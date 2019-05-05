ポルカドット (DOT) トケノミクス
ポルカドット (DOT) 情報
Polkadotは、Polkadotの共有セキュリティの傘の中で一緒に行動する柔軟で自律的な経済のための低い参入障壁を持つプラットフォームである。ポルカドットは、ブロックチェーン技術だけでなく、より公平なピアツーピアのデジタル司法権の実現に向けた革命です。
ポルカドット (DOT) トケノミクス & 価格分析
ポルカドット (DOT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
ポルカドット (DOT) の詳細なトークン構造
DOT トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Polkadot (DOT) features a sophisticated token economic design that underpins network security, incentivizes ecosystem participation, and drives ongoing development. Below, I provide an exhaustive breakdown based on the latest data and in line with your formatting requirements.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Inflationary Model: DOT operates with a dynamic inflation model to provide rewards for network validators and incentivize staking.
- Annual Inflation: As of April 2024, the total supply stands at ~1.43 billion DOT, up from an initial 1 billion. Annual inflation is dynamically determined and closely tied to network staking rates, typically in the range of 2.4% quarterly at times. This inflation is not fixed but varies to hit an "ideal staking rate."
- Distribution: Newly minted tokens are primarily distributed as staking rewards, with any inflation not claimed by stakers directed to the treasury for ecosystem growth.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Polkadot (Percent of Initial/Typical Allocation)
|Ecosystem Funding
|42%
|Public Sale
|25%
|Team/VC/Protocol Company
|Not directly specified, relatively smaller
|Incentives (Grants, etc.)
|Not directly specified
- Ecosystem Funding: A large share is reserved for funding development, partnerships, and expansion.
- Public Sale: DOT had a notable public sale allocation, indicating broader decentralization.
- Other: Remaining allocations facilitate team, VC, and incentive programs, but ecosystem and public allocations dominate the initial distribution.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Uses:
- Network governance (on-chain voting and proposal submission)
- Staking for network security and transaction validation
- Facilitating cross-chain communications and parachain slot auctions
- Transaction fee payments
- Incentive Structure:
- Staking Rewards: The bulk of inflationary issuance is distributed to validators and nominators who stake and secure the network.
- Treasury Allocations: Unclaimed inflation supports grants and ecosystem initiatives.
- Dynamic Incentivization: The "ideal staking rate" (typically 45-75%, formulaic and adjusts with network activity) governs reward allocation to stakers; the more DOT staked up to the ideal rate, the greater the share of new issuance distributed as rewards. Tokens above/below the ideal rate lead to reduced/increased rewards for stakers, respectively.
4. Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Users staking DOT are subject to an unbonding (unlocking) period.
- Unbonding Period: Approximately 28 days (may be subject to protocol adjustment via governance).
- Parachain Auctions: In crowdloans for parachain slots, DOT may be locked for the duration of the lease, typically 96 weeks, after which it is unlocked and returned to contributors.
- Treasury/Other Locks: Allocations (ecosystem, team, etc.) may be subject to bespoke lockups per allocation agreements, although specific schedules are public for major events (e.g., initial launch), more granular recent unlock data is not disclosed or has completed.
5. Scheduled and Historical Unlocks
- Staking Unbonding: Individual stakers initiate their own unlocking schedules, standard ~28-day cycle.
- Parachain Lease Unlocks: Occur at the end of lease periods; DOT committed to a crowdloan is automatically returned.
- No recent major vesting unlocks are scheduled for core team or early investors, as most initial allocations have fully vested.
6. Summary Table
|Aspect
|Mechanism / Fact
|Issuance
|Inflationary, ~2.4% quarterly (dynamic, not fixed)
|Inflation Target
|Adjusted by “ideal staking rate” (45%-75%)
|Main Allocation
|Ecosystem (42%), Public Sale (25%), Team/VC (small), Incentives
|Token Uses
|Staking, governance, fees, parachain auctions
|Rewards
|Staking rewards, unclaimed inflation goes to treasury
|Lock Mechanism
|Staking lock (~28 days), Parachain crowdloan locks (96 weeks)
|Unlock Schedules
|Staking: rolling, 28 days; Parachain: end of lease/crowdloan
Historical Context and Network Impact
- Staking Dominance: Over 50% of DOT is consistently staked, emphasizing the protocol's reliance on staking for security.
- Treasury and Grants: Active treasury spending supports ongoing network growth, governance, and developer incentives.
- Yield Trends: Nominal and real yields for stakers have been decreasing (from ~15% nominal in 2023 to 6% by mid-2024), which may influence future staking participation and reward perceptions.
Limitations and Future Considerations
- While granular unlock schedules for foundation/team allocations are more transparent at launch, ongoing unlocks largely revolve around crowdloan returns and rolling staking unbonding.
- Governance upgrades may adapt inflation rates, unbonding periods, or core allocation methodologies (see Polkadot 2.0’s dynamic core scheduling advancements).
- Stakeholder incentives are subject to price volatility, network activity, and evolving treasury dynamics.
Conclusion
Polkadot’s token economics are designed to foster network decentralization, growth, and security, balancing issuance, allocation, and incentive mechanisms via inflation, staking, and community governance, while introducing industry-leading flexibility in resource and reward distribution.
For maximum utility, participants should monitor staking yields, governance proposals, and parachain auction schedules—these factors determine both the economics of participation and future unlock or lock events.
ポルカドット (DOT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
ポルカドット (DOT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される DOT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
DOT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
DOT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、DOT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
