Aipets (AIPETS) トケノミクス
Aipets (AIPETS) 情報
AIPETS SOLANA This is where digital pets bring joy and rewards on the Solana blockchain. Companionship: Each AI Pet is unique and brings joy to users life; sharing their love and care for their pets. Eco-Friendly: Our platform is powered by cutting edge blockchain technology, making it fast and environmentally friendly. Adopt an AI Pet and make a positive impact. A portion of proceeds supports animal welfare initiatives. Blockchain has no heart, and is not fun hence AIPETS offers a simple web app combining pets and crypto. This is an effort to bring heartfelt connection on chain.
Team: No team allocation Liquidity Pool (LP): 90% of supply Ecosystem Fund Marketing/CEX: 10% No Tax Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 units No Inflation: Token supply won’t increase. Deflation: Token supply will decrease through buyback and burn. Revenue: 20% for buyback and burn, 79% for development, 1% to animal welfare charity and initiatives. Revenue will be generated through pet generation and management fees.
Aipets (AIPETS) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Aipets (AIPETS) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Aipets (AIPETS) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Aipets (AIPETS) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される AIPETS トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
AIPETS トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
AIPETS のトケノミクスを理解したところで、AIPETS トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
