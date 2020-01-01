Clickme (CLICKME) トケノミクス
Clickme (CLICKME) 情報
Clickme is a decentralized gambling platform built on the Solana blockchain, introducing a high-adrenaline game of timing, risk, and reward. At its core, the platform revolves around a single, compelling mechanic: a button that users can click by spending a small amount of SOL. Every time a player clicks the button, the game timer resets. If the timer runs out without another click, the last person to click the button claims the entire pot of accumulated SOL.
This simple yet addictive format creates a game theory-driven battleground where players must balance timing and strategy, knowing that every click brings them closer to a potential win—or a loss if someone outlasts them. The game is transparent, provably fair, and fully on-chain, leveraging Solana’s lightning-fast transactions and low fees to offer seamless, real-time interaction.
Clickme caters to both casual participants and high-stakes thrill-seekers, combining the excitement of last-man-standing gameplay with the transparency and security of decentralized finance. With a sleek UI and robust smart contract foundation, the platform aims to redefine blockchain-based gaming and introduce a new wave of interactive crypto entertainment.
Clickme (CLICKME) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Clickme (CLICKME) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Clickme (CLICKME) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Clickme (CLICKME) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される CLICKME トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
CLICKME トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
CLICKME のトケノミクスを理解したところで、CLICKME トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。