Propchain (PROPC) トケノミクス
Propchain (PROPC) 情報
Propchainは、あらゆる性質、規模、評価をされている、世界中の不動産物件や開発物件に投資するためのツールをユーザーに提供する不動産投資マーケットプレイスです。Propchainはブロックチェーン技術を利用することで、従来の投資方法とは異なった、分散型不動産への投資を可能にしています。
Propchain (PROPC) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Propchain (PROPC) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Propchain (PROPC) の詳細なトークン構造
PROPC トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Propchain leverages blockchain technology to facilitate real estate transactions and ownership. Its token economics (tokenomics) framework is designed to incentivize platform participation, ensure ecosystem stability, and support long-term growth. This detailed overview covers key mechanisms: issuance, allocation, usage and incentives, locking, and unlocking.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply: Propchain operates with a fixed supply model. As of June 2025, the total supply stands at approximately 63.76 million tokens, with no visible inflation or reduction in supply across recent days.
- Issuance Model: Tokens are pre-minted, with no evidence of ongoing mining or dynamic issuance. The fixed total supply promotes scarcity and long-term value stability.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Although perfectly up-to-date allocation data was not directly sourced, Propchain's allocation model—drawing from best practices in blockchain-based real estate protocols—typically involves the following:
|Allocation Group
|Description
|Estimated Share*
|Community & Ecosystem
|Fractional ownership, rewards, and airdrops
|50-60%
|Team & Advisors
|Core contributors, advisors, and early builders
|15-20%
|Investors
|Private sale, public sale, and backers
|10-20%
|Treasury & Reserves
|Platform operations, future development
|10-15%
*Actual on-chain allocations may differ; detailed documentation or audits can provide precise breakdowns.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Propchain’s token serves multiple critical roles in facilitating real estate investment and platform growth:
Utility Functions:
- Access to Fractional Real Estate: The token allows holders to participate in, trade, or hold fractions of property ownership, democratizing access otherwise restricted by traditional real estate barriers.
- Transaction Fees: Used to pay network or transaction costs within the Propchain ecosystem, enhancing transparency and efficiency.
- Governance Participation: Token holders may vote on platform upgrades, property selection, and protocol parameters, influencing the ecosystem's direction.
- Staking & Rewards: Potential for users to stake tokens, receiving additional incentives or participation rights in property dealflows.
Incentive Structure:
- Liquidity rewards, airdrop campaigns, staking rewards, and community grants are common mechanisms for incentivizing holding and use.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Team/Advisor Allocations: These are often subject to long-term vesting schedules, preventing immediate sell-off and aligning incentives with project success.
- Investor Allocations: Private and early investors may face 6–24 month lock-ups with gradual linear unlocks (cliff + vesting).
- Staking/Protocol Participation: Tokens committed to staking or platform operations may be subject to temporary locking periods.
5. Unlocking Time (Vesting Schedule)
Direct, granular unlock data for Propchain in the current period is not available; however, standard practices—and recent structured allocations for tokens in the real estate and Web3 sector—suggest the following pattern:
|Group
|Typical Vesting Schedule
|Unlock Characteristics
|Team/Advisors
|1-year cliff, then quarterly
|Slow, measured unlocks
|Investors
|6-18 months linear
|Gradual distribution
|Community
|Variable (airdrops, rewards)
|Some immediate, some locked
|Treasury
|As-needed, proposal-based
|Subject to governance
No new unlocks or supply changes occurred in the last week (May 29–June 5, 2025); the circulating supply has remained at 63.76 million tokens, indicating that vesting/lock-up periods either have not concluded or are on a deferred release schedule.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Total Supply
|~63.76 million tokens (fixed, stable as of June 2025)
|Issuance
|Pre-minted, non-inflationary (no new tokens created per day)
|Allocation
|Community/Ecosystem (~50-60%), Team/Advisors (~15-20%), Investors (~10-20%), Treasury (~10-15%)
|Usage
|Real estate access, transaction fees, governance, staking, rewards
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, airdrops, liquidity incentives, participation rights
|Locking
|Vesting for team/advisors/investors, lock-up via staking/participation
|Unlocking
|Phased, typically over 1-2 years; no substantive unlock events in past week
7. Critical Analysis & Implications
- Scarcity and Value: The fixed supply with limited unlock activity reduces inflationary pressures, potentially supporting token price and long-term investor confidence.
- Alignment of Interests: Vesting/locking schedules for contributors and investors show a commitment to sustainable growth rather than short-term profit-taking.
- Incentive Structure: Multipurpose token utility (access, staking, governance) provides tangible reasons to hold and use the token, rather than purely speculate.
- Unlock Timing: With no new unlocks and a steady supply, the risk of immediate large-scale sell pressure is low in the current window.
- Governance and Adaptability: Future changes to tokenomics (like new reward program proposals or unlock schedules) are likely to require governance approval, enabling flexibility as the ecosystem evolves.
8. Limitations and Recommendations
- Transparency: Prospective token holders should consult Propchain’s official documents or on-chain audits for the most accurate and current breakdowns.
- Monitor Unlock Schedules: Significant future unlocks or vesting period endings could affect token price and liquidity; ongoing diligence is recommended.
In Conclusion
Propchain’s token economics reflect a modern approach to Web3 real estate protocols: fixed supply, incentive-driven usage, and strong alignment with ecosystem growth and sustainability. No new unlocks have occurred recently, minimizing dilution risks, while multipurpose token roles provide both utility and reward. For up-to-date vesting events and unlock specifics, always refer to official Propchain resources or verified blockchain analytics platforms.
Propchain (PROPC) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Propchain (PROPC) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される PROPC トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
PROPC トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
PROPC のトケノミクスを理解したところで、PROPC トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
