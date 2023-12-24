Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) トケノミクス

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) トケノミクス

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
USD

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) 情報

Virtuals Protocolは、民主化されたAIでゲームを発展させることを目的としています。VirtualはゲームAIライブラリであり、AIの提供者（供給側）とゲーム開発者（需要側）をつなぐマーケットプレイスとして考えられています。

公式ウェブサイト：
https://www.virtuals.io/
Whitepaper：
https://whitepaper.virtuals.io/
ブロックエクスプローラー：
https://solscan.io/token/3iQL8BFS2vE7mww4ehAqQHAsbmRNCrPxizWAT2Zfyr9y

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) トケノミクス & 価格分析

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 953.40M
$ 953.40M$ 953.40M
総供給量：
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
循環供給量：
$ 654.90M
$ 654.90M$ 654.90M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 1.46B
$ 1.46B$ 1.46B
史上最高値：
$ 5.25
$ 5.25$ 5.25
過去最安値：
$ 0.007604929689950013
$ 0.007604929689950013$ 0.007604929689950013
現在の価格：
$ 1.4558
$ 1.4558$ 1.4558

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) の詳細なトークン構造

VIRTUAL トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。

Overview

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is an ERC-20 token deployed on Ethereum and bridged to Base, with a max supply of 1 billion VIRTUAL. It powers a decentralized platform allowing users to create, monetize, and co-own AI agents. The following analysis details its issuance, allocation, usage/incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking schedules.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Standard: ERC-20; deployed on Ethereum and Base.
  • Max Supply: 1,000,000,000 VIRTUAL.
  • Evidence of Minting: The contract was found with "mint" function capacity.
  • Distribution: Tokens are created upon agent launches (e.g., via Initial Agent Offerings).

2. Allocation Mechanism

The following table summarizes the key initial allocations and unlock events:

Recipient/GroupAllocation TypeAmount (VIRTUAL)Unlock TypeUnlock Date
Ecosystem TreasuryCompany/Treasury & Ecosystem350,000,000Cliff2033-12-24
Public DistributionPublic Investors600,000,000Cliff2023-12-24
LiquidityCompany/Treasury & Ecosystem50,000,000Cliff2023-12-24
  • Public Distribution: Largest share, allocated instantly at launch.
  • Ecosystem Treasury: Substantial reserve, cliff unlock in Dec 2033.
  • Liquidity: Set aside for DEX/AMM activities, unlocked at launch.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Primary Uses:

  • Payments: All platform transactions (e.g., buying AI agent tokens) require VIRTUAL.
  • Agent Launch: Launching or acquiring Virtual Agents requires VIRTUAL.
  • Marketplace Utility: Used for trading, renting, or investing in agents.

Incentives:

  • Staking (Planned): Staking/LP delegation for validator participation; staking rewards from protocol treasury, which accrues a 1% fee from trading and agent interactions.
  • Buyback & Burn: Inference payments from agent usage are directed to buy back and burn agent tokens, influencing VIRTUAL utility and scarcity.
  • Governance: VIRTUAL holders get "veVIRTUAL" (1:1, non-transferable) which can be delegated for governance voting. No capital or profit rights.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • veVIRTUAL: For governance, delegated at a 1:1 ratio, no locking or escrow required to acquire voting power.
  • No Explicit Staking Lock (As of Dec 2024): No formal token lockup or escrow required for staking as of the latest data, though staking-based mechanisms are planned.

5. Unlocking Time and Schedule

  • Public/Holders: 650 million (Public Distribution + Liquidity) fully unlocked at TGE (2023-12-24).
  • Ecosystem Treasury: 350 million subject to a cliff, unlocking in 2033, aligning with long-term development and protocol sustainability.

6. Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceERC-20, 1B max supply, mint function present
AllocationSee allocation table above
Usage/UtilityPayments, AI agent acquisition, marketplace, governance, incentives
Incentive MechanismsBuyback & burn, future staking/validator rewards
Locking MechanismveVIRTUAL for governance (no escrow), future staking planned
Unlocking ScheduleMost tokens unlocked at launch; treasury cliff until 2033

7. Additional Notes

  • No claim to profits, dividends, or legal rights is conferred by holding VIRTUAL.
  • All agent actions and protocol emissions are transparently managed via smart contracts.
  • The buyback/burn mechanism is agent-specific and distinct from the global VIRTUAL token.

Conclusion:
Virtuals Protocol's token economic design aims to align rapid community participation (via public and liquidity allocations) with long-term ecosystem growth (via treasury cliffs and planned staking/governance enhancements). The system is tailored for transparent monetization and iterative community-driven development of AI agents, leveraging utility, incentives, and a future-proof governance framework.

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される VIRTUAL トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

VIRTUAL トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

VIRTUAL のトケノミクスを理解したところで、VIRTUAL トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。