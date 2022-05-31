OP (OP) トケノミクス
OP (OP) 情報
EthereumのレイヤーツースケーリングソリューションOptimismは、プロトコルの新しいガバナンスシステム、Optimism Collectiveを構成する2つのハブの1つであるToken Houseの新しいガバナンストークンOPを発表しました。ネットワークの初期ユーザーは、2022年第2四半期にOPエアドロップを受け取る機会が付与され、これはアセット全体の供給量の5％を占めます。
OP (OP) トケノミクス & 価格分析
OP (OP) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
OP (OP) の詳細なトークン構造
OP トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply & Design:
Optimism’s OP token launched with an initial supply of 4,294,967,296 OP tokens (a 32-bit integer, symbolizing a nod to computer science). OP is an ERC-20 token natively deployed on OP Mainnet since May 31, 2022.
- Inflation:
The OP token incorporates a 2% annual inflation rate following its genesis supply. Any changes to the inflation schedule or supply must be approved via governance proposals.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Detailed Breakdown
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Purpose
|Ecosystem Fund
|25% (~1.07B OP)
|Stimulate ecosystem growth:
|- Governance Fund
|5.4%
|Project/community incentives (ongoing program)
|- Partner Fund
|5.4%
|Strategic partnerships
|- Seed Fund
|5%
|Early-stage project funding
|- Unallocated/Reserves
|~8.2%
|Future programs
|Airdrops
|19% (~816M OP)
|User rewards: 5% initial airdrop + 14% for future
|Core Contributors
|19%
|Founders, team, and core developers
|Investors ("Sugar Xaddies")
|17%
|Financial backers
|Retroactive Public Goods Fund
|20% (~859M OP)
|RetroPGF, public goods funding via Citizens’ House
- Airdrop Details:
The first airdrop distributed 5% of supply to users, governance participants, and builders, according to on-chain and off-chain criteria that rewarded historical use, voting, and ecosystem contributions. Subsequent airdrops are planned and retain flexibility for governance-defined eligibility.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Governance:
OP is the principal governance asset—holders form the "Token House" (half of the Optimism Collective's bicameral system), empowered to vote on network upgrades, funding, budget allocations (including incentives and grants), and more.
- Delegation: OP holders may delegate their tokens to others for voting efficiency.
- Ecosystem Incentives:
The OP token is used to fund projects, protocol development, and liquidity mining programs designed to bootstrap adoption and activity. Notably, the bulk of incentive disbursements occur via:
- Governance Fund: Ongoing support for developers and communities.
- Liquidity Mining: A major early focus, responsible for the largest share of distributed incentives, fostering rapid TVL and user growth.
- Development Grants, Airdrops, Partnerships: Targeted programs driving diverse engagement.
- RetroPGF (Retroactive Public Goods Funding):
- Unique to Optimism, RetroPGF rewards ecosystem builders and public goods contributors after proven impact, funded by sequencer revenues and dedicated token allocations, and voted on by the Citizens' House.
- Sequencer Expansion:
Revenues generated by the network’s transaction sequencing will ultimately be distributed to ecosystem contributors as the sequencer set becomes more decentralized.
Incentive Model Impact
- Incentivized users (from airdrops or mining campaigns) demonstrate higher engagement and retention.
- Disbursements via RetroPGF rounds (e.g., RetroPGF 4-6) have distributed tens of millions of OP to hundreds of participants, rewarding tangible onchain contributions.
4. Lock-Up and Vesting Mechanisms
- Core Contributors/Investors:
These allocations (19% and 17% of supply, respectively) were subject to a one-year lock-up post-launch (i.e., until May 31, 2023), transitioning into linear vesting over subsequent years. Vesting for these groups ensures a gradual introduction to the circulating supply—reducing early selling pressure and aligning long-term interests.
- Community Allocations:
Airdrop allocations are generally distributed with little or no lockup, fostering community engagement from the outset.
- Ecosystem Fund & RetroPGF:
These allocations are unlocked on a rolling basis, largely programmatically or at the discretion of governance, with varying schedules depending on campaign structure.
- Scheduled Unlocking:
The overall tokenomics anticipate that most non-circulating supply allocated to founders, contributors, and investors will be fully unlocked by ~4 years post-launch. Community/retro-funding portions show a front-loaded unlocking as public goods rounds and ecosystem incentives ramp up.
Supply Trends (as of June 2025)
- Total Supply: 4.295 billion OP
- Circulating Supply: ~1.715 billion OP
- Indicates a substantial portion remains vested or reserved for long-term alignment.
5. Unlocking Schedules & Timeframes
- Aggregated Schedule:
- User airdrop allocations were heavily front-loaded (Year 0–1).
- Core contributor and investor allocations vest linearly post one-year cliff (Year 1–4).
- Ecosystem and public good allocations ramp progressively, with full unlock targeting Year 4.
- Specifics:
- For a visual, the cumulative unlocked supply for core contributors, investors, ecosystem, and airdrops grows steadily each year, with community allocations (Ecosystem Fund + RetroPGF) ultimately being the largest unlocked share by the end of Year 4.
- Detailed vesting schedules for each allocation are governed by the foundation and published for transparency.
6. Nuances, Governance Evolution, and Ecosystem Philosophy
- Dynamic Incentive Alignment:
The OP token’s economic model is intentionally designed for adaptive governance and sustainability, supporting:
- Long-term ecosystem growth
- Continuous public goods funding (a first among major L2s)
- Progressive decentralization (future sequencer rewards, evolving council frameworks)
- Risks & Forward-Looking Considerations:
- Unlocking events for investors/team are ongoing, so monitoring future unlocks is critical for market participants.
- Competition from other L2s (Arbitrum, zk-rollup tech) and reliance on healthy governance participation are systemic risks.
- The inflation component is modest, but any future changes must pass governance, adding an additional degree of economic flexibility—or unpredictability.
Conclusion
Optimism’s OP token economic design balances distribution to core stakeholders, ecosystem bootstrapping, and experimental incentive systems like RetroPGF. The aim is not just network growth and TVL, but also sustainable, public-goods-oriented value creation. With a gradual and transparent unlocking schedule, active governance, and unique mechanisms for rewarding impact, Optimism stands out among L2s for its multifaceted tokenomics and emphasis on long-term community ownership and innovation.
Key Takeaway:
Optimism’s token economics are engineered to bootstrap ecosystem growth, reward both early and future contributors, and institutionalize public goods funding, all under an evolving, governance-centric model. Regular unlocks and adaptive incentives require vigilant monitoring for investors—but also offer a transparent, mission-driven growth roadmap.
OP (OP) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
OP (OP) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される OP トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
OP トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
OP のトケノミクスを理解したところで、OP トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。