X Empire (X) トケノミクス
X Empire (X) 情報
$Xは、X Empireを動かすために設計されたTONブロックチェーン上の暗号資産です。X Empireは、AI、NFT、Web3テクノロジーを組み合わせたものです。
X Empire (X) トケノミクス & 価格分析
X Empire (X) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
X Empire (X) の詳細なトークン構造
X トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
X Empire's tokenomics are designed to balance in-game rewards, long-term ecosystem incentives, and controlled market dynamics. The model covers token issuance, allocation, utility, incentive systems, and vesting (locking and unlocking) schedules. Below, you'll find a comprehensive exploration of each facet, including a summary table for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
The token supply for X Empire is capped at 100 million tokens, with unlocks and distributions taking place over several years. Token issuance is gradual and governed by both time-based vesting schedules and event-driven rewards (such as game achievements or participation in competitive in-game business challenges).
Key points:
- The token unlock timeline began with initial allocations in the early project years and accelerates through subsequent years, reaching full unlock around 2026.
- The mechanism ensures that early contributors, investors, and the team receive tokens gradually rather than all at once, thus minimizing selling pressure or market shocks.
Allocation Mechanism
Tokens in X Empire are distributed across several core groups to nurture project development, incentivize user adoption, and maintain liquidity:
|Allocation
|% of Total Supply
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Investors
|~20–25%
|Early unlocks, front-loaded in schedule
|Team & Advisors
|~15–20%
|Multi-year vesting, significant early unlocks
|Ecosystem Development
|~25%
|Focused unlocks during ecosystem growth phase
|Public Sale
|<5%
|Smaller, quick-to-market allocation
|Testnets, Vendors, Marketing
|<10% (aggregate)
|Gradual, over the first few years
- Investors: Receive a significant share early to secure funding, but remain subject to unlock schedules to align with long-term ecosystem growth.
- Team & Advisors: Tokens vest gradually to reward ongoing contribution and retain talent.
- Ecosystem: Purposefully incentivizes in-game activity, staking, and governance to build community utility and competitiveness.
- Marketing & Testnets: Typically slower unlocks, focused on operational and growth initiatives.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
The token is essential to X Empire’s gameplay and ecosystem:
- In-Game Currency: Used to purchase upgrades, compete in business-themed challenges, and interact with the game's economy.
- Staking & Rewards: Users can stake tokens to earn yields, participate in governance votes, or access exclusive features.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Tokens reward player contributions—achievements, referrals, content creation—to foster community engagement.
- Governance: Token holders may propose and vote on key changes to the game or economic parameters.
Locking & Unlocking Mechanism
X Empire employs a combination of cliffs (delayed release) and linear vesting schedules to foster sustainable, predictable token distribution.
|Allocation
|Locking Period
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Team
|12-month cliff
|2-year linear unlock after cliff
|Advisors
|12-month cliff
|2-year linear unlock after cliff
|Investors
|Minimal cliff
|Linear unlock, early in project timeline
|Ecosystem
|12-month cliff
|2-year linear unlock after cliff
|Public Sale
|None
|100% unlocked at Token Generation Event
- Vesting Schedule: Most categories unlock linearly over a 24-month period following a 12-month cliff; ensures no large supply shock at any point.
- Public Sale: Immediate unlock, maximizing accessibility for community participants.
- Ecosystem/Marketing/Partners: Unlocks favor ongoing, long-term project growth, not quick exits.
Unlocking Timeline
- Initial Distribution: Unlocking began gradually post-launch (around or after 2021).
- Acceleration: From 2022—2025, unlocks increase, particularly for Team, Investors, and Ecosystem cohorts.
- Full Unlock: By 2026, nearly all allocations are released, and no significant new unlocks are scheduled thereafter. This aligns with best practices for project stabilization and long-term decentralization.
Summary Table
|Group
|Allocation (%)
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlock Schedule
|Main Utility
|Investors
|~20–25
|Minimal cliff
|Accelerated, early unlock
|Capital, growth support
|Team & Advisors
|~15–20
|12-month cliff
|24-month linear after cliff
|Builder and advisory incentives
|Ecosystem
|~25
|12-month cliff
|24-month linear after cliff
|In-game and strategic incentives
|Public Sale
|<5
|None
|100% at TGE
|Liquidity, community adoption
|Marketing/Other
|<10 (aggregate)
|Gradual
|Over first 2–3 years
|Growth, strategic campaigns
Implications & Insights
- Sustainability: The extended and transparent unlock schedule supports price and ecosystem stability.
- Alignment: Cliff and vesting periods maintain alignment among team, investors, and users.
- Long-Term Utility: Emphasis on in-game mechanics, staking, and governance ensures that X Empire’s token remains essential and valuable well beyond launch.
Cautions
- Unlock Waves: As with most vesting schedules, sudden unlocks (i.e., after the cliff) can introduce circulating supply spikes, potentially impacting market price and sentiment.
- Usage Drives Demand: Long-term value depends on sustained in-game engagement, consistent incentive mechanisms, and community adoption.
In sum, X Empire’s tokenomics reflect contemporary best practices in crypto gaming, blending gradual distribution, vested interests, and utility-driven design for a robust, incentive-aligned ecosystem.
X Empire (X) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
X Empire (X) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される X トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
X トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
X のトケノミクスを理解したところで、X トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
X の購入方法
X Empire (X) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、X を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。
X Empire (X) 価格履歴
X の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
X 価格予測
X の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の X 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。