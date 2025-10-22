Bware 価格(INFRA)
Bware (INFRA) のリアルタイム価格は $0.088572 です。過去24時間、INFRA は最低 $ 0.087209 から最高 $ 0.088688 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。INFRA の史上最高値は $ 2.45 で、史上最安値は $ 0.083887 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、INFRA は過去1時間で +0.05%、過去24時間で +1.39% 、過去7日間で -5.21% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
Bware の現在の時価総額は $ 441.46K、24時間取引高は -- です。INFRA の循環供給量は 4.98M、総供給量は 100000000.0 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 8.86M です。
本日の Bware から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00121657 です。
過去30日間における Bware から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0048486615 です。
過去60日間における Bware から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0165064019 です。
過去90日間における Bware から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.02978595933253283 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00121657
|+1.39%
|30日
|$ -0.0048486615
|-5.47%
|60日
|$ -0.0165064019
|-18.63%
|90日
|$ -0.02978595933253283
|-25.16%
What is the project about? Bware Labs is a provider of multichain, scalable solutions, focused on infrastructure and dev tools. Founded in 2020, in Bucharest, Romania, Bware Labs aims to solve efficiency and performance challenges in the Web3 industry.
What makes your project unique? Providing unparalleled quality, performance, and ease of use to blockchain API, Blast, Bware Labs API platform innovates by decentralizing its infrastructure through onboarding third-party node providers to participate in the platform. It does this by being the first to adopt a reward model for node runners, incentivizing them in order to increase the decentralization of the platform and ultimately improve access to supported blockchains.
History of your project. The Bware Labs founders set out to build an alternative infrastructure platform that focused on high performance, decentralization, security, and accessibility all at the same time, without relying on a centralized authority. This is how Blast, Bware Labs decentralized API platform appeared. Bware Labs now offers a full range of services for Avalanche Subnets and Polygon Supernets, validators, custom indexing services on the Klaytn Network, snapshot services for Aptos, XPLA, Persistence, OKP4, Nolus and Uptick, faucet services, and they are bridge operators for Avalanche, deBridge, Axelar, and Connext.
What’s next for your project? Bware Labs expanded well over the blockchain infrastructure business and is aiming to become an all-encompassing ecosystem for all the tools the Web3 players need, servicing not only builders, but also enterprises, blockchains, and App Chains.
What can your token be used for? $INFRA is the ERC20 token that enables Blast to run permissionless. The node providers in Blast are rewarded with the INFRA token if they can sustain the quality required by Bware Labs' proprietary Integrity protocol. Holders will be able to stake tokens, run their own nodes, or delegate them to earn more yield.
|10-21 15:53:36
|業界の最新情報
昨日、ビットコイン現物ETFは4040万ドルの純流出、イーサリアム現物ETFは1億4570万ドルの純流出を記録
|10-20 18:31:42
|業界の最新情報
仮想通貨の時価総額が3.868兆ドルに回復し、24時間で3.7%上昇
|10-20 11:16:23
|業界の最新情報
ビットコインは引き続き圧力に直面し、一時的に108,000ドルを下回る
|10-19 17:50:26
|業界の最新情報
暗号資産市場のセンチメントが「極度の恐怖」ゾーンから脱却、恐怖と強欲指数は現在29
|10-19 14:26:41
|業界の最新情報
暗号資産市場はレンジ相場、時価総額は現在3.723兆ドル
|10-19 04:16:21
|業界の最新情報
過去7日間のパブリックチェーンアクティビティランキング：ソラナが首位を維持
