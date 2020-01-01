XDC Network (XDC) トケノミクス

XDC Network (XDC) トケノミクス

XDC Network (XDC) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
XDC Network (XDC) 情報

XDC NetworkはEVM互換のレイヤー1ネットワークです。高度に最適化されたイーサリアムの特注フォークであるXDC Networkは、委任型プルーフ・オブ・ステーク（XDPoS）メカニズムを通じてコンセンサスに達し、2秒のトランザクション時間、ゼロに近いガス代、1秒あたりの大量のトランザクションを可能にします。セキュアでスケーラブルかつ高効率なXDC Networkは、幅広いブロックチェーンの新しいユースケースを実現し、エンタープライズグレードのブロックチェーンアプリケーションと現実世界の資産トークン化に最先端のインフラを提供しています。

https://www.xinfin.org/
https://xinfin.org/docs/whitepaper-tech.pdf
https://xdcscan.com

XDC Network (XDC) トケノミクス & 価格分析

XDC Network (XDC) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。

$ 964.69M
総供給量：
循環供給量：
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
史上最高値：
過去最安値：
現在の価格：
XDC Network (XDC) の詳細なトークン構造

XDC トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。

The XDC Network's tokenomics are designed to balance utility, incentives, and network growth. This overview synthesizes information available from Messari and project documentation.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Type: The XDC Network uses a fixed maximum supply model for its native XDC token.
  • Initial Supply: The network launched with a predetermined total supply, which is not subject to inflation.
  • Distribution: Tokens were initially minted at genesis, with no ongoing emissions or mining.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryDescription/ShareNotes
Community & EcosystemFor grants, development, dApps, and partnership incentivesDrives ecosystem expansion and innovation.
Founders & TeamAllocated at genesisSubject to vesting schedules.
InvestorsPrivate sale and early backersTypically includes lockups and cliffs.
Validators & StakingFor incentives and node operatorsEncourages decentralization and security.
Treasury & ReserveManaged by XDC FoundationFor strategic initiatives and long-term growth.

Exact percentages are not publicly disclosed for all categories, but the structure prioritizes ecosystem development, core incentives, and protocol stability.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Transaction Fees: XDC is required to pay transaction fees on the network.
  • Staking/Yield: Validators must stake XDC to participate in consensus, earning rewards from transaction fees and network activity.
  • Smart Contracts & dApps: Used as gas and for payments within decentralized applications.
  • Enterprise Integration: XDC enables tokenization of assets, digital identity, and cross-border settlements, incentivizing enterprise participation.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting: Team, founder, and investor allocations are subject to lockups ranging from months to years, generally released gradually according to vesting schedules.
  • Validator Minimums: Validators are required to lock a minimum amount of XDC to operate network nodes and receive rewards, which aligns incentives for secure operation.

5. Unlocking Time and Schedules

  • Team & Investor Unlocks: Commonly structured with cliffs (initial lockup periods) followed by gradual, linear unlocks (e.g., monthly or quarterly tranches). Typical vesting may last from 1-4 years; exact durations are not fully disclosed but follow standard industry practices.
  • No further Issuance: Since there's no ongoing inflation, all unlocks correspond to pre-mined tokens rather than new emissions.

Summary Table

MechanismDescription
IssuanceFixed supply at inception; no ongoing issuance or inflation.
AllocationGenesis allocations for community, team, investors, validators, and treasury.
Usage/IncentivesRequired for fees, staking, governance, dApps, and cross-border payments.
LockingVesting/lockups for founders, team, investors; staking lockup for validators.
UnlockingVesting schedules, usually with cliffs and gradual releases. No additional issuance beyond genesis supply.

Additional Notes

  • Transparency: The XDC Foundation and broader ecosystem prioritize transparency through regular updates, although some early allocation specifics remain private for competitive or regulatory reasons.
  • Incentive Alignment: Staking requirements and ecosystem rewards ensure validators and core contributors remain aligned with long-term growth.
  • No Inflation: The allocation structure avoids inflationary pressure, supporting token value stability over time.

Potential Limitations

  • The exact breakdown of allocation percentages at genesis and specific unlocking timelines for all categories are not publicly disclosed, limiting precision on those data points.
  • Changes to vesting or ecosystem allocation may be managed by protocol governance, subject to community approval.

Conclusion & Implications

XDC Network's tokenomics are designed for sustainability, security, and robust utility across enterprise and DeFi use-cases. The fixed supply, structured allocations, and incentives for both validators and developers encourage long-term engagement and network health. Transparency on unlock schedules and continued ecosystem development remain critical for investor confidence and sustainable growth.

XDC Network (XDC) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

XDC Network (XDC) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される XDC トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

XDC トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

XDC のトケノミクスを理解したところで、XDC トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。