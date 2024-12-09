BloodLoop 価格($BLS)
BloodLoop（$BLS）の本日のライブ価格は 0.177665 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 15.45M USD です。$BLS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BloodLoop 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 130.56K USD
です- BloodLoop 1日内の価格変動率は -3.14%
です- 循環供給量は 86.97M USD です
MEXCで $BLS から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な $BLS 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の BloodLoop から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0057762263842209 です。
過去30日間における BloodLoop から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0219651148 です。
過去60日間における BloodLoop から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0328099818 です。
過去90日間における BloodLoop から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00860632284675562 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0057762263842209
|-3.14%
|30日
|$ +0.0219651148
|+12.36%
|60日
|$ -0.0328099818
|-18.46%
|90日
|$ +0.00860632284675562
|+5.09%
BloodLoop の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.14%
-3.14%
+11.77%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
## What Is BloodLoop? BloodLoop is a 5v5 Hero Shooter that immerses players in heart-pounding battles within a dynamic third-person shooter experience. Set in a dystopian future where factions vie for control, BloodLoop unleashes a relentless combat system where teams of skilled heroes clash in epic showdowns. Each hero possesses unique abilities, allowing players to adopt various playstyles and strategic approaches. With unique TPS gameplay and original game modes, built and conceived by top-class industry experts (ex Crytek, CI Games, Activision, Ubisoft, etc.) the game offers an innovative yet familiar experience to easily onboard gamers and get them in the loop. Thanks to its proprietary SDK and in-game gas fee-free subnet, BloodLoop provides users with a seamless web3 integration that doesn’t disrupt the UX and is perfectly blended into the traditional gaming experience. Leveraging a $BLS and NFT as Skins economy, the game is pioneering an economic loop that is sustainable and rewarding. ## What Is $BLS? $BLS is the native token to the BloodLoop ecosystem and it’s used for: * In-game crafting and trading of assets * Character upgrades, Tournaments and Ticketing * Gas Token for the BloodLoop Subnet The $BLS represents the keystone of the entire economic ecosystem of the game, as well as being the reference currency for any future development around the IP related to the BloodLoop game universe. ### Who’s Behind BloodLoop? The team comprises a healthy mix of crypto-native figures and top-class industry leaders from the gaming world, to embrace both cultures and take the best of each fully. With over 40 full-time figures, the team has experience from production houses such as Ubisoft, Activision, CI Games, Crytek, Gameloft, and more, specifically focusing on talent and figures passionate about innovation and research.
