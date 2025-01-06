Seraph (SERAPH) トケノミクス

Seraph (SERAPH) トケノミクス

Seraph (SERAPH) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
USD

Seraph (SERAPH) 情報

Seraphは、Seraph Studioが開発した次世代のAAA級戦利品獲得ゲームで、PCとモバイルの両プラットフォームでプレイ可能です。Seraphは、プレイヤーをダークファンタジーの世界に引き込み、古典的な戦利品獲得ゲームのメカニズムとAIコンパニオン、MMO要素、プレイヤー主導のマーケットプレイスなどの高度な機能をシームレスに融合しています。

公式ウェブサイト：
https://www.seraph.game/
Whitepaper：
https://whitepaper.seraph.game/
ブロックエクスプローラー：
https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0xd6B48CCF41a62EB3891e58D0F006B19B01d50cCa

Seraph (SERAPH) トケノミクス & 価格分析

Seraph (SERAPH) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 45.00M
$ 45.00M$ 45.00M
総供給量：
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
循環供給量：
$ 239.50M
$ 239.50M$ 239.50M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 187.88M
$ 187.88M$ 187.88M
史上最高値：
$ 0.82776
$ 0.82776$ 0.82776
過去最安値：
$ 0.12084895930174135
$ 0.12084895930174135$ 0.12084895930174135
現在の価格：
$ 0.18788
$ 0.18788$ 0.18788

Seraph (SERAPH) の詳細なトークン構造

SERAPH トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。

Seraph's token economics (tokenomics) reflect a play-and-earn ARPG model with an emphasis on player incentives, community growth, and measured supply management. Below is a comprehensive breakdown, including details on issuance, allocation, mechanisms, locking, and unlocking.

Token Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: 1 billion SERAPH tokens at launch.
  • Token Generation Event (TGE): Occurred on January 6, 2025.
  • Issuance Details: SERAPH tokens are minted and distributed at TGE, with ongoing seasonal in-game rewards. Prior to TGE, “Seraph Starry Journey Feathers” (three types: Starry, Chaos, Soul) could be redeemed by early players/NFT holders for SERAPH at fixed rates (1, 3, and 10 tokens each, respectively).
  • On-going Issuance: New tokens may be introduced through play-and-earn activities, but the initial supply distribution is strictly defined.

Allocation Mechanism

CategoryAllocation (%)Locking & Vesting
Community Airdrops & Incentives40.50%Distributed to NFT holders, active players, and as seasonal/community rewards; subject to ongoing distribution
Ecosystem Development & Marketing18.08%Reserved for platform/IP growth, liquidity, marketing; release scheduled for strategic needs
Foundation (Operations/Reserve)17.00%Held in reserve for future dev, listings, partnerships, and Seraph 2; vesting/lock conditions not explicitly stated
Core Contributors18.00%1-year cliff, then 3-year monthly linear vesting
AdvisorsIncluded in core/contributors6-month cliff, then 3.5-year linear monthly vesting
Investors6.42%1-year cliff, then 3-year monthly linear vesting
Total100%

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • In-game Utility:
    • Unlocks dungeon access, mints dungeon keys, burns maps, and enables “Soul Spar” farming.
    • Used to craft, reforge, and reveal attributes of NFT equipment.
    • Required for participation in unique content drops (e.g., “Soul Spar,” “Equipment of Seraph”).
    • Central currency for the ActPass marketplace (buying/selling in-game equipment).
  • Incentive Mechanisms:
    • Awarded for seasonal in-game achievements, ladder rankings, special mode participation (Chaos Dungeon, Secret Prison), and contribution to the ecosystem.
    • Used for community governance (future plans).

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Cliff Periods:
    • Core Contributors and Investors: 1-year.
    • Advisors: 6 months.
  • Vesting:
    • After the cliff, tokens are vested linearly on a monthly basis — 3 years for contributors and investors, 3.5 years for advisors.
  • Community and Airdrop Allocations:
    • Distributed in tranches tied to player/community engagement milestones and seasonal reward cycles.
  • Foundation/Development:
    • Intended for long-term development and ecosystem growth; explicit vesting not fully detailed but typical industry practice involves multi-year tranches.

Unlocking Schedule

While a full unlock table with time progression isn’t publicly available, the main points as of TGE and post-launch are:

  • At TGE (Jan 6, 2025): Only a fraction of tokens become liquid—many remain locked per vesting schedules.
  • Year 1: Cliffs restrict the release of core, advisor, and investor allocations; community rewards and incentives are prominent.
  • Years 2–4.5: Gradual linear unlock for locked allocations (contributors, advisors, investors).

Summary Table

MechanismDetail
Issuance1B tokens at TGE; feathers convertible to SERAPH; additional in-game seasonal rewards
AllocationCommunity/Airdrops 40.5%, Ecosystem/Marketing 18.08%, Foundation 17%, Contributors 18%, Investors 6.42%
Incentives & UsageIn-game utility, governance, marketplace currency, event/campaign rewards
Locking1-yr cliff (contributors, investors); 6-mo cliff (advisors); linear monthly vesting 3–3.5 years
UnlockingSeasonally for community, linear for team/advisors/investors; majority of allocation vesting over multiple years

Analysis & Implications

  • Decentralization & Community Growth: With over 40% going to airdrops and community incentives, Seraph fosters strong player and DAO engagement.
  • Long-Term Alignment: Lengthy cliffs and linear vesting build trust and ensure sustained contributor involvement.
  • Anti-Dump Safeguards: Staggered unlocking of team, investor, and foundation tokens mitigates rapid inflation and speculative dumping.
  • Gameplay Integration: Token utility is deeply embedded in gameplay and progression, ensuring real demand beyond speculation.
  • Market Risks: As with any vesting and unlock-heavy structure, scheduled unlocks may influence price volatility, especially at major cliff endpoints.

In summary: Seraph’s tokenomics combine robust on-chain incentives, substantial community involvement, and prudent supply management, balancing short-term engagement with long-term sustainability. As vesting cliffs expire, monitoring unlock schedules will be crucial for market participants and community members alike.

Seraph (SERAPH) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

Seraph (SERAPH) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SERAPH トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

SERAPH トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

SERAPH のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SERAPH トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

SERAPH の購入方法

Seraph (SERAPH) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、SERAPH を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。

Seraph (SERAPH) 価格履歴

SERAPH の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。

SERAPH 価格予測

SERAPH の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の SERAPH 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？

MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。

現物および先物市場合わせて4,000以上の取引ペアを提供
CEXの中で最速のトークン上場
業界トップの流動性No.1
最安値の手数料と24時間365日のカスタマーサービス
ユーザー資金に対する100%以上のトークン準備金の透明性を確保
超低い参入障壁：わずか1 USDTで暗号資産を購入可能
mc_how_why_title
わずか 1 USDT で暗号資産を購入可能：暗号資産を手軽に始めよう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。