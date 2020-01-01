Non-Playable Coin (NPC) トケノミクス
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) 情報
Non-Playable Coin(NPC)は、ミームに裏打ちされたお金です。インターネット上で最も認知度の高いミームの一つを裏付けとしたミームコインです。地球上の80億人以上の全人類のために作られた、初のミームコインとNFTのハイブリッドです。
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) の詳細なトークン構造
NPC トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is branded as the first Meme-Fungible Token (MFT): a hybrid of memecoin and NFT standards, aiming for both high supply/fungibility and unique customization. NPC's design centers on entertainment and internet culture, explicitly disavowing financial return or utility beyond collectibility and tradability.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- NFT/Token Hybrid: NPC utilizes a mechanism where the token embodies a JPEG (non-fungible asset) but is also minted as a fungible token, compatible with trading on Uniswap (ERC20) and NFT marketplaces (ERC1155).
- Convertibility: Holders can wrap/unwrap between the fungible token form (tradable on DEXs) and the NFT form (tradable on NFT platforms). Both forms represent the same underlying asset and value.
- Supply: Specific max supply or emission schedule details are not provided in the available documentation.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- No Team/Investor Allocation: NPC’s launch documentation emphasizes a lack of formal team, roadmap, or centralized treasury. There is no evidence of pre-allocated tokens for team, investors, or treasury.
- Fair/Community Distribution: NPC tokens appear to be distributed directly to participants through public mint or open acquisition—there is no mention of private or early allocations. The ethos reflects a "meme-driven, community-oriented" approach.
- Launching as Art/Experiment: The project is "completely useless and for entertainment purposes," echoing true meme coin launches where initial holders acquire tokens via open platforms without prior allocations or incentives for insiders.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Tradability: NPC’s principal function is as a tradeable asset for fun and speculation, operating as a “liquid JPEG.” Its hybrid form enables it to be swapped on DEXs and collected or showcased on NFT platforms.
- No Yield or Utility: There are no embedded mechanisms for staking, fees, protocol governance, dividends, or rewards. NPC holders do not earn protocol revenues, additional tokens, or incentives by holding or interacting with the asset.
- Entertainment and Collectibility: Utility is rooted in cultural relevance, meme status, and the ability to customize, collect, and trade unique or base NPC JPEGs.
4. Lock-up and Vesting Mechanism
- No Lock-up or Vesting: There is no evidence of structured lock-ups, vesting, or delayed unlock schedules. Tokens, once minted or acquired, are fully liquid and tradable without restriction.
- No Token Unlock Events: A search for unlock schedules, vesting contracts, or issuance-related cliffs returns no formalized release mechanics.
5. Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All NPC tokens are fully unlocked at mint or acquisition, with no delay or gradual release. The absence of team, advisor, or investor allocations obviates any need for unlock events.
- No Emission Schedule: There is no periodic or vesting-based emission—distribution is immediate, reflecting the project's ethos as a pure memecoin/art experiment.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|NFT/token hybrid. ERC20 and ERC1155 convertible. Public mint/acquisition.
|Allocation
|No team/investor/treasury allocation. Community-focused, open to all.
|Usage & Incentives
|Tradable as meme coin or NFT. No yield, staking, rewards, or governance utility.
|Lock-up
|None. Full liquidity upon issuance or mint; no vesting mechanisms.
|Unlocking
|Immediate. No unlock events, cliffs, or schedules.
Disclaimer: NPC and MFTs are explicitly stated to have no intrinsic value, utility, or roadmap, and all participation is strictly for entertainment/novelty.
References
For further reading and documentation, explore the following official resources:
- Introducing Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
- Defining Meme-Fungible Tokens (MFTs)
- Tokenomics and Project Disclaimer
Closing Thoughts
NPC’s token economics are a deliberate departure from typical crypto projects, removing financial incentives and complex allocation/vesting, focusing solely on meme culture and the blending of NFT and fungible asset characteristics. This distinguishes it from most tokens in DeFi, NFT, and infrastructure verticals, making it a unique experiment in digital collectible culture.
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される NPC トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
NPC トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
NPC のトケノミクスを理解したところで、NPC トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
NPC の購入方法
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、NPC を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) 価格履歴
NPC の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
NPC 価格予測
NPC の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の NPC 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) を購入
金額
1 NPC = 0.013991 USD