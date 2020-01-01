dogwifhat sol (WIF) トケノミクス
dogwifhat sol (WIF) 情報
dogwifhat(WIF)は、ソラナチェーン上のミームコインです。
dogwifhat sol (WIF) トケノミクス & 価格分析
dogwifhat sol (WIF) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
dogwifhat sol (WIF) の詳細なトークン構造
WIF トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme token launched on the Solana blockchain in late 2023. Since its emergence, it has rapidly ascended to become the leading memecoin within the Solana ecosystem. However, its tokenomics diverge significantly from typical utility tokens, particularly in areas like utility, team transparency, and structure.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Issuance:
The entire total supply of WIF was minted at genesis. There is no ongoing emission, mining, or staking that increases the supply after the initial mint.
- Fixed Supply:
Circulating supply has remained entirely static through May 2025—just under 1 billion tokens (998.9M), as observable in on-chain data. No further supply expansion is scheduled or permitted by the underlying token contract.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Structured Allocation or Vesting:
Available research, on-chain analytics, and the project’s own (limited) communications indicate there was no meaningful allocation schedule for insiders, developers, or early community. The tokens were minted and distributed via liquidity pool seeding on Solana-based decentralized exchanges, such as Raydium.
- Airdrops & Fair Launch:
There is no evidence of private allocations, structured airdrops, or VC rounds (as seen in many other tokens). The launch was executed as a so-called “fair launch,” meaning that all tokens were available in the open market from inception.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Speculative Asset:
WIF currently has no explicit utility beyond being a speculative, tradeable token. Unlike many tokens, there is no governance, revenue-share, access to exclusive features, or staking utility for holders.
- Community Engagement:
Its primary “usage” is as a vehicle for meme propagation, trading on DEXs and CEXs, and social media culture. Popularity relies heavily on viral momentum and community memes—unique compared to utility-grade tokens.
- Integration Potential:
While some DeFi integrations have occurred (e.g., new dApps adding WIF for payments or liquidity pools), this remains marginal and not a formal part of WIF’s token design or roadmap.
Lock-up and Unlocking Mechanisms
- No Lock-ups or Unlock Schedules:
Unlike more formal token launches, there are no vesting contracts, timed unlocks, or ongoing drip mechanisms for WIF. On-chain supply data demonstrates that supply was fully liquid and tradeable from the outset, with no material change over time.
- No Team or Insider Lockups:
With the team being anonymous and no disclosed allocations to founders or advisors, there is no evidence of any locked balances for project contributors.
Additional Context and Limitations
- Transparency:
The project is notable for a lack of detailed disclosures regarding development team, roadmap, or official documentation. There is no whitepaper or publically available technical breakdown.
- No Structured Governance:
No DAO, voting, or formal governance mechanisms for WIF holders currently exist. Decisions (if any) seem to be made informally and with minimal transparency.
Summary Table
|Category
|Details
|Issuance
|Entire supply (~1B) minted at genesis, no inflation
|Allocation
|No structured allocations, fair launch, no VC/insider allocations
|Usage/Incentive
|Purely speculative, meme-based, no protocol-level utility
|Lock-up/Unlocking
|No lockups, fully liquid supply from inception
|Team/Founders
|Anonymous, no known allocations or vesting
|Governance
|None (no DAO or voting rights for WIF holders)
Conclusion
Dogwifhat embodies the modern Solana memecoin ethos: viral community energy, total supply deployed at launch, and zero structural encumbrances for insiders or backers. While this means no structured vesting, usage, or incentive mechanisms exist, it also means the market operates free of the overhang typical in VC-funded or utility-token ecosystems. Holders should be aware that WIF’s value is almost entirely driven by meme culture and trading sentiment, not by fundamental value or protocol usage.
If deeper technical specifics or contract details are released, or if utility is added in the future, the analysis may evolve. As of now, WIF stands as a pure meme asset with fixed, fully liquid supply and no formal economic mechanisms beyond what emerges from market demand and community engagement.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
dogwifhat sol (WIF) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される WIF トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
WIF トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
WIF のトケノミクスを理解したところで、WIF トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。