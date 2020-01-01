スイコイン (SUI) トケノミクス

スイコイン (SUI) トケノミクス

スイコイン (SUI) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
スイコイン (SUI) 情報

Suiは、暗号資産の所有権を迅速、プライベート、安全、かつ誰もがアクセスできるようにするために最初から設計された、世界初のレイヤー1ブロックチェーンとスマートコントラクトプラットフォームです。Moveプログラミング言語をベースとしたオブジェクト中心のモデルにより、並列実行、秒単位のファイナリティ、豊富なオンチェーン資産を可能にします。水平方向にスケーラブルな処理とストレージを備えたSuiは低コストで比類のないスピードで様々なアプリケーションをサポートします。Suiは、ブロックチェーンの飛躍的な進化であり、クリエイターや開発者が素晴らしいユーザーフレンドリーな体験を構築することができるプラットフォームです。

公式ウェブサイト：
https://sui.io/
Whitepaper：
https://docs.sui.io/
ブロックエクスプローラー：
https://suiexplorer.com/

スイコイン (SUI) トケノミクス & 価格分析

スイコイン (SUI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
総供給量：
循環供給量：
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
史上最高値：
過去最安値：
現在の価格：
スイコイン (SUI) の詳細なトークン構造

SUI トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。

Token Issuance Mechanism

Sui has a fixed maximum total supply of 10 billion SUI tokens. The issuance follows a schedule with staged unlocks over many years—extending beyond 2030. At genesis (mainnet launch), only a portion of the total supply was liquid, with the majority subject to long-term vesting and unlock schedules designed to avoid sudden inflation.

Key points:

  • Initial liquid supply was just a fraction of max supply, slowly increasing as tokens vest.
  • Early protocol stages included temporary inflationary reward subsidies for staking, designed to bootstrap participation but set to phase out as fee income replaces them.
  • By late 2024, annualized token inflation drifted close to zero, reflecting the reduced reliance on new issuance for incentives.

Token Allocation Mechanism

Initial Allocations:

  • Community Reserve: 50% (5B SUI) – managed by the Sui Foundation for ecosystem development and growth initiatives.
  • Early Contributors: 20% (2B SUI) – granted to project contributors and insiders.
  • Investors: 14% (1.4B SUI) – distributed among private investors.
  • Mysten Labs Treasury: 10% (1B SUI) – held by the Mysten Labs entity.
  • Community Access Program & App Testers: 6% (600M SUI) – for public/whitelisted sales and engagement.

Additional notes:

  • The public sale portion was only 6% of supply, highlighting the project's focus on gradual and controlled decentralization rather than large public dispersals at launch.
  • Allocations to contributors and team, as well as investor tranches, are subject to individualized multi-year vesting restrictions for alignment and market stability.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

SUI functions as the core asset for both protocol security and user utility:

1. Network Security (Staking):

  • Token holders stake SUI to operate validators or delegate to existing validators.
  • Validators: Must stake at least 30M SUI to secure the network and can earn rewards from transaction fees, storage fund payouts, and—during the first year—issuance subsidies.
  • Delegators: Any amount of SUI can be delegated, supporting validators and sharing in their rewards net of commission.

2. Transaction Fees:

  • SUI is used to pay for gas (transaction) fees. Fee structure splits into “computation” (operational) and "storage" fees.
  • Storage fees accumulate in a Storage Fund, subsidizing future validators for ongoing data retention.

3. Ecosystem Growth:

  • The Sui Foundation deploys its allocation to incentivize builders, users, and key ecosystem initiatives.
  • SUI is increasingly used in DeFi, NFT, and other native applications throughout the ecosystem, with a strong trend towards rising Total Value Locked (TVL) and activity.

4. Future Governance:

  • Plans are in place for staked SUI to confer governance rights, limited to prevent excessive concentration (voting power capped at 10% per validator irrespective of stake beyond that).

Lock-Up and Vesting Mechanisms

Lock-up schedules are integral to Sui's economic model, spreading distribution over an extended window:

  • Private Investors, Early Contributors, and Team allocations are subject to multi-year vesting.
    • For example, 1.4 billion SUI for private investors and team allocations began unlocking in Q2-Q3 2024, continuing gradually for several years.
    • The largest single-year unlocks are spread over Q2 and Q3 2024, with over 1 billion SUI entering circulation from locked tranches in that period.
  • Ecosystem and Foundation incentives: Unlocking occurs steadily but are at the discretion of the Sui Foundation for when to distribute to initiatives.
  • Public Sale & Programmatic Allocations: Certain sales had immediate partial unlocks (e.g., one-third at launch, remainder monthly over ~1 year), while others unlocked in full at genesis for recognized contributors.
  • Staking/Reward subsidies: Phased out after the first year, their share shrinks as fee-based rewards take over.

Vesting schedules for core allocations will continue well beyond 2030, ensuring measured growth in circulating supply.

Unlocking Timeline/Events

  • Major Token Unlocks:
    • Q2 & Q3 2024: A pivotal period, with over 1 billion SUI released from investor and team allocations. This led to a clear step-up in liquid supply.
  • Long-term unlocking: Additional tranches from all major categories (investors, contributors, community, etc.) continue through the decade, with data visualization showing a gradual approach to full liquidity.

Unlock Table (Approximate as of 2024):

Category% of SupplyExample Unlock Schedule
Community Reserve50%Gradual, at Foundation's discretion
Early Contributors20%Multi-year, beyond 2030
Investors14%Stepped, starting Q2/Q3 2024
Mysten Labs Treasury10%Vesting chart available, >2030
Community/Public Sale6%1/3 at launch, then monthly

Implications and Analysis

  • Long-term alignment: Sui’s vesting structure is engineered to align stakeholders and discourage speculative dumping by delaying full token accessibility.
  • Ecosystem growth focus: With half of the supply reserved for community initiatives, the protocol prioritizes broad, lasting engagement.
  • Market impact: Large unlocks (such as in 2024) pose temporary volatility risks; however, due to the ongoing gradual vesting, these are less likely to produce shockwaves than sudden, cliff-style releases.
  • Decentralization and participation: High staking rates (consistently above 78% in 2024) indicate strong engagement, yet a recent slight dip suggests evolving user preferences and market conditions.
  • Transition to sustainability: The phasing out of inflationary rewards places greater emphasis on fees and real network usage to incentivize validators and delegators over time.

Summary:
The Sui tokenomics model is meticulously structured to drive secure, decentralized growth, robust utility, and steady ecosystem development. Long-term vesting and measured unlocks, high staking participation, and a well-designed split of allocations underscore efforts to balance incentives, community alignment, and market stability across the protocol’s lifecycle.

スイコイン (SUI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

スイコイン (SUI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SUI トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

SUI トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

SUI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SUI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

SUI の購入方法

スイコイン (SUI) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、SUI を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。

スイコイン (SUI) 価格履歴

SUI の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。

SUI 価格予測

SUI の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の SUI 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

