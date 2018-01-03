Arcblock 価格(ABT)
Arcblock（ABT）の本日のライブ価格は 1.91 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 187.87M USD です。ABT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Arcblock 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.92M USD
です- Arcblock 1日内の価格変動率は -2.48%
です- 循環供給量は 98.58M USD です
本日の Arcblock から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.048571012421029 です。
過去30日間における Arcblock から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.4126973290 です。
過去60日間における Arcblock から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.5007019160 です。
過去90日間における Arcblock から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1997248156214105 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.048571012421029
|-2.48%
|30日
|$ +0.4126973290
|+21.61%
|60日
|$ +0.5007019160
|+26.21%
|90日
|$ +0.1997248156214105
|+11.68%
Arcblock の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.73%
-2.48%
+3.69%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The ArcBlock project was created to create the first Blockchain ecosystem in the world. Develop and develop decentralized applications (DApp) according to objectives. ArcBlock, one of the ICO projects emerging in early 2018. Just launched on 3/1/2018, ArcBlock has quickly attracted the attention of technology as well as investors. ArcBlock brings great technological advancements that will open the third generation of blockchain applications. Arcblock work by bridging the gap between different blockchains and their respective ecosystems has not been easy. There are some solutions which attempt to solve this problem, but it is evident there is plenty of room for competition in this regard. Building an open chain access layer capable of spanning multiple new and existing blockchains is a very interesting business model. Building a new ecosystem meant to connect various chains will not be easy. As of right now, the team has completed its token sale, and the first public release candidate for the Open Chain Access Protocol will be released in Q3. Early 2019 will herald the introduction of more technical features and an Ethereum Blocklet prototype.
