トロン (TRX) トケノミクス
トロン (TRX) 情報
TRON: Decentralize the Web TRONは、真に分散化されたインターネットのためのインフラストラクチャを構築することに専念しています。TRONプロトコルは、スケーラビリティ、高可用性、高スループットコンピューティング（HTC）サポートを提供する世界最大のブロックチェーンベースのオペレーティングシステムの1つで、TRONエコシステムのすべての分散型アプリケーションの基盤として機能しています。また、革新的でプラグイン可能なスマートコントラクトプラットフォームを通じて、Ethereumスマートコントラクトのより良い互換性を提供します。2018年7月24日以降、TRONはサンフランシスコに拠点を置くインターネット技術企業であるBitTorrent Inc.を買収しました。効率的にスケールし、エッジでインテリジェンスを維持し、クリエイターと消費者がコンテンツとデータをコントロールできる分散技術を設計しています。毎月1億7千万人以上の人々がBitTorrent Inc.の開発した製品を利用しています。そのプロトコルは、毎日、世界のインターネットトラフィックの40%もの量を動かしています。現在、TRONは1億人以上のユーザーを持つ世界最大のブロックチェーンベースのオペレーティングシステムの1つとなっています。
トロン (TRX) トケノミクス & 価格分析
トロン (TRX) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
トロン (TRX) の詳細なトークン構造
TRX トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview of Token Economics
TRON (TRX) operates as the native token of the TRON EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain. It implements a sophisticated token economic structure focused on deflation, staking, and incentivization. Below, we explore TRX's issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, and locking mechanisms, including detailed tables where appropriate.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Issuance: Initially, TRON launched as an ERC-20 token with a planned supply of 100 billion TRX.
- Mainnet Transition: In June 2018, TRX migrated from Ethereum to its own mainnet.
- Burn Mechanism: Upon mainnet launch, 1 billion TRX (1% of initial supply) was burned.
- Ongoing Issuance: TRX transitioned to a deflationary supply model starting April 6, 2021. Token burns (mostly from transaction/resource fees) consistently exceed new issuance, maintaining a net deflationary path.
- Current Supply: As of December 2024, the total token supply is approximately 86.23 billion TRX, reflecting years of active burning outpacing any new issuance.
Annual Burn Rate and Deflationary Data
|Period
|Tokens Generated
|Tokens Burned
|Deflationary Outcome
|July 2022 – June 2023
|~300M–400M/mo
|~450M–500M/mo
|Net loss: ~1.6B TRX Q2 2023
This deflationary approach is still ongoing, aligned with user and network activity [[1]].
2. Allocation Mechanism
Initial Allocation (ERC-20 phase):
|Allocation Category
|TRX (Billion)
|% of Initial Total Supply
|TRON Foundation & Ecosystem
|35.00
|35.0%
|Initial Supporter (Peiwo/Justin Sun’s Company)
|10.00
|10.0%
|Private Sale Participants
|25.70
|25.7%
|Public Sale Participants
|40.00
|40.0%
|Mainnet Burn at Genesis
|1.00
|1.0%
- Unlock Status: All foundation team tokens became unlocked as of January 1, 2020.
- Current Concentration: As of Dec. 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~42.4% of total supply, with JustLend DAO alone controlling ~14.35%.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Core Use Cases
-
Resource Acquisition:
- Bandwidth: Each account has a daily bandwidth quota; additional bandwidth can be obtained by staking TRX.
- Energy: Required for executing smart contracts, can only be gained by staking TRX.
- Burning for Resources: Excess resource usage requires burning TRX at dynamically priced rates (unit price of bandwidth/energy governed by TIPs).
-
Staking & Delegation:
- Staking: Users lock TRX to obtain network resources and voting power.
- Voting: TRX stakers vote for Super Representatives—top 27 by votes become block producers and governance authorities.
