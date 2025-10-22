AllUnity EUR 価格(EURAU)
-0.05%
-0.15%
-0.33%
-0.33%
AllUnity EUR (EURAU) のリアルタイム価格は $1.16 です。過去24時間、EURAU は最低 $ 1.16 から最高 $ 1.17 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。EURAU の史上最高値は $ 1.19 で、史上最安値は $ 1.1 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、EURAU は過去1時間で -0.05%、過去24時間で -0.15% 、過去7日間で -0.33% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
AllUnity EUR の現在の時価総額は $ 20.42M、24時間取引高は -- です。EURAU の循環供給量は 17.63M、総供給量は 17629680.33 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 20.42M です。
本日の AllUnity EUR から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.001750103934971 です。
過去30日間における AllUnity EUR から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0189546320 です。
過去60日間における AllUnity EUR から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0134780400 です。
過去90日間における AllUnity EUR から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001750103934971
|-0.15%
|30日
|$ -0.0189546320
|-1.63%
|60日
|$ -0.0134780400
|-1.16%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
AllUnity EUR (EURAU) is a fully regulated euro-denominated stablecoin issued under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). Launched on 31/07/2025, EURAU is designed to offer secure, programmable, and transparent euro liquidity for institutional and retail applications across public blockchain networks.
AllUnity GmbH, the issuer of EURAU, is a German company headquartered in Frankfurt and licensed as an electronic money institution (EMI) by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The company operates as a joint venture between DWS (Deutsche Bank), Flow Traders, and Galaxy Digital. This structure provides a strong institutional foundation for long-term compliance, infrastructure resilience, and adoption across financial markets.
EURAU is fully backed 1:1 by euro-denominated reserves, held with authorized credit institutions (multiple reserve banks) within the European Economic Area. The reserves are safeguarded under strict prudential standards and are not used for lending or investment purposes. On-chain issuance and redemption follow a verified flow with wallet and account whitelisting, designed to align with AML, KYC, and regulatory expectations. Users are able to mint and redeem EURAU through authorized partners and platforms, with an emphasis on transparency and auditability.
Technically, EURAU is deployed initially on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token. Future expansion includes Solana and other EVM-compatible chains. The smart contract architecture ensures upgradability through secure multisig control, subject to internal governance procedures. Minting and burning are controlled by permissioned wallets operated by regulated partners to prevent unauthorized issuance and maintain supply integrity.
The token aims to serve multiple use cases, including digital asset trading, payments, treasury solutions, and on-chain finance (DeFi). EURAU is designed to be accessible to exchanges, market makers, payment institutions, fintechs, and tokenized asset platforms looking to integrate euro liquidity in a compliant manner.
AllUnity maintains active collaborations with infrastructure providers, custodians, and trading venues, including confirmed listings with Gate.io and Bullish.com. The stablecoin plays a foundational role in building a euro-based financial ecosystem on public blockchain infrastructure, while staying fully aligned with European regulatory frameworks.
The project roadmap includes expanding interoperability across additional chains, supporting on/off ramps with banking partners, and enabling programmability for enterprise use cases.
The EURAU token contract address on Ethereum is: 0x4933A85b5b5466Fbaf179F72D3DE273c287EC2c2
