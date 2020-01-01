XDC Network (XDC) トケノミクス
XDC Network (XDC) 情報
XDC NetworkはEVM互換のレイヤー1ネットワークです。高度に最適化されたイーサリアムの特注フォークであるXDC Networkは、委任型プルーフ・オブ・ステーク（XDPoS）メカニズムを通じてコンセンサスに達し、2秒のトランザクション時間、ゼロに近いガス代、1秒あたりの大量のトランザクションを可能にします。セキュアでスケーラブルかつ高効率なXDC Networkは、幅広いブロックチェーンの新しいユースケースを実現し、エンタープライズグレードのブロックチェーンアプリケーションと現実世界の資産トークン化に最先端のインフラを提供しています。
XDC Network (XDC) トケノミクス & 価格分析
XDC Network (XDC) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
XDC Network (XDC) の詳細なトークン構造
XDC トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
The XDC Network's tokenomics are designed to balance utility, incentives, and network growth. This overview synthesizes information available from Messari and project documentation.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Type: The XDC Network uses a fixed maximum supply model for its native XDC token.
- Initial Supply: The network launched with a predetermined total supply, which is not subject to inflation.
- Distribution: Tokens were initially minted at genesis, with no ongoing emissions or mining.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description/Share
|Notes
|Community & Ecosystem
|For grants, development, dApps, and partnership incentives
|Drives ecosystem expansion and innovation.
|Founders & Team
|Allocated at genesis
|Subject to vesting schedules.
|Investors
|Private sale and early backers
|Typically includes lockups and cliffs.
|Validators & Staking
|For incentives and node operators
|Encourages decentralization and security.
|Treasury & Reserve
|Managed by XDC Foundation
|For strategic initiatives and long-term growth.
Exact percentages are not publicly disclosed for all categories, but the structure prioritizes ecosystem development, core incentives, and protocol stability.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: XDC is required to pay transaction fees on the network.
- Staking/Yield: Validators must stake XDC to participate in consensus, earning rewards from transaction fees and network activity.
- Smart Contracts & dApps: Used as gas and for payments within decentralized applications.
- Enterprise Integration: XDC enables tokenization of assets, digital identity, and cross-border settlements, incentivizing enterprise participation.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Vesting: Team, founder, and investor allocations are subject to lockups ranging from months to years, generally released gradually according to vesting schedules.
- Validator Minimums: Validators are required to lock a minimum amount of XDC to operate network nodes and receive rewards, which aligns incentives for secure operation.
5. Unlocking Time and Schedules
- Team & Investor Unlocks: Commonly structured with cliffs (initial lockup periods) followed by gradual, linear unlocks (e.g., monthly or quarterly tranches). Typical vesting may last from 1-4 years; exact durations are not fully disclosed but follow standard industry practices.
- No further Issuance: Since there's no ongoing inflation, all unlocks correspond to pre-mined tokens rather than new emissions.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Fixed supply at inception; no ongoing issuance or inflation.
|Allocation
|Genesis allocations for community, team, investors, validators, and treasury.
|Usage/Incentives
|Required for fees, staking, governance, dApps, and cross-border payments.
|Locking
|Vesting/lockups for founders, team, investors; staking lockup for validators.
|Unlocking
|Vesting schedules, usually with cliffs and gradual releases. No additional issuance beyond genesis supply.
Additional Notes
- Transparency: The XDC Foundation and broader ecosystem prioritize transparency through regular updates, although some early allocation specifics remain private for competitive or regulatory reasons.
- Incentive Alignment: Staking requirements and ecosystem rewards ensure validators and core contributors remain aligned with long-term growth.
- No Inflation: The allocation structure avoids inflationary pressure, supporting token value stability over time.
Potential Limitations
- The exact breakdown of allocation percentages at genesis and specific unlocking timelines for all categories are not publicly disclosed, limiting precision on those data points.
- Changes to vesting or ecosystem allocation may be managed by protocol governance, subject to community approval.
Conclusion & Implications
XDC Network's tokenomics are designed for sustainability, security, and robust utility across enterprise and DeFi use-cases. The fixed supply, structured allocations, and incentives for both validators and developers encourage long-term engagement and network health. Transparency on unlock schedules and continued ecosystem development remain critical for investor confidence and sustainable growth.
XDC Network (XDC) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
XDC Network (XDC) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される XDC トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
XDC トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
XDC のトケノミクスを理解したところで、XDC トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
XDC の購入方法
XDC Network (XDC) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、XDC を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。
XDC Network (XDC) 価格履歴
XDC の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
XDC 価格予測
XDC の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の XDC 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。
