Worldcoin (WLD) トケノミクス
Worldcoin (WLD) 情報
Worldcoinは、すべての人がグローバルな経済にアクセスできるように支援するために作られたオープンソースのプロトコル、またはシステムです。分散型の設計になっており、最終的にはその監督や意思決定はユーザーのコミュニティに委ねられます。
Worldcoin (WLD) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Worldcoin (WLD) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Worldcoin (WLD) の詳細なトークン構造
WLD トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Issuance Mechanism
Worldcoin’s WLD token is designed for long-term, gradual issuance. Tokens are distributed through a combination of direct grants, community incentives, and allocations to investors and contributors. Key points of the issuance process:
- No mining or traditional staking: Distribution happens via structured allocations and grants, not through proof-of-work or proof-of-stake minting.
- User grants: Verified individuals receive periodic WLD distributions to incentivize real-person participation.
- Ecosystem support: Community reserve tokens are dedicated to partners, developers, and projects that drive network adoption.
Allocation Mechanism
Worldcoin’s total token supply is strategically allocated as follows (approximate values—percentages may shift with operational changes):
|Category
|Allocation
|Notes
|TFH Investors
|~13.5% (~1.35 billion WLD)
|Venture investors via equity & token warrants
|Community Reserve
|~25%+
|Includes user grants, partnerships, etc.
|Operational Costs
|~6.66% of Community Reserve
|(~500M WLD, or ~5% overall)
|Development Team & Advisors
|Significant but unspecified
|Subject to standard lock/vest terms
|Foundation, Ecosystem, Partners, Others
|Remainder
|For growth, operations, resilience
- All allocations are subject to changes as reported by the Worldcoin Foundation, with detailed transaction and vesting contracts made publicly available on Ethereum and Optimism.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
WLD's usage and incentive design focuses on broad access, ecosystem empowerment, and platform utility:
- Credential Use: WLD underpins Worldcoin’s identity network, enabling permissionless issuance and validation of credentials (proof of personhood).
- Governance: WLD holders participate in protocol governance, shaping future rules and protocol upgrades.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Grants and incentive mechanisms stimulate developer activity, third-party integration, and community engagement.
- Operational Utility: Used to access protocol features, such as sequencer management and onchain operations, with open-sourcing and decentralization as future goals.
Lock-up Mechanism
Worldcoin features stringent lock-up and vesting mechanisms to align long-term goals and prevent sudden market shocks:
- Core Team & Investor Lock-ups:
- 12-month initial lock-up from launch or exercise of warrants.
- Daily linear unlock over the next 24 months (total unlock period: 36 months).
- Operational Reserves & Community Grants:
- Typically follow similar vesting structures.
- Specific grant programs may implement custom vest periods.
Example: ~1.35 billion WLD allocated to TFH investors are locked for one year after the token warrants are exercised, then linearly unlocked over the subsequent two years.
Unlocking Time
- Start: The lock period begins from the token generation event (TGE) or exercise of investor warrants.
- Vesting Period:
- 12-month “cliff” (no tokens unlocked)
- Followed by a 24-month daily linear unlock
- Community/Operational Reserves: ~500M WLD for operational costs follow the same vesting/lock-up logic.
- Full Unlock: Accumulated and transparent schedules, viewable on blockchain explorers, indicate that major allocations vest completely by year 3 post-launch.
Key Takeaways and Implications
- Supply Stability: Gradual daily unlocks minimize the risk of large, sudden increases in circulating supply, supporting market stability.
- Ecosystem Growth: Large community and operational reserves fund sustained adoption, further decentralized by open-sourcing and broadened governance.
- Access & Incentives: The user/citizen-centric distribution (via verified identities) aligns protocol incentives with broad, global participation.
- Transparency: All lock-up, vesting, and treasury actions are recorded on-chain, with regular public disclosures.
Risks and Limitations
- Centralization risk: The Worldcoin Foundation’s significant control during initial years may be viewed as a centralization risk until further decentralization takes place.
- Regulatory risk: Stringent governance and operational controls are subject to evolving regulations and compliance challenges.
- Market Impact: Vesting cliffs and large allocation unlocks may introduce volatility if timed with major market events or adverse externalities.
Actionable Insights for Stakeholders
- Long-term Focus: The vesting/lock-up structure rewards long-term engagement. Short-term speculative investment is likely discouraged by gradual unlock schedules.
- Monitor on-chain: Stakeholders should track foundation wallets and vesting contracts for early signals of supply changes.
- Participate in Governance: Holders should be active in governance, as their input will directly shape protocol direction and broader adoption.
Worldcoin’s tokenomics reflect a balanced approach between incentivizing maximum ecosystem growth, minimizing inflationary and volatility risks, and maintaining robust operational funding. The structure is open to periodic updates by the Worldcoin Foundation, with all changes transparently reported on-chain and in public disclosures.
Worldcoin (WLD) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Worldcoin (WLD) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される WLD トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
WLD トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
WLD のトケノミクスを理解したところで、WLD トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。