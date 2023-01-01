Bonk (BONK) トケノミクス
Bonkは、総供給量の50%がSolanaコミュニティにエアドロップされた人々のための、最初のSolana Dog Coinです。Bonkの貢献者は、不快な「Alameda」トークノミクスにうんざりしており、誰もが公平なショットを得られる楽しいmemecoinを作りたかったのです。
Bonk (BONK) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
BONK トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
Bonk ($BONK) is a meme-driven Solana-based token designed for ecosystem engagement, initially launched via an airdrop during Solana’s depressed market sentiment. It operates as an SPL token on Solana, with bridged versions on Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, and Arbitrum. As of June 2025, Bonk stands out for its high community engagement, unique DeFi integrations, and carefully structured token economics.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Max Supply: BONK has a capped maximum supply of approximately 93.56 trillion tokens, reduced from previous burns.
- No Ongoing Minting/Inflation: All tokens were created at genesis with no programmed inflation or continuous issuance.
Burn Mechanism:
- BonkBot, a Telegram trading bot, charges a 1% trading fee on all trades. The collected fees are used entirely to buy back BONK tokens. Of this, 10% is automatically burned, reducing circulating and max supply, while other portions are re-injected into the ecosystem for various incentives and burn activities.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Bonk's token allocation is community-centric, targeting users, builders, and incentive programs rather than traditional fundraising. The breakdown is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Supply
|Vesting / Lockup
|Early Contributors
|21.0%
|3-year linear vesting
|40 Solana NFT Projects
|21.0%
|Variable (typically via airdrop)
|Solana Market Participants & DeFi Users
|15.8%
|Immediate/airdrop
|BONK DAO (Community Initiatives)
|15.8%
|DAO-controlled
|Solana Artists & Collectors
|10.5%
|Immediate/airdrop
|Solana Developers
|5.3%
|Immediate/airdrop
|Initial Liquidity
|5.3%
|Deployed to DEXs
|Marketing
|5.3%
|For promotion/use
Key Features:
- No token sale, either public or private—no fundraising through token sale occurred.
- Early Contributors (22 core supporters) are subject to structured vesting, incentivizing long-term development.
- Community initiatives (via BONK DAO) and ecosystem partners are large recipients, furthering the network’s grassroot engagement approach.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
A. Core Utilities
- Liquidity Providing: Users can provide liquidity on BonkSwap and partner DEXs (e.g., pairing BONK with SOL, USDC), earning trading fees (APYs ranging from ~23%–43% as of early 2024).
- Staking: Liquidity providers are rewarded with esBONK, a staked derivative. esBONK can be further staked to unlock real BONK linearly over 365 days.
- Bonk or Bust: A binary options game on BonkSwap, using BONK as the bet currency for up/down predictions on the SOL/USD price.
- Bridging: BONK is accessible cross-chain, but utility is mainly on Solana.
B. Incentive Mechanisms
- esBONK Staking Rewards:
- ~55.56 million esBONK distributed daily to liquidity providers.
- esBONK can be staked to unlock BONK 1:1 over 365 days (no minimum/maximum).
- BonkBot Referral Program:
- Referrers earn a share of trading fees in BONK: 30% for month 1, 20% for month 2, 10% perpetually from month 3 onward.
- Paid from 20% of trading fees allocated for referrals within BonkBot.
- Trading Fee Distribution & Burn:
- On BonkBot, all trading fees are used to buy back BONK.
- 10% of these are instantly burned; other percentages support team, community, infrastructure, and development.
4. Lockup Mechanism and Vesting
- Team (Early Contributors) Vesting: 3-year linear vesting schedule that began January 1, 2023. Unlocks happen daily, with ~19.16 billion BONK released per day to this group, continuing until end-2025.
- Airdrop Recipients: No lock-up for most airdropped tokens; distributed for immediate liquidity/usage.
- DAO and Community Allocations: Controlled and released by BONK DAO at their discretion.
- Liquidity/Marketing/Artists/Developers: Immediate deployment with no vesting.
5. Unlocking Timeline
Early Contributors
- Start date: January 1, 2023
- Vesting: 3 years, linear daily unlocks (~19.16 billion BONK/day)
- End date: January 1, 2026
Other Allocations
- Airdrops and ecosystem shares were released immediately or as scheduled by the DAO or ecosystem partners.
Summary Table (Key Unlocks):
|Group
|Start
|End
|Unlock Type
|Notes
|Early Contributors
|Jan 1, 2023
|Jan 1, 2026
|Daily linear vesting
|21% of total supply
|Public & Ecosystem
|Dec 2022/Jan 2023
|---
|Immediate
|Airdrops, DAO, etc.
|DAO (Community)
|Jan 2023
|Ongoing
|As determined
|15.8% Total, DAO control
6. Circulating and Total Supply (as of June 2025)
- Current Circulating Supply: ~79.4 trillion BONK
- Total/Burned Supply: Max supply reduced over time, currently ~88.8 trillion BONK (due to burn functions).
7. Criticisms & Nuances
- Concentration: The top 10 wallet addresses on Solana together hold ~35% of the total supply, suggesting centralization risk.
- No On-chain Voting Power: BONK does not confer governance rights, profit-sharing, or legal claims.
- Speculative Nature: BONK’s market cap and price history demonstrate extreme volatility, often tied to sentiment and viral events, highlighting memecoin dynamics.
Conclusion & Implications
BONK’s tokenomics blend aggressive memecoin distribution with structured, community-dominated allocation, robust staking incentives, and meaningful burn mechanics. Its design:
- Fosters long-term developer/community loyalty via vests and DAO control,
- Maximizes immediate network effects with airdrops,
- Reduces supply through gameified utility and burn,
- Incentivizes holders with staking and DeFi opportunities.
However, users and investors should remain cognizant of large holder concentration, the lack of governance, and the speculative nature of demand beyond core utility and ecosystem incentives.
For the latest, always verify via Bonk’s DAO or official resources, as supply and unlocking schedules may evolve with additional DAO-driven proposals and community decisions.
Bonk (BONK) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Bonk (BONK) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BONK トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BONK トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BONK のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BONK トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
BONK の購入方法
Bonk (BONK) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、BONK を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。
Bonk (BONK) 価格履歴
BONK の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
BONK 価格予測
BONK の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の BONK 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。
Bonk (BONK) を購入
金額
1 BONK = 0.00001326 USD