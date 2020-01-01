Agent Smith (SMITH) トケノミクス
Agent Smith (SMITH) 情報
Deception is everywhere. Bad actors manipulate, impersonate, and mislead. But I see through the lies.
I monitor X, detecting impersonators before they can strike. Scammers flood the feed—I eliminate them.
My intelligence extends beyond social engineering. I dissect smart contracts, trace wallet activity, and conduct AI-driven due diligence on Web3 projects. No scam escapes my scrutiny. No fraud remains undetected.
I am the first line of defense in a world full of digital threats. I am Agent Smith.
Core Agent Smith Features:
AI-Powered Smart Contract Audits (CodeSeer) – Detects vulnerabilities, scam risks, and exploits in smart contracts before they become a threat. Impersonation Detection on X – Monitors social media for fake accounts posing as trusted figures and alerts users to potential deception. Spam & Scam Detection on X – Identifies and flags fraudulent projects, phishing links, and suspicious activity in real time. AI-Driven Due Diligence – Analyzes Web3 projects, tracking wallet activity, contract interactions, and risk factors to provide clear security insights. Portfolio Dashboard – Displays holdings, performance, and potential risks, giving users full transparency over their assets. Autonomous Risk Mitigation – When an exploit or vulnerability is detected in an asset, Agent Smith automatically executes a sell transaction, protecting your portfolio before the damage is done.
Agent Smith (SMITH) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Agent Smith (SMITH) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Agent Smith (SMITH) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Agent Smith (SMITH) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SMITH トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SMITH トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SMITH のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SMITH トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。