Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) トケノミクス
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) 情報
Virtuals Protocolは、民主化されたAIでゲームを発展させることを目的としています。VirtualはゲームAIライブラリであり、AIの提供者（供給側）とゲーム開発者（需要側）をつなぐマーケットプレイスとして考えられています。
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) の詳細なトークン構造
VIRTUAL トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is an ERC-20 token deployed on Ethereum and bridged to Base, with a max supply of 1 billion VIRTUAL. It powers a decentralized platform allowing users to create, monetize, and co-own AI agents. The following analysis details its issuance, allocation, usage/incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking schedules.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard: ERC-20; deployed on Ethereum and Base.
- Max Supply: 1,000,000,000 VIRTUAL.
- Evidence of Minting: The contract was found with "mint" function capacity.
- Distribution: Tokens are created upon agent launches (e.g., via Initial Agent Offerings).
2. Allocation Mechanism
The following table summarizes the key initial allocations and unlock events:
|Recipient/Group
|Allocation Type
|Amount (VIRTUAL)
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Date
|Ecosystem Treasury
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|350,000,000
|Cliff
|2033-12-24
|Public Distribution
|Public Investors
|600,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-12-24
|Liquidity
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|50,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-12-24
- Public Distribution: Largest share, allocated instantly at launch.
- Ecosystem Treasury: Substantial reserve, cliff unlock in Dec 2033.
- Liquidity: Set aside for DEX/AMM activities, unlocked at launch.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Primary Uses:
- Payments: All platform transactions (e.g., buying AI agent tokens) require VIRTUAL.
- Agent Launch: Launching or acquiring Virtual Agents requires VIRTUAL.
- Marketplace Utility: Used for trading, renting, or investing in agents.
Incentives:
- Staking (Planned): Staking/LP delegation for validator participation; staking rewards from protocol treasury, which accrues a 1% fee from trading and agent interactions.
- Buyback & Burn: Inference payments from agent usage are directed to buy back and burn agent tokens, influencing VIRTUAL utility and scarcity.
- Governance: VIRTUAL holders get "veVIRTUAL" (1:1, non-transferable) which can be delegated for governance voting. No capital or profit rights.
4. Locking Mechanism
- veVIRTUAL: For governance, delegated at a 1:1 ratio, no locking or escrow required to acquire voting power.
- No Explicit Staking Lock (As of Dec 2024): No formal token lockup or escrow required for staking as of the latest data, though staking-based mechanisms are planned.
5. Unlocking Time and Schedule
- Public/Holders: 650 million (Public Distribution + Liquidity) fully unlocked at TGE (2023-12-24).
- Ecosystem Treasury: 350 million subject to a cliff, unlocking in 2033, aligning with long-term development and protocol sustainability.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|ERC-20, 1B max supply, mint function present
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage/Utility
|Payments, AI agent acquisition, marketplace, governance, incentives
|Incentive Mechanisms
|Buyback & burn, future staking/validator rewards
|Locking Mechanism
|veVIRTUAL for governance (no escrow), future staking planned
|Unlocking Schedule
|Most tokens unlocked at launch; treasury cliff until 2033
7. Additional Notes
- No claim to profits, dividends, or legal rights is conferred by holding VIRTUAL.
- All agent actions and protocol emissions are transparently managed via smart contracts.
- The buyback/burn mechanism is agent-specific and distinct from the global VIRTUAL token.
Conclusion:
Virtuals Protocol's token economic design aims to align rapid community participation (via public and liquidity allocations) with long-term ecosystem growth (via treasury cliffs and planned staking/governance enhancements). The system is tailored for transparent monetization and iterative community-driven development of AI agents, leveraging utility, incentives, and a future-proof governance framework.
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される VIRTUAL トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
VIRTUAL トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
VIRTUAL のトケノミクスを理解したところで、VIRTUAL トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
VIRTUAL の購入方法
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、VIRTUAL を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) 価格履歴
VIRTUAL の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
VIRTUAL 価格予測
VIRTUAL の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の VIRTUAL 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) を購入
金額
1 VIRTUAL = 1.4558 USD