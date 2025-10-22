Bware の本日のライブ価格は 0.088572 USD です。INFRA から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで INFRA の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。Bware の本日のライブ価格は 0.088572 USD です。INFRA から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで INFRA の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。

Bware ロゴ

Bware 価格(INFRA)

未上場

1 INFRA から USD へのライブ価格：

$0.088572
$0.088572$0.088572
+1.30%1D
USD
Bware (INFRA) ライブ価格チャート
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-22 21:46:46 (UTC+8)

Bware (INFRA) 価格情報 (USD)

24時間の価格変動レンジ：
24H 最安値
24H 最高値

$ 2.45
$ 2.45$ 2.45

$ 0.083887
$ 0.083887$ 0.083887

+0.05%

+1.39%

-5.21%

-5.21%

Bware (INFRA) のリアルタイム価格は $0.088572 です。過去24時間、INFRA は最低 $ 0.087209 から最高 $ 0.088688 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。INFRA の史上最高値は $ 2.45 で、史上最安値は $ 0.083887 です。

短期的なパフォーマンスでは、INFRA は過去1時間で +0.05%、過去24時間で +1.39% 、過去7日間で -5.21% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。

Bware (INFRA) 市場情報

$ 441.46K
$ 441.46K$ 441.46K

--
----

$ 8.86M
$ 8.86M$ 8.86M

4.98M
4.98M 4.98M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

Bware の現在の時価総額は $ 441.46K、24時間取引高は -- です。INFRA の循環供給量は 4.98M、総供給量は 100000000.0 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 8.86M です。

Bware (INFRA) 価格履歴 USD

本日の Bware から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00121657 です。
過去30日間における Bware から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0048486615 です。
過去60日間における Bware から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0165064019 です。
過去90日間における Bware から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.02978595933253283 です。

期間変動率 (USD)変動率 (%)
今日$ +0.00121657+1.39%
30日$ -0.0048486615-5.47%
60日$ -0.0165064019-18.63%
90日$ -0.02978595933253283-25.16%

Bware ( INFRA ) とは何か

What is the project about? Bware Labs is a provider of multichain, scalable solutions, focused on infrastructure and dev tools. Founded in 2020, in Bucharest, Romania, Bware Labs aims to solve efficiency and performance challenges in the Web3 industry.

What makes your project unique? Providing unparalleled quality, performance, and ease of use to blockchain API, Blast, Bware Labs API platform innovates by decentralizing its infrastructure through onboarding third-party node providers to participate in the platform. It does this by being the first to adopt a reward model for node runners, incentivizing them in order to increase the decentralization of the platform and ultimately improve access to supported blockchains.

History of your project. The Bware Labs founders set out to build an alternative infrastructure platform that focused on high performance, decentralization, security, and accessibility all at the same time, without relying on a centralized authority. This is how Blast, Bware Labs decentralized API platform appeared. Bware Labs now offers a full range of services for Avalanche Subnets and Polygon Supernets, validators, custom indexing services on the Klaytn Network, snapshot services for Aptos, XPLA, Persistence, OKP4, Nolus and Uptick, faucet services, and they are bridge operators for Avalanche, deBridge, Axelar, and Connext.

What’s next for your project? Bware Labs expanded well over the blockchain infrastructure business and is aiming to become an all-encompassing ecosystem for all the tools the Web3 players need, servicing not only builders, but also enterprises, blockchains, and App Chains.

What can your token be used for? $INFRA is the ERC20 token that enables Blast to run permissionless. The node providers in Blast are rewarded with the INFRA token if they can sustain the quality required by Bware Labs' proprietary Integrity protocol. Holders will be able to stake tokens, run their own nodes, or delegate them to earn more yield.

Bware 価格予測 (USD)

Bware (INFRA) は明日、来週、来月、USD でいくらになるでしょうか？2025年、2026年、2027年、2028年、あるいは10年後、20年後には、あなたの Bware (INFRA) 資産はいくらになるでしょうか？当社の価格予測ツールを使えば Bware の短期および長期予測を調べることができます。

今すぐ Bware の価格予測 をチェック！

INFRA を現地通貨に

Bware (INFRA) トケノミクス

Bware (INFRA) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ INFRA トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！

よくある質問：Bware（INFRA）に関するその他の質問

Bware (INFRA) の本日の価値はいくらですか？
INFRA の USD でのライブ価格は 0.088572 USD で、最新のリアルタイム市場データで更新されています。
現在の INFRA から USD の価格はいくらですか？
INFRA から USD の現在価格は $ 0.088572 です。正確なトークン換算については、MEXCレート変換 をご覧ください。
Bware の時価総額はいくらですか？
INFRA の時価総額は $ 441.46K USD です。時価総額 = 現在の価格 × 循環供給量。これはトークンの市場価値と順位を反映しています。
INFRA の循環供給量はどれくらいですか？
INFRA の循環供給量は 4.98M USD です。
INFRA の史上最高値（ATH）はいくらですか？
INFRA は史上最高値 2.45 USD に達しました。
INFRA の史上最安値 (ATL) はいくらですか？
INFRA の史上最安値は 0.083887 USD です。
INFRA の取引高はいくらですか？
INFRA の24 時間ライブ取引高は -- USD です。
INFRA は今年さらに上昇しますか？
INFRA は市場状況とプロジェクトの進捗状況によっては、今年さらに上昇する可能性があります。より詳細な分析については、INFRA 価格予測 をご覧ください。
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-22 21:46:46 (UTC+8)

