNY を RUB に
₽0.2079959658
|1 CRWNY を INR に
₹0.174871139
|1 CRWNY を IDR に
Rp33.1433824567
|1 CRWNY を PHP に
₱0.1203138095
|1 CRWNY を EGP に
￡E.0.1049637812
|1 CRWNY を BRL に
R$0.0127197691
|1 CRWNY を CAD に
C$0.0029384927
|1 CRWNY を BDT に
৳0.2454977083
|1 CRWNY を NGN に
₦3.1809286222
|1 CRWNY を UAH に
₴0.0863464778
|1 CRWNY を VES に
Bs0.10479939
|1 CRWNY を PKR に
Rs0.5723896095
|1 CRWNY を KZT に
₸1.0719128196
|1 CRWNY を THB に
฿0.0704005314
|1 CRWNY を TWD に
NT$0.0671743541
|1 CRWNY を CHF に
Fr0.0018288521
|1 CRWNY を HKD に
HK$0.0159459464
|1 CRWNY を MAD に
.د.م0.0206516445