- Rewards: Stakers earn rewards both as voters and as Super Representatives, with a commission taken by representatives.
Reward Distribution (Per Block)
|Role
|Reward
|Comments
|Super Representative
|16 TRX per block
|Adjustable via governance
|Voters (Stakers)
|Portion of block
|Pro rata via voting ratio
- Staking Yields: Historically between 4.3% to 5.4% per year (decreasing in 2023–2024).
Medium of Exchange/Settlement
- TRX is broadly used for transaction fees, DEX swaps, DeFi collateral (e.g., JustLend), and ecosystem payments.
Governance
- Only the top 27 Super Representatives vote directly on on-chain governance parameters; regular stakers influence SR choice via voting.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Staked TRX is locked and cannot be moved or traded while delegated.
- Unstaking/Unfreezing: After a user initiates an unstake (unfreeze), a 14-day waiting period is required before funds are accessible again.
- Delegation Lock: Staked TRX that is delegated for voting cannot be unstaked until delegation is removed.
Unstaking Operations:
- Users may perform up to 32 parallel unstaking operations.
- Each unstake requires a separate 14-day waiting period before withdrawal.
5. Unlocking Time
- Foundation & Team: All restricted tokens were fully unlocked by January 1, 2020.
- Staked TRX: 14-day unbonding/unlocking period post-unstaking operation.
Unstaking Steps:
- Initiate the unstake.
- Wait 14 days (“lock-up” period).
- Use automated or manual withdrawal to move TRX back to main account.
Summary Table: TRON Tokenomics at a Glance
|Mechanism
|Description
|Timeline/Policy
|Genesis Issuance
|100B TRX issued (ERC-20)
|Pre-mainnet (2017–2018)
|Deflationary Burn
|Ongoing deflation via resource fee burns; >1.6B TRX burned in Q2 2023
|Since mainnet launch, accelerated since 2021
|Initial Allocations
|35% Foundation, 10% early supporter, 25.7% private, 40% public sale
|Fully unlocked by Jan. 2020
|Staking Lock
|Required for bandwidth/energy/voting; locks tokens until unstaked/unfrozen
|User-controlled, 14-day wait
|Unstaking Hold
|14-day lock after unfreeze; up to 32 concurrent unstakes
|Network parameter (#70)
|Usage & Incentives
|Payments, staking, voting, fee burns, resource acquisition, governance participation
|Ongoing, with dynamic rate models
|Reward Distribution
|Block rewards to Super Representatives & voters, pro-rata
|~4.3–5.4% APR (variable)
|Governance
|Delegated PoS, on-chain voting, governance through Super Reps
|Election every 6 hours
Additional Nuances and Strategic Implications
- Network Security & Participation: Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) with regular elections (every 6 hours) incentivizes active participation and secures the network via distributed block producers.
- Dynamic Economics: Staking reward rates and energy/bandwidth prices can be adjusted via community governance, allowing TRON to react to market and usage shifts.
- Liquidity: As of Q2 2023, 100% of genesis TRX is liquid, except for those actively locked/staked by users.
- Ecosystem Centralization: The high holding concentration in JustLend DAO and a handful of addresses introduces some centralization risk but also streamlines DeFi governance and liquidity provision.
- User Flexibility: The 14-day unstake period is competitive among major L1s, balancing user accessibility with network stability.
References to Official Documentation
- How to unstake TRX
- TRON Governance Parameters - Tronscan
Conclusion
TRON’s tokenomics model is mature, actively deflationary, and highly integrated with on-chain resource management and governance. The mechanisms of issuance, allocation, usage, and incentives are all governed by transparent governance and clear economic policy, supporting sustainable ecosystem growth and robust user participation. The 14-day staking lock and full unlock of foundation/team tokens further assure liquidity and decentralization for stakeholders.
トロン (TRX) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
トロン (TRX) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される TRX トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
TRX トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
TRX のトケノミクスを理解したところで、TRX トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
