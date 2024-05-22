アバランチ (AVAX) トケノミクス
アバランチ (AVAX) 情報
Avalancheは、time-to-finalityで測定されるブロックチェーン業界で最速のスマートコントラクトプラットフォームであり、どのプルーフオブステークプロトコルよりも最も多くのバリデータがその活動を保証している。Avalancheは、非常に高速で、低コスト、かつ環境に優しい製品です。スマートコントラクトに対応したあらゆるアプリケーションは、Avalanche上で競合他社を凌駕することができます。
アバランチ (AVAX) トケノミクス & 価格分析
アバランチ (AVAX) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
アバランチ (AVAX) の詳細なトークン構造
AVAX トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche network, serving roles in staking, governance, transaction fees, and ecosystem incentives. Its token economics are carefully structured to ensure network security, incentivize ecosystem growth, and promote decentralization.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The maximum capped supply of AVAX is 720 million.
- Genesis Supply: 360 million AVAX released at mainnet launch (September 2020).
- Future Issuance: Additional 360 million AVAX is minted as staking rewards over time, with the rate determined programmatically. The rate can be adjusted via governance, but overall inflation is designed to decrease as AVAX is claimed and staked.
- Burn Mechanism: All fees paid in AVAX are burned, further reducing circulating supply and introducing a deflationary component.
Issuance Table (Genesis Allocations):
|Category
|% of Initial Supply
|Approx. AVAX
|Vesting Details / Unlocking
|Public Sale
|10%
|72M
|1-year vesting, quarterly unlocks for option A1; none for option B
|Private Investors
|~16.67%
|~120M
|Most with 1-year or 18-month vesting, some tokens unlocked at TGE
|Foundation
|9.26%
|~66.67M
|10-year vesting
|Project Team
|10%
|72M
|4-year vesting
|Community & Dev
|7%
|50.4M
|1-year vesting
|Strategic Partners
|5%
|36M
|4-year vesting
|Airdrop
|2.5%
|18M
|4-year vesting
|Incentives
|~0.28%
|~2.02M
|1-year lockup (testnet rewards)
|Staking Rewards
|50%
|360M
|Distributed programmatically
Allocation & Unlocking Mechanisms
- Public Sale:
- Three options; most tokens distributed with 1-year or 18-month vesting schedules and periodic unlocks.
- Option B tokens had no vesting—unlocked at launch.
- Private Sales & Strategic Partners:
- Majority on vesting schedules (cliff releases) between 1–4 years.
- Team, Foundation, Community Allocations:
- Team: 4-year vesting
- Foundation: 10-year vesting, periodic cliff unlocks
- Community & Dev: 1-year vesting
- Airdrops:
- Four-year vesting, distributed to incentivize network participation.
- Testnet Incentives:
- 1-year lockups for contributors.
Recent & Upcoming Unlock Events:
Unlocks occur at regular intervals (“cliff” events), as observed in the quantitative data (examples):
|Date
|Amount
|Recipient
|Allocation Group
|Unlock Type
|2024-05-22
|1,666,800
|Foundation
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|Cliff
|2024-05-22
|2,250,000
|Strategic Partners
|Private Investors
|Cliff
|2024-05-22
|1,125,000
|Airdrop
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff
|2024-05-22
|4,500,000
|Team
|Team Advisors
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
This unlocking pattern continues through 2027 and beyond.
Usage & Incentive mechanisms
1. Network Security (Staking)
- Validators must stake at least 2,000 AVAX and run network nodes to validate the chain.
- Delegators can contribute as little as 25 AVAX to earn a share of staking rewards.
- Staking rewards (from the 360M AVAX reserve) incentivize honest behavior and network participation.
- Minimum staking period: 2 weeks; maximum: 1 year.
2. Fee Payment and Burning
- All transaction fees are paid in AVAX and permanently burned.
- This mechanism introduces a deflationary pressure, counterbalancing the inflation from staking rewards.
3. Governance
- Stakers participate in Avalanche network governance to vote on key parameters (e.g., staking rewards, minimum amounts).
4. Ecosystem Participation
- Airdrops, incentive programs, and development grants are distributed to users, developers, and contributors to grow the Avalanche ecosystem.
Locking Mechanisms
- Staking: AVAX must be locked for a fixed period when participating in validation (2 weeks to 1 year).
- Vesting: All allocations to team, partners, and early backers are subject to time-based lockups (1, 4, or 10-year schedules). The Foundation, for example, has a 10-year vesting with scheduled, periodic unlock events.
- Bridging/Subnets: When AVAX moves between subnets or cross-chain, traditional locking/unlocking smart contracts (bridges) are used to escrowing and releasing tokens (see token bridging schematic from Messari).
Unlocking Schedule
The unlocking of AVAX tokens follows regular “cliff” events, as described above. Publicly available unlock data shows periodic scheduled unlocks for key groups (team, partners, foundation, airdrop recipients) from 2020 through at least 2027. This ensures transparency and gradual dilution, reducing sudden impact on circulating supply.
Summary Table: Issuance, Allocation, Locking, and Unlocking
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Genesis + programmatic inflation for 720M total cap; transaction fees burned
|Allocation
|Public/Private Sale, Foundation, Team, Community, Strategic Partners, Staking Rewards
|Incentives / Usage
|Staking (validators & delegators), governance, ecosystem rewards, transaction fees, airdrops
|Locking
|Staking (2w–1y), vesting (1–10y) for allocations, testnet/airdrop rewards
|Unlocking
|Regular cliff events; see schedule above; unlocks through at least 2027 and beyond
Conclusion and Implications
Avalanche's token economics combine well-calibrated inflation (via staking), strict vesting schedules, and aggressive burning to maintain a sustainable and balanced network economy. The transparent unlocking calendar helps manage market supply risks. By incentivizing network participation, burning fees to counteract inflation, and aligning lockups with long-term development, Avalanche aims to foster a secure, decentralized, and growth-oriented ecosystem.
Potential risks: Major unlock events can introduce short-term supply pressure, though the distributed cliff unlocking mechanism seeks to mitigate sudden dilutions. Participants should monitor future unlock schedules and governance signals for residual supply-side impacts.
For deeper understanding or the latest unlock schedules, consult Avalanche's official documentation and Messari unlocks dashboard.
アバランチ (AVAX) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
アバランチ (AVAX) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される AVAX トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
AVAX トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
AVAX のトケノミクスを理解したところで、AVAX トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
