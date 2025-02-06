BERA (BERA) トケノミクス

BERA (BERA) トケノミクス

BERA (BERA) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
BERA (BERA) 情報

Berachainは、高性能のEVMと同一のレイヤー 1（L1）ブロックチェーンであり、Proof-of-Liquidity（PoL）コンセンサスを利用して、ネットワークレベルで流動性とセキュリティを調整しています。また、EVMに特化したモジュラー型のコンセンサスクライアントフレームワークであるBeaconKitの上に構築されています。

公式ウェブサイト：
https://berachain.com/
Whitepaper：
https://docs.berachain.com/

BERA (BERA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
総供給量：
循環供給量：
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
史上最高値：
過去最安値：
現在の価格：
BERA (BERA) の詳細なトークン構造

BERA トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。

Berachain introduces a unique three-token system and an incentive design called Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), aiming to optimize DeFi liquidity, chain security, and governance. Below, you'll find a comprehensive breakdown addressing each aspect of tokenomics—including issuance, allocation, usage/incentives, locking mechanism, and unlock details—supported by the most recent data and analysis.

1. Token System Overview

TokenSymbolTypeRole
BerachainBERAGasNative asset; transaction fees, on/off-chain settlements
Berachain Governance TokenBGTGovernance/InflationNon-transferable PoS/governance token; controls emissions
HoneyHONEYStablecoinUsed in core DeFi protocols (DEX, lending, perps)

2. Issuance Mechanism

  • BGT (Governance/Stake Token)
    • Issuance: Earned solely as rewards for providing liquidity to selected pools—there is no public sale or direct purchase of BGT.
    • Inflation/Emissions: BGT is emitted according to governance direction; emissions flow to liquidity pools voted upon by BGT holders—similar to Curve’s “veTokenomics.”
    • Unique feature: Not transferable or tradable; crucial for security (staking) and governance.
  • BERA (Gas Token)
    • Issuance: Created solely by burning BGT at a 1:1 ratio, making its total supply dependent on BGT burned by users.
    • Implication: Gas token supply is always matched by BGT removal, aligning network incentives and limiting inflation risks.
  • HONEY (Stablecoin)
    • Issuance: Minted by swapping USDC at a 1:1 peg; acts as a stable asset for DeFi operations.
    • Collateral: Fully backed by off-chain/bridged USDC.

3. Allocation Mechanism

Recent Example: Token Unlocks (2025)

DateRecipientAmount BERANotes
2025-02-06Airdrop34,480,000Genesis/community
2025-02-06Ecosystem & R&D47,500,000Foundation/Dev Funds
2025-03-06 — 2025-04-22Airdrop (daily tranches)729,836/day (over 50+ days)Progressive community unlocking
  • Airdrop: A significant initial allocation channeled to early adopters and community contributors over a rolling schedule (see below).
  • Ecosystem: Dedicated fund for development, research, R&D, and ecosystem growth.
  • Emission via DeFi: Ongoing issuance of BGT as rewards for liquidity provided across various pools.

4. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

  • Governance (BGT):
    • Users (delegators) earn BGT by providing liquidity, delegating to validators, and participating in ecosystem activities.
    • BGT can be delegated to validators to secure the chain and receive further emissions (yield).
    • Bribe mechanism: dApps and protocols can incentivize BGT holders to allocate emissions to their liquidity pools (aligning with Curve/veTokenomics).
  • Transaction Fees (BERA):
    • BERA is the only gas asset for all on-chain operations (transactions, contract execution).
  • DeFi Collateral (HONEY):
    • Used for lending, DEX trading, and perpetual protocols; central to Berachain-native DeFi.
  • Liquidity-Driven Security: More capital in DeFi = greater security incentives, tightly integrating TVL and network security.
  • Bribes/Incentives: Protocols can offer additional incentives to BGT holders to direct liquidity mining towards their pools.

5. Locking Mechanism

  • BGT (Non-transferable):
    • Cannot be bought, sold, or transferred; only earned.
    • Can be irreversibly burned 1:1 for BERA.
    • Locked for staking/delegation to validators for PoS security and governance—no time-based vesting, but “locked up” in practice due to its role in network security and governance.
  • Airdropped Tokens:
    • Some community airdrops are released via daily tranches (proportional vesting over time), e.g., 729,836 BERA tokens per day over several weeks post-launch.

Unlock Schedule (Recent Data)

Date RangeRecipientDaily Unlock (BERA)Mechanism
2025-03-06~04-22Airdrop729,836Gradual unlock
2025-02-06Airdrop34,480,000Genesis unlock
2025-02-06Ecosystem/R&D47,500,000Immediate unlock

6. Unlocking Time

  • Airdrop Distribution:
    • Begins with a major launch unlock, then continues with daily unlock tranches for a steady distribution, reducing the risk of sudden supply shocks.
    • This progressive release supports ecosystem stability and incentivizes continued community involvement.
  • Ecosystem/Dev Unlocks:
    • Released at genesis to empower immediate development, partnerships, and R&D.

7. Design Implications & Risks

  • Positive Feedback Loop: The PoL model incentivizes TVL and liquidity, which in turn supports validator rewards and thus network security.
  • Antiplutocracy Challenge: Concentration risk—since only liquidity providers earn BGT and BGT is non-transferable, early and large providers may dominate governance long-term.
  • Protocol Integration: Enshrined protocols (native DEX, lending, perps) receive a majority of emissions, which may challenge the incentive for new protocol launches unless they implement superior incentives or capture substantial user attention.

Summary Table: Berachain Tokenomics (2025)

AspectsBERA (Gas Token)BGT (Governance Token)HONEY (Stablecoin)
IssuanceMinted by burning BGTEarned via emissions for liquidity, validator participationMinted by swapping USDC
AllocationAirdrops, ecosystem, burn-mintDirect emission to liquidity providersProtocol-specific allocation
Usage/IncentiveGas/fees; all txsGovernance, validator selection, emissions voting, bribesDeFi collateral, trades
Locking MechanismN/ANon-transferable; locked via delegation; burnt for BERAN/A
Unlocking TimeStaggered airdrop, rolling unlocksReal-time with liquidity provisionImmediate (upon swap)

Conclusions & Recommendations

Berachain's token economics are highly innovative, leveraging a PoL model to tightly couple liquidity, chain security, and governance. While the design is positioned to quickly bootstrap TVL and DeFi activity, long-term decentralization and ecosystem dynamism will depend on how future emissions, governance, and community incentives evolve. Prospective participants should pay close attention to:

  • Ongoing BGT emission localization (which pools win voting)
  • Ecosystem grant/development outflows
  • Community governance proposals for potential changes in emissions or participation methods.

For the most detailed, up-to-date breakdown and developer docs, consult Berachain’s official documentation and analytics sites.

BERA (BERA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

BERA (BERA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BERA トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

BERA トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

BERA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BERA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

