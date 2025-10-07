Injective (INJ) トケノミクス
Injective (INJ) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Injective (INJ) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Injective (INJ) 情報
Injectiveのミッションは、分散化を通じて、真に自由で包括的な金融システムを構築することです。
金融業界向けに構築された最速のブロックチェーンとプラグアンドプレイのWeb3モジュールにより、Injectiveのエコシステムは、高度な相互運用性、拡張性、真の分散化を実現する分散型アプリケーションで、壊れた金融システムを再構築しています。
Injective (INJ) の詳細なトークン構造
INJ トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Injective (INJ) is the native token of the Injective Protocol, a Cosmos-based Layer-1 blockchain optimized for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: INJ was launched as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with an initial total supply of 100 million tokens.
- Migration: ERC-20 INJ tokens can be migrated to native INJ on Injective via the Injective Bridge. As of late 2023, ~66.73 million ERC-20 INJ had been migrated.
- Inflation/Deflation: The supply is dynamically managed through both inflation (minting) and deflation (burning). The inflation rate is determined by the staking ratio, ranging from 5% to 10% with a target staking rate of 85%. As staking increases, inflation can decrease toward zero, making the token increasingly deflationary over time.
- Burn Mechanism: A unique weekly auction mechanism burns a significant portion of protocol fees (historically 60% of all dApp fees), making INJ one of the most deflationary tokens in the sector. The burn mechanism has been expanded to allow any dApp to contribute to the burn auction.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of INJ tokens is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Description/Notes
|Ecosystem Development
|36%
|For ecosystem growth and grants
|Team
|20%
|Team incentives, subject to vesting
|Private Sale
|17%
|Early investors
|Community Growth
|10%
|Community incentives, airdrops
|Binance Launchpad
|9%
|Public sale via Binance
|Seed Sale
|6%
|Early backers
|Advisors
|2%
|Strategic advisors
Source: Messari, Binance Launchpad, and on-chain data
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
INJ is a multi-utility token within the Injective ecosystem:
- Gas Fees: Used to pay for transaction fees on the Injective chain.
- Medium of Exchange: Used for trading, purchasing NFTs, and as collateral in DeFi applications.
- Staking: Users can stake INJ to secure the network (Delegated Proof-of-Stake, DPoS) and earn rewards. Staking is also required to participate in governance and to access higher trading fee discounts (VIP tiers).
- Governance: Staked INJ enables participation in on-chain governance, including proposal submission and voting.
- Incentive Programs:
- Trade & Earn: 7 million INJ allocated to reward active traders on incentivized pairs.
- Open Liquidity Program (OLP): Ongoing rewards for liquidity providers, distributed in 28-day epochs.
- Exchange Application Incentives: 40% of exchange fees are distributed to dApps that originate orders.
- Burn Auctions: Protocol fees are collected and auctioned weekly; the winning INJ bid is burned, reducing supply.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Staking Lock: Staked INJ is subject to a 21-day unbonding period. If a validator is not in the active set, tokens can be unstaked immediately.
- Vesting Schedules: Team, advisor, and other strategic allocations are subject to vesting and unlocking schedules. For example, advisor tokens were unlocked in tranches from July 2021 to January 2024.
- Unlocking Table Example (Advisors):
|Unlock Date
|Unlocked Amount (INJ)
|Cumulative Unlocked
|Remaining
|% of Total Allocation
|% Unlock Completed
|2021-07-20
|4,499,999
|37,303,330
|62,696,663
|4.50%
|37.30%
|2022-01-20
|3,666,666
|57,256,662
|42,743,331
|3.67%
|57.26%
|2023-01-20
|3,666,666
|84,086,661
|15,913,332
|3.67%
|84.09%
|2024-01-20
|3,666,666
|99,999,993
|0
|3.67%
|100.00%
Note: The above is a sample; actual unlocks occur across multiple categories and dates.
Summary Table: INJ Tokenomics at a Glance
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Initial 100M supply, dynamic inflation (5-10%), deflation via burn auctions
|Allocation
|Ecosystem (36%), Team (20%), Private Sale (17%), Community (10%), Launchpad (9%), etc.
|Usage
|Gas, trading, staking, governance, collateral, dApp utility
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, Trade & Earn, OLP, dApp fee sharing, trading discounts
|Locking
|21-day unbonding for staking, vesting for team/advisors, programmatic unlocks
|Unlocking
|Scheduled by allocation, e.g., advisors fully unlocked by Jan 2024
Additional Insights
- Deflationary Design: The combination of dynamic inflation, aggressive burn auctions, and broad dApp participation in burning makes INJ’s supply potentially deflationary over time.
- Governance and Decentralization: All protocol changes, including tokenomics adjustments, are governed on-chain with no unilateral control by the team.
- Ecosystem Growth: The largest allocation is for ecosystem development, reflecting a long-term focus on network and dApp expansion.
In conclusion, Injective’s tokenomics are designed to balance network security, user incentives, and long-term deflationary pressure, with robust mechanisms for community participation and ecosystem growth. The protocol’s dynamic supply, innovative burn auctions, and comprehensive incentive programs position INJ as a utility-rich and community-driven asset in the DeFi landscape.
Injective (INJ) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Injective (INJ) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される INJ トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
INJ トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
INJ のトケノミクスを理解したところで、INJ トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
INJ の購入方法
Injective (INJ) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、INJ を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。
Injective (INJ) 価格履歴
INJ の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
INJ 価格予測
INJ の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の INJ 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。
「利用規約」 および 「プライバシーポリシー」 をお読みください。
Injective (INJ) を購入
金額
1 INJ = 12.84 USD