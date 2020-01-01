Moo Deng (MOODENG) トケノミクス
Moo Deng (MOODENG) 情報
Moo Dengソラナチェーン上のミームコインです。
Moo Deng (MOODENG) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Moo Deng (MOODENG) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Moo Deng (MOODENG) の詳細なトークン構造
MOODENG トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Issuance Mechanism
Moo Deng ($MOODENG) employs a straightforward issuance mechanism characteristic of many Solana-based memecoins and inspired by the "Pumpfun tokenomics" model. The entire token supply was minted at launch with a fixed total supply of 989,971,791 tokens. There is no emission schedule, inflation, or future minting; all tokens were created at the genesis event.
Allocation Mechanism
The available information indicates that Moo Deng’s token allocation follows the minimalist mold set by meme tokens on Solana, which typically feature no complex or multi-stage vesting or team/investor allocations. All tokens were made available to the market at launch. The contract address is publicly listed, and the acquisition process involves simply swapping SOL for MOODENG using decentralized tools like Phantom wallet and platforms such as Moonshot.
- Total Supply: 989,971,791 $MOODENG
- Circulating Supply: As of the latest data, essentially the full supply is in circulation (c. 989,971,791), implying no reserved lockers or staged releases.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
As a memecoin, $MOODENG does not publicly list sophisticated incentives or utility beyond community engagement, trading, and social identity. Key use cases include:
- Trading & Speculation: Primary incentive is market participation and potential price appreciation.
- Community & Social Engagement: Users are encouraged to create and share personalized PFPs (profile pictures) and join the “moo-gang.”
- Planned Additions: The project’s website hints at upcoming features, possibly for deeper community-oriented activities or memes, but no DeFi, staking, or governance functions have been disclosed as of now.
Lock-Up Mechanism
There is no evidence of formal lock-up mechanisms for $MOODENG. Tokens were distributed freely at launch, without vesting schedules, cliffs, or contractual locks on any subset of tokens. This approach aligns with standard practices among Solana-based memecoins: immediate and total supply deployment to foster market-driven distribution.
Unlocking Time
Since there is no vesting or lock-up, there are no relevant unlock dates for the token. All tokens have been unlocked since inception and are immediately tradeable.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply; all tokens minted at genesis
|Allocation
|100% released to public; no pre-sale, investor, or team reserves
|Usage/Incentives
|Trading, community building, meme culture
|Lock-Up Mechanism
|None
|Unlocking Time
|Immediate (all tokens)
Analysis & Context
- Simplicity vs. Security: Moo Deng’s approach favors radical transparency and avoids trust dependencies on founders, private backers, or central team control. This can be appealing for meme coin communities who prioritize fairness and permissionless participation, albeit at the cost of foregoing incentives for long-term development or utility-driven demand.
- Volatility & Speculation Risks: With all tokens in free float and no structural incentives beyond social phenomena, the price and participation are likely to be highly volatile and sentiment-driven.
- No Unlock-Related Pressure: The absence of future unlocks prevents periodic supply shocks commonly seen in projects with staged vesting. This can reduce medium-term sell pressure but does not eliminate other risks.
Conclusion
Moo Deng exemplifies the "fair launch" ethos of meme tokens: open distribution, no lockups, all tokens tradable from day one, and primary value derived from community popularity and meme virality rather than explicit incentive engineering or utility design.
For further insights or updates, consult the Moo Deng official website or on-chain token address (ED5nyyWEzpPPiWimP8vYm7sD7TD3LAt3Q3gRTWHzPJBY) to track real-time supply and transaction activity.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Moo Deng (MOODENG) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される MOODENG トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
MOODENG トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
MOODENG のトケノミクスを理解したところで、MOODENG トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
Moo Deng (MOODENG) 価格履歴
MOODENG の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
MOODENG 価格予測
MOODENG の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の MOODENG 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。
