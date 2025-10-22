aster dog 価格(ADOG)
aster dog (ADOG) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、ADOG は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。ADOG の史上最高値は $ 0.00372484 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、ADOG は過去1時間で -6.99%、過去24時間で +34.19% 、過去7日間で +49.39% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
aster dog の現在の時価総額は $ 782.05K、24時間取引高は -- です。ADOG の循環供給量は 1.00B、総供給量は 1000000000.0 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 782.05K です。
本日の aster dog から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00019973 です。
過去30日間における aster dog から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における aster dog から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における aster dog から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
Fourmeme Successfully Launches Its First Aster Trading Pair: $ADOG
In an exciting development for the crypto community, Fourmeme has successfully launched its first Aster trading pair: $ADOG. This marks a significant milestone for the project, showcasing both its commitment to innovation and its growing influence within the meme coin ecosystem. The listing of $ADOG on the Aster DEX (Decentralized Exchange) is not just a technical accomplishment—it’s a signal of growing adoption and the beginning of a new chapter for both Fourmeme and Aster.
Fourmeme, a community-driven meme token project, has been gaining attention for its unique approach to combining decentralized finance (DeFi) culture with viral internet trends. With a focus on humor, creativity, and user engagement, Fourmeme aims to stand out in the crowded meme coin space. The decision to launch $ADOG as its first trading pair on Aster reflects a strategic move to build early momentum on a fast-emerging blockchain network.
Aster, known for its speed, low transaction costs, and scalability, provides the perfect environment for a meme coin like $ADOG to thrive. The launch of the $ADOG/Aster pair allows users to trade seamlessly and with minimal fees, making it attractive for early adopters, casual traders, and the crypto-curious. It also highlights Fourmeme’s intention to build on emerging technologies rather than relying solely on legacy chains.
The $ADOG token itself is themed around the classic “doge” meme, but with a futuristic and community-oriented twist. Holders of $ADOG can expect more than just memes and speculative value. The Fourmeme roadmap includes community rewards, staking, NFT integrations, and even future utility within upcoming mini-games and metaverse experiences.
The launch has generated significant buzz on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Discord, where the Fourmeme community is actively expanding. Many see this move as the beginning of a new wave of meme-based projects that are not just for fun, but also feature serious tech and strong community values.
With this first successful trading pair, Fourmeme has proven its capability to execute on its promises. If the $ADOG launch is any indication, this is a project to watch closely as the meme coin narrative continues to evolve in Web3.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。