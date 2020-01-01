Render (RENDER) トケノミクス
Render (RENDER) 情報
Render (RENDER) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Render (RENDER) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Render (RENDER) の詳細なトークン構造
RENDER トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
Render Network’s token, initially launched as RNDR on Ethereum (ERC-20) in 2019, has evolved to support Polygon (MRC-20) and migrated to Solana as SPL RENDER in November 2023. The token economics of Render are designed to facilitate a decentralized, peer-to-peer GPU compute marketplace, incentivizing both supply (GPU providers) and demand (clients).
1. Issuance Mechanism
-
Initial Supply:
- RNDR launched with a proposed supply of ~2.15 billion tokens on Ethereum.
- A major burn event in August 2020 reduced this to ~536.87 million.
- The current max token supply is approximately 644.25 million, reflecting expansions and emissions as per RNP-001.
-
Bridge and Multichain Expansion:
- RNDR can be bridged to Polygon and Solana via lock/mint and burn/unlock mechanisms.
- Swapping RNDR on Ethereum to RENDER on Solana (one-way) locks the origin token on Ethereum and mints the destination token on Solana.
- Only new emissions on Solana are distributed to the Render Network Foundation for network incentives and development.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Allocation (%)
|Initial Supply
|Lockup/Vesting
|Team & Advisors
|~10%
|ERC-20 RNDR
|6-month lock-up
|User Development Fund
|~65%
|ERC-20 RNDR
|Ongoing, managed by team
|Public and Private Sales
|~22%
|ERC-20 RNDR
|Varies
|Other Investors
|Remaining
|Foundation Emissions (Solana)
|50% of emissions/year
|SPL RENDER
|For grants, team, incentives
Notes:
- Actual holdings have changed over time due to burns, bridging, and ongoing emissions.
- Full lists of holders are available for each chain (Ethereum, Polygon, Solana).
3. Usage & Incentive Mechanism
-
Primary Uses:
- Payment for GPU compute rendering and machine learning inference services.
- Staking and governance: RENDER tokenholders can submit and vote on Render Network Improvement Proposals (RNPs).
- GPU providers receive RNDR/RENDER tokens as payment for fulfilling compute jobs.
-
Incentive Mechanisms:
- Network emission rewards are issued to incentivize node operators, developers, and community contributors.
- Regular burn events are executed to control supply, tied to network usage and bridging activities.
-
Decentralization:
- Community and user incentives constitute a large share of allocations, aligning network growth with decentralized participation.
4. Locking & Unlock Mechanism
Bridging Example:
- Bridging RNDR between Ethereum and Solana (via Wormhole) or Polygon (via Polygon Portal) operates as:
- Tokens locked on origin chain → equivalent amount minted/unlocked on destination chain (see diagram: “Lock on Chain A – Unlock on Chain B”).
Team Allocation:
- Subject to an initial 6-month lockup post token generation.
- Network development fund allocations are subject to dynamic vesting and ongoing management by the Render Network Foundation.
Foundation Emissions on Solana:
- Render Network Foundation receives 50% of the tokens emitted each year on Solana, with intended uses for core team expansion and grant programs.
- Example: ~4.57 million SPL RENDER accrued by Dec. 24, 2024 (year one emissions).
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Allocation Recipient
|Unlock Type
|Lock/Vesting
|Unlock Example(s)
|Team & Advisors
|Linear/Cliff
|6-month lockup post-launch
|Unlocked after 6 months
|Foundation (Solana Emissions)
|Emission
|50% per emission year
|~4.57M in 2024, ~2.90M projected for 2025
|Token Swaps (Bridging)
|On-demand (Bridge)
|Lock/mint and burn/unlock
|Locked on Ethereum, minted on Solana
There are no signals of continuous inflation or additional supply increases apart from those outlined in RNPs and bridged emissions.
5. Summary Table
|Element
|Mechanism / Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply w/ selective emissions & burns; bridging unlocks new tokens on destination chains
|Allocation
|Team/Advisors (~10% w/ 6-mo lockup), Foundation/User Fund (~65%), Public/Private Sales (~22%)
|Usage
|Payments, staking, governance, node/operator incentives
|Incentives
|Emission rewards to contributors; supply burns; decentralized allocation
|Lock/Unlock
|Team allocation six-month lock, ongoing emissions on Solana, unlock via cross-chain bridges
|Unlock Timing
|Variable: 6 months for team; emissions scheduled per governance
6. Additional Points
- Governance: Tokenholders have direct input in protocol upgrades via RNPs.
- Legal/Utility: RNDR/RENDER confers no claim over the assets or profits of OTOY or the Render Foundation.
- Bridging Constraints: Swap from ERC-20 RNDR to SPL RENDER is one-way (not reversible), reflecting migration toward Solana.
7. References
- More details about emissions, unlocks, and allocations can be found in Render’s official governance forums, GitHub RNPs, and bridging documentation.
This comprehensive structure ensures that Render’s token economics are designed for permissionless utility, robust incentivization, and network sustainability—with clear mechanisms for allocation, locking, unlocking, and continual adaptation via governance.
Render (RENDER) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Render (RENDER) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される RENDER トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
RENDER トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
RENDER のトケノミクスを理解したところで、RENDER トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
RENDER の購入方法
Render (RENDER) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、RENDER を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。
Render (RENDER) 価格履歴
RENDER の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
RENDER 価格予測
RENDER の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の RENDER 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。