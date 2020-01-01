S (S) トケノミクス
Sonicは、開発者に魅力的なインセンティブと強力なインフラを提供するEVM互換のレイヤー1プラットフォームです。 このチェーンは10,000 TPSと1秒未満の承認時間を実現し、次世代の分散型アプリケーションの基盤となります。 SonicのFee Monetization（FeeM）プログラムは、Web2の広告収益モデルを分散型フレームワークに適応させた仕組みで、開発者にアプリが生成した手数料の最大90%を報酬として提供します。これにより、開発者は自身のアプリのトラフィックやユーザーエンゲージメントから直接利益を得ることが可能になります。 さらに、Sonic Gatewayは、ネイティブで安全なブリッジを通じてイーサリアムに接続され、開発者とユーザーに高い流動性へのシームレスなアクセスを提供します。独自のフェイルセーフメカニズムにより、あらゆる状況下で資産を保護します。
S (S) トケノミクス & 価格分析
S (S) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
S (S) の詳細なトークン構造
S トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply & Launch: Sonic (S) launched with an initial total token supply of 3.18 billion, matching the maximum token supply of Fantom (FTM). FTM holders could convert their tokens to S at a 1:1 ratio for six months after Sonic’s December 2024 launch, with a bidirectional bridge available for the first 90 days before switching to a one-way conversion.
- Inflation & Emissions:
- For four years post-launch, ~280.27 million S (~8.83% of initial supply) are allocated for block rewards, distributed to Sonic validators.
- After four years, Sonic introduces perpetual inflationary block rewards targeting a 1.75% annual inflation rate if 50% of the token is staked.
- Six months after launch, S experiences an additional inflationary emission at 1.5% of the initial supply per year (~47.63 million S), directed to Sonic Labs for operational funding and network growth. Any unused tokens are burned at the year's end.
Allocation Mechanism
- Block Rewards: Major allocation for validators as incentive for network security.
- Operational Funding: Emissions set aside for Sonic Labs to bootstrap ecosystem development, partnerships, and user growth.
- Team & Advisory: Inherited from FTM allocation, with approximately 238.13 million FTM (~7.5% of max supply) for the founders/team and 381 million FTM (~12%) for advisors/contributors. As of December 2024, these allocations were fully vested.
- Airdrops: Certain users (residents of Cuba, Iran, and the US) were prohibited from participating in the airdrop.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Staking & Validation:
- Validators: Any user staking a minimum of 50,000 S and meeting hardware requirements can become a validator and earn block rewards (token emissions + transaction fees).
- Delegators: Tokenholders can delegate S to validators, participating in network security and sharing the validator’s block rewards (minus the validator's commission).
- Governance: Staked S enables participation in protocol governance, though the exact mechanism is still under development.
- Protocol Utility: S is used for transaction fees, validator/staker rewards, ecosystem development, and governance proposals.
Lock-Up Mechanism and Unlocking Timeline
- Migration Window: FTM → S conversion was open for six months, with the first 90 days allowing for bidirectional swaps before shifting to a one-way bridge.
- Team/Advisor Unlocks: As of December 2024, all team and advisor tokens inherited from FTM were fully vested; no further lockups for these allocations.
- Validator/Delegator Rewards: Block reward emissions follow the defined schedule (four years, then perpetual inflation).
- Operational Emissions: Begin six months post-launch and continue for six years, with unused tokens burned annually.
- General Unlocks: No evidence of extended lockup schedules post-migration other than those tied explicitly to operational funding and validator rewards.
Summary Table
|Category
|Details & Figures
|Initial Total Supply
|3.18 billion S
|FTM→S Conversion
|1:1 ratio; full for six months, then one-way
|Block Rewards
|280.27M S for four years; then 1.75% target inflation
|Additional Emission
|1.5% of initial supply yearly for 6 years (Sonic Labs)
|Team & Advisors
|Fully vested as of Dec. 2024
|Staking Minimum
|50,000 S to validate
|Operational Funding
|Subject to annual burn if unused
|Unlocking Timeline
|Migration: 6 months; rewards per schedule
Implications and Considerations
- Incentive Alignment: The majority of initial emissions are directed toward validators and network participants, ensuring robust network security and engagement in early years.
- Governance Evolution: While staking-based governance mechanisms are promised, the protocol’s specific details are still under refinement; holders should monitor development updates.
- Inflationary Pressure: Transition from fixed rewards to perpetual inflation allows ongoing incentives but introduces dilution risk; net impact depends on network growth and utility demand.
- Operational Transparency: Annual burning of unused operational funds introduces deflationary offset and aligns management incentives.
Limitations
- Full post-launch allocation breakdowns, vesting details, and subsequent unlock events beyond operational and validator rewards are either not public or finalized as of the most recent update.
- Exchange listings for S are still undetermined.
Actionable Insight: For users or investors, active network participation (via staking or governance) is crucial to maximize value accrual and mitigate inflation risk. Continued monitoring of the governance framework and any updates to the token economics is strongly advised, especially as Sonic evolves post-FTM migration.
S (S) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
S (S) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される S トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
S トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
S のトケノミクスを理解したところで、S トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
S (S) 価格履歴
S の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。