BluffCat 価格(BLUFF)
BluffCat（BLUFF）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 95.02K USD です。BLUFF から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BluffCat 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 142.78 USD
です- BluffCat 1日内の価格変動率は +3.09%
です- 循環供給量は 999.99M USD です
MEXCで BLUFF から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BLUFF 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の BluffCat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における BluffCat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における BluffCat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における BluffCat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.09%
|30日
|$ 0
|-0.79%
|60日
|$ 0
|-79.92%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
BluffCat の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.73%
+3.09%
+31.21%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Bluffcat, the memecoin designed to provide access to secure and exclusive poker games.Using an Established Poker Platform To launch our project, we are leveraging an existing, widely-used, and secure poker platform. This allows us to offer our first games while we develop our own infrastructure. Token Launch & Distribution The launch of our token will be conducted with full transparency regarding its distribution, ensuring the stability of the project and building investor confidence. Community Development & Awareness Our efforts will focus on building a strong community and raising awareness of the project through communication campaigns. Listing on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap, along with basic marketing efforts to support the project launch. Phase 2: Platform Expansion & Development (Q1 2025) Development of Our Own Poker Platform We will begin the development of our own poker platform, including design, user experience (UX), and secure blockchain integration. A dedicated technical team will be assembled to create a unique experience for players. Community-Based Features Engage users to gather feedback and design features that meet player expectations. Beta Testing Phase Launching a beta version of the platform to a select group from the community to test features, gather feedback, and optimize the platform before the official launch. Phase 3: Official Launch of BluffCat Poker (Q2-Q3 2025) Full Platform Launch After the testing phase, the full launch of our poker platform will include complete integration of crypto transactions. We will offer poker games, tournaments, and a rewards system to incentivize players. Token Utilization Tokens can be used for game fees, tournaments, and rewards, increasing their value for users and investors. Strategic Partnerships Establish partnerships with other crypto projects and events to broaden the audience and strengthen the ecosystem. Phase 4: Diversification & New Game Formats (Q4 2025) Exclusive Tournaments & Special Events Launch of unique tournaments and special events to attract players of all levels and promote our platform more broadly. AI Optimization for Enhanced Gameplay Utilize artificial intelligence to improve gameplay fluidity, security, and overall player experience, optimizing the gaming conditions. Social Features Integrating social features like live chat, private clubs, and leaderboards to strengthen community engagement. Phase 5: Long-Term Vision (2026 and Beyond) BluffCat Ecosystem Continuously enhancing the poker platform with new features, social elements, and integration with other gaming ecosystems.
