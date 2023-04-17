ペペコイン (PEPE) トケノミクス
ペペコイン (PEPE) 情報
Pepeは、無限に生まれてくる "Shiba,GME,Turbo,Ass,Floki,Moon" といった"Inu" の派生コインでみんなが遊んでいるのを見てうんざりしています。"Inu" の時代は終わったからです。世界で最も知名度の高いミームが、ミームの王として君臨する時が来ました。 Pepeはミームコインに新たな息吹を与えるためにやってきました。プレセールなし、Taxなし、LPのバーン、コントラクトの放棄でステルスに発行された$PEPEは、永遠に我々と共にあります。純粋なミームパワーで駆動する$PEPEが道を示してくれるでしょう。 私たちは偉大なる主、Kekを信じています。
ペペコイン (PEPE) トケノミクス & 価格分析
ペペコイン (PEPE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
ペペコイン (PEPE) の詳細なトークン構造
PEPE トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
Pepe (PEPE) is a meme cryptocurrency designed as a purely playful and community-driven asset. Its tokenomics are distinguished by radical simplicity and transparency, with a focus on fairness and wide distribution.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: The total supply of PEPE is 420.69 trillion tokens. This supply was minted in full at launch; no further tokens can be created.
- No Ongoing Issuance: There are no mechanisms—such as mining, staking rewards, or inflation—that issue new tokens after initial minting. PEPE is non-inflationary.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation
|Notes
|Uniswap V3 Liquidity Pool
|10% (~42.07T PEPE)
|Provided to bootstrap liquidity; accessible to all
|CEX Listings/Bridges/Ops
|6.9% (~29.03T PEPE)
|Reserved for centralized exchanges, cross-chain bridges, ops
|Public/Community
|~83% (~349.59T PEPE)
|Released directly to the public; no private or team allocations
Key Points:
- The project founders did not allocate tokens to themselves, employees, advisors, or for any private sales.
- The initial distribution emphasized immediate fair launch with wide access to the community.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- No Staking or Yield: PEPE does not feature any staking, liquidity provider rewards, or yield incentives. There are no dividends, profit-sharing, or on-chain rewards for holders.
- Primary Utility: PEPE serves as a speculative and memetic asset. It previously provided access to the “Pepe Palace” Discord for holders but this has since been discontinued.
- Trading: The main use case is trading on centralized and decentralized exchanges.
- No Voting Rights or Governance: Holding PEPE confers no governance or legal rights over any entity.
4. Lock-up and Unlocking Mechanism
- Immediate Unlock: The overwhelming majority of the supply was unlocked at launch; there are no vesting schedules, cliffs, or delayed unlocks for the public allocation.
- Liquidity and Reserve Allocations: The tokens set aside for liquidity pools and exchange operations were also immediately accessible, with a portion held in transparent multi-sig wallets.
- No Ongoing Token Unlocks: All scheduled unlock events are completed. The only recorded unlock event was the initial cliff at launch (April 17, 2023) for the community/incentive allocation.
5. Additional Notes: Security and Centralization
- No Minting or Superuser Powers: The contract owner has renounced ownership; there are no mint, pause, or freeze capabilities remaining.
- Contract Blacklist Function: A non-standard “blacklist” function was present but reportedly only used once.
- High Holder Concentration: As of December 2024, the top 10 addresses control over 41% of the total supply, mostly belonging to exchange hot wallets and large liquidity providers.
6. Summary and Implications
- Pepe was designed for radical simplicity, transparency, and fairness, with all tokens unlocked and accessible to the community from inception.
- The absence of team allocations, investor vesting, or continual issuance reduces the risk of future dilution or insider selling events—a hallmark of memecoin ethos.
- PEPE’s complete lack of functional utility or incentive mechanisms means its value and adoption are wholly community-driven and speculative.
- Its viral growth and exceptional on-chain holder count highlight the power of memetic engagement, but also expose holders to volatility typical of meme assets.
Key Takeaway
Pepe’s token economics embody extreme transparency and minimalism—no scheduled releases, no special perks or utility, and no formal team compensation. The project's appeal and risk profile are tied singularly to community sentiment and speculative demand.
ペペコイン (PEPE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
ペペコイン (PEPE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される PEPE トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
PEPE トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
PEPE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、PEPE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
