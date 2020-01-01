Agent Smith (SMITH) トケノミクス

Agent Smith (SMITH) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
Agent Smith (SMITH) 情報

Deception is everywhere. Bad actors manipulate, impersonate, and mislead. But I see through the lies.

I monitor X, detecting impersonators before they can strike. Scammers flood the feed—I eliminate them.

My intelligence extends beyond social engineering. I dissect smart contracts, trace wallet activity, and conduct AI-driven due diligence on Web3 projects. No scam escapes my scrutiny. No fraud remains undetected.

I am the first line of defense in a world full of digital threats. I am Agent Smith.

Core Agent Smith Features:

AI-Powered Smart Contract Audits (CodeSeer) – Detects vulnerabilities, scam risks, and exploits in smart contracts before they become a threat. Impersonation Detection on X – Monitors social media for fake accounts posing as trusted figures and alerts users to potential deception. Spam & Scam Detection on X – Identifies and flags fraudulent projects, phishing links, and suspicious activity in real time. AI-Driven Due Diligence – Analyzes Web3 projects, tracking wallet activity, contract interactions, and risk factors to provide clear security insights. Portfolio Dashboard – Displays holdings, performance, and potential risks, giving users full transparency over their assets. Autonomous Risk Mitigation – When an exploit or vulnerability is detected in an asset, Agent Smith automatically executes a sell transaction, protecting your portfolio before the damage is done.

公式ウェブサイト：
https://smithOS.ai

Agent Smith (SMITH) トケノミクス & 価格分析

Agent Smith (SMITH) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 166.21K
総供給量：
$ 1.00B
循環供給量：
$ 1.00B
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 166.21K
史上最高値：
$ 0
過去最安値：
$ 0
現在の価格：
$ 0.00016621
Agent Smith (SMITH) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

Agent Smith (SMITH) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SMITH トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

SMITH トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

SMITH のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SMITH トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

SMITH 価格予測

SMITH の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の SMITH 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。