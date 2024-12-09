AscendEx 価格(ASD)
AscendEx（ASD）の本日のライブ価格は 0.055722 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 41.40M USD です。ASD から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な AscendEx 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.43M USD
です- AscendEx 1日内の価格変動率は +8.86%
です- 循環供給量は 742.98M USD です
本日の AscendEx から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00453386 です。
過去30日間における AscendEx から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0400154225 です。
過去60日間における AscendEx から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0316730088 です。
過去90日間における AscendEx から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00453386
|+8.86%
|30日
|$ +0.0400154225
|+71.81%
|60日
|$ +0.0316730088
|+56.84%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
AscendEx の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+3.73%
+8.86%
+32.91%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. BTMX does not in any way represent any shareholding, participation, right, title, or interest in the Foundation, the Distributor its affiliates, or any other company, enterprise or undertaking, nor will BMAX entitle token holders to any promise of fees, dividends, revenue, profits or investment returns, and are not intended to constitute securities in Singapore or any relevant jurisdiction. BTMX may only be utilised on BitMax, and ownership of BTMX carries no rights, express or implied, other than the right to use BTMX as a means to enable usage of and interaction within BitMax. BTMX would also function as the economic incentive to incentivise users to participate in the BitMax ecosystem. Users of BitMax and/or holders of BTMX which did not actively participate will not receive any BTMX incentives. The Distributor which issues and sells BTMX shall be an affiliate of the Foundation. The limit of 10 billion BMAX is strictly imposed without any further increase. The users can obtain BTMX through the "Trading Mining" model and are eligible to receive BTMX incentives based on the trade volume of their user account. BTMX can also be purchased on the exchange under the pairs of BTMX /BTC, BTMX /USDT.
