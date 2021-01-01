X Empire (X) トケノミクス

X Empire (X) トケノミクス

X Empire (X) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
USD

X Empire (X) 情報

$Xは、X Empireを動かすために設計されたTONブロックチェーン上の暗号資産です。X Empireは、AI、NFT、Web3テクノロジーを組み合わせたものです。

公式ウェブサイト：
https://xempire.io/
Whitepaper：
https://x.com/xempiregame/status/1835026441349800357?lang=en
ブロックエクスプローラー：
https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQB4zZusHsbU2vVTPqjhlokIOoiZhEdCMT703CWEzhTOo__X

X Empire (X) トケノミクス & 価格分析

X Empire (X) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 36.51M
$ 36.51M$ 36.51M
総供給量：
$ 690.00B
$ 690.00B$ 690.00B
循環供給量：
$ 690.00B
$ 690.00B$ 690.00B
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 36.51M
$ 36.51M$ 36.51M
史上最高値：
$ 0.0006
$ 0.0006$ 0.0006
過去最安値：
$ 0.000033150709160184
$ 0.000033150709160184$ 0.000033150709160184
現在の価格：
$ 0.00005291
$ 0.00005291$ 0.00005291

X Empire (X) の詳細なトークン構造

X トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。

Overview

X Empire's tokenomics are designed to balance in-game rewards, long-term ecosystem incentives, and controlled market dynamics. The model covers token issuance, allocation, utility, incentive systems, and vesting (locking and unlocking) schedules. Below, you'll find a comprehensive exploration of each facet, including a summary table for clarity.

Issuance Mechanism

The token supply for X Empire is capped at 100 million tokens, with unlocks and distributions taking place over several years. Token issuance is gradual and governed by both time-based vesting schedules and event-driven rewards (such as game achievements or participation in competitive in-game business challenges).

Key points:

  • The token unlock timeline began with initial allocations in the early project years and accelerates through subsequent years, reaching full unlock around 2026.
  • The mechanism ensures that early contributors, investors, and the team receive tokens gradually rather than all at once, thus minimizing selling pressure or market shocks.

Allocation Mechanism

Tokens in X Empire are distributed across several core groups to nurture project development, incentivize user adoption, and maintain liquidity:

Allocation% of Total SupplyVesting/Unlocking Details
Investors~20–25%Early unlocks, front-loaded in schedule
Team & Advisors~15–20%Multi-year vesting, significant early unlocks
Ecosystem Development~25%Focused unlocks during ecosystem growth phase
Public Sale<5%Smaller, quick-to-market allocation
Testnets, Vendors, Marketing<10% (aggregate)Gradual, over the first few years
  • Investors: Receive a significant share early to secure funding, but remain subject to unlock schedules to align with long-term ecosystem growth.
  • Team & Advisors: Tokens vest gradually to reward ongoing contribution and retain talent.
  • Ecosystem: Purposefully incentivizes in-game activity, staking, and governance to build community utility and competitiveness.
  • Marketing & Testnets: Typically slower unlocks, focused on operational and growth initiatives.

Usage & Incentive Mechanisms

The token is essential to X Empire’s gameplay and ecosystem:

  • In-Game Currency: Used to purchase upgrades, compete in business-themed challenges, and interact with the game's economy.
  • Staking & Rewards: Users can stake tokens to earn yields, participate in governance votes, or access exclusive features.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: Tokens reward player contributions—achievements, referrals, content creation—to foster community engagement.
  • Governance: Token holders may propose and vote on key changes to the game or economic parameters.

Locking & Unlocking Mechanism

X Empire employs a combination of cliffs (delayed release) and linear vesting schedules to foster sustainable, predictable token distribution.

AllocationLocking PeriodVesting/Unlocking Details
Team12-month cliff2-year linear unlock after cliff
Advisors12-month cliff2-year linear unlock after cliff
InvestorsMinimal cliffLinear unlock, early in project timeline
Ecosystem12-month cliff2-year linear unlock after cliff
Public SaleNone100% unlocked at Token Generation Event
  • Vesting Schedule: Most categories unlock linearly over a 24-month period following a 12-month cliff; ensures no large supply shock at any point.
  • Public Sale: Immediate unlock, maximizing accessibility for community participants.
  • Ecosystem/Marketing/Partners: Unlocks favor ongoing, long-term project growth, not quick exits.

Unlocking Timeline

  • Initial Distribution: Unlocking began gradually post-launch (around or after 2021).
  • Acceleration: From 2022—2025, unlocks increase, particularly for Team, Investors, and Ecosystem cohorts.
  • Full Unlock: By 2026, nearly all allocations are released, and no significant new unlocks are scheduled thereafter. This aligns with best practices for project stabilization and long-term decentralization.

Summary Table

GroupAllocation (%)Locking MechanismUnlock ScheduleMain Utility
Investors~20–25Minimal cliffAccelerated, early unlockCapital, growth support
Team & Advisors~15–2012-month cliff24-month linear after cliffBuilder and advisory incentives
Ecosystem~2512-month cliff24-month linear after cliffIn-game and strategic incentives
Public Sale<5None100% at TGELiquidity, community adoption
Marketing/Other<10 (aggregate)GradualOver first 2–3 yearsGrowth, strategic campaigns

Implications & Insights

  • Sustainability: The extended and transparent unlock schedule supports price and ecosystem stability.
  • Alignment: Cliff and vesting periods maintain alignment among team, investors, and users.
  • Long-Term Utility: Emphasis on in-game mechanics, staking, and governance ensures that X Empire’s token remains essential and valuable well beyond launch.

Cautions

  • Unlock Waves: As with most vesting schedules, sudden unlocks (i.e., after the cliff) can introduce circulating supply spikes, potentially impacting market price and sentiment.
  • Usage Drives Demand: Long-term value depends on sustained in-game engagement, consistent incentive mechanisms, and community adoption.

In sum, X Empire’s tokenomics reflect contemporary best practices in crypto gaming, blending gradual distribution, vested interests, and utility-driven design for a robust, incentive-aligned ecosystem.

X Empire (X) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

X Empire (X) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される X トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

X トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

X のトケノミクスを理解したところで、X トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

X の購入方法

X Empire (X) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、X を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。

X Empire (X) 価格履歴

X の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。

X 価格予測

X の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の X 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？

MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。

現物および先物市場合わせて4,000以上の取引ペアを提供
CEXの中で最速のトークン上場
業界トップの流動性No.1
最安値の手数料と24時間365日のカスタマーサービス
ユーザー資金に対する100%以上のトークン準備金の透明性を確保
超低い参入障壁：わずか1 USDTで暗号資産を購入可能
mc_how_why_title
わずか 1 USDT で暗号資産を購入可能：暗号資産を手軽に始めよう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。