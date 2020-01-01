Cronos ID (CROID) トケノミクス

Cronos ID (CROID) トケノミクス

Cronos ID (CROID) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
USD

Cronos ID (CROID) 情報

Cronos ID is a decentralised identity and communication layer built on Cronos chain. On a broad level, Cronos ID will give users the ability to send and receive information on-chain, powered by human-readable identifiers.

To achieve this, Cronos ID is powered by 3 key subprotocols:

  • Starting with our Domains, every user will have a unique on-chain identity, allowing you to find friends and exchange crypto with ease
  • The Notifications service will help the community keep track of key protocol events, alerts, NFT bids and more - gone are the days of manually checking your DApps for bids or collateral factors.
  • Finally, by leveraging Messaging, users and projects will be able to connect and communicate with each other in a safe and verifiable environment.

Tokenomics & Utility

$CROID is Cronos ID’s native and governance token to be utilised in Cronos ID’s broader ecosystem.

  1. Domain Subscription Module Users may utilize this module to register or extend their ownership over specific domains. Users will pay in $CRO or $CROID, the native underlying chain and native protocol tokens respectively, and may receive discounts based on the durations of their domain registrations

  2. Rewards Pool Cronos ID domain holders can deposit their $CROID into maturity vaults to earn $CROID rewards. Users can choose between a 1-month, 9-months, 24-months, and 48-months maturity vaults to lock their $CROID. They will be rewarded with $CROID and $wCRO as staking rewards.

Cronos ID concluded its public sale on Nov 17th and started its emission on Nov 18th. $CROID is currently available for trading on VVS Finance at https://vvs.finance/swap

Read more about Cronos ID at https://docs.cronosid.xyz/

公式ウェブサイト：
https://cronosid.xyz/

Cronos ID (CROID) トケノミクス & 価格分析

Cronos ID (CROID) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 4.10M
$ 4.10M$ 4.10M
総供給量：
$ 999.53M
$ 999.53M$ 999.53M
循環供給量：
$ 156.13M
$ 156.13M$ 156.13M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 26.23M
$ 26.23M$ 26.23M
史上最高値：
$ 0.459239
$ 0.459239$ 0.459239
過去最安値：
$ 0.0260405
$ 0.0260405$ 0.0260405
現在の価格：
$ 0.02622748
$ 0.02622748$ 0.02622748

Cronos ID (CROID) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

Cronos ID (CROID) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される CROID トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

CROID トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

CROID のトケノミクスを理解したところで、CROID トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

CROID 価格予測

CROID の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の CROID 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？

MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。

現物および先物市場合わせて4,000以上の取引ペアを提供
CEXの中で最速のトークン上場
業界トップの流動性No.1
最安値の手数料と24時間365日のカスタマーサービス
ユーザー資金に対する100%以上のトークン準備金の透明性を確保
超低い参入障壁：わずか1 USDTで暗号資産を購入可能
mc_how_why_title
わずか 1 USDT で暗号資産を購入可能：暗号資産を手軽に始めよう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。