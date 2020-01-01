The AI Prophecy (ACT) トケノミクス
The AI Prophecy (ACT) 情報
ACTはミームコインです。
The AI Prophecy (ACT) トケノミクス & 価格分析
The AI Prophecy (ACT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
The AI Prophecy (ACT) の詳細なトークン構造
ACT トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
Acet (ACT) is a BEP-20 token launched on Binance Smart Chain that emphasizes community-driven creation and value accrual. Its design envisions strong alignment between holders, builders, and its decentralized ambitions. Below, I provide a full breakdown of its token economics—including issuance, allocation, utility, incentives, as well as locking and unlocking mechanisms—supported by explicit documentation and public sources.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The ACT token starts with zero initial supply. Tokens are minted via a smart contract by those who choose to participate at inception, with every ACT created considered valuable by virtue of its on-chain provenance and community contribution.
- Minting: ACT can only be created through its creation contract when users provide valuable assets as part of the minting process. Once minted, these tokens are in perpetual circulation unless burned.
- Current Total Supply: As documented, ≈2.235 billion ACT have been minted to date.
2. Allocation Mechanism
There is limited direct public documentation on hard allocation percentages, but what can be triangulated is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Supply
|Notes
|Community / Public
|Major portion
|Minting open to all, no presale/VC rounds
|Farming/Rewards
|Unspecified
|Incentives for DEX/LP participation
|Ecosystem
|Unspecified
|For platform growth, protocol development
|Team/Advisors
|Unspecified
|Assumed small, no explicit allocation seen
|Lock/Strategic Partnerships
|Unspecified
|No details published
- Unlike typical projects, there are no documented pre-mines, private allocations, or significant venture lockups. Minting from zero is specifically intended to allow anyone to become a founding participant.
- Source: Acet Finance Terms
3. Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
-
Platform Utility: ACT is integral to the Acet ecosystem for:
- Payments & transactions within DApps/platforms
- Decentralized governance (voting power proportional to holdings)
- Collateral for DeFi use-cases (yield farming, liquidity providing, staking programs on BSC DEXes)
- Access to exclusive features, rewards, or airdrops
-
Incentives:
- Rewards to liquidity providers on supported DEXes via Acet Farm
- Possible yield farming with ACT as the reward and staking token
- New tokens and protocol upgrades may potentially airdrop to ACT holders
-
Economic Alignment: The creation process gives each newly minted token intrinsic value and aligns incentive structures around early and active participation.
4. Locking Mechanism
-
Smart Contract Enforced Locking:
- Most staking and farming programs use smart contracts that lock ACT for fixed periods (commonly 30, 60, 90, or 180 days).
- Unlocking before maturity is either impossible or incurs a penalty.
- Governance votes or future upgrades may introduce new locking modules.
-
No Specific Vesting for Team/Founders:
- No record exists of founder/early team vesting cliffs or unlocks, differentiating ACT from many VC-funded DeFi tokens.
5. Unlocking Schedule & Time
- Continuous Emissions Model:
- Since all tokens start from zero supply and minting is open, there is no classic “vesting unlock” schedule.
- Locked ACT in liquidity pools or staking contracts becomes freely transferable after the lock period.
- No major cliffs or large unlock events are documented, reducing risk of supply shocks.
6. Tokenomics Table Summary
|Mechanism
|Detail
|Issuance
|Starts at zero, minted via smart contract, open to all participants
|Total Supply
|≈2.235 billion ACT (as of recent data)
|Key Allocation
|No preset allocations; minting/distribution is community-driven
|Utility
|Payments, governance, staking, ecosystem access
|Incentives
|LP rewards, staking, possible airdrops, protocol reward programs
|Locking
|Varies by contract: typically 30-180 days, enforced by smart contract
|Unlocking
|Tokens unlock at lock period end; no large vesting event or cliffs
|Team/Investors
|No explicit reserved allocations or vesting found
7. References & Documentation
- Acet Finance Whitepaper
- Acet On-Chain Data
- Acet Farm Staking Contracts
- Terms & Conditions
8. Analysis and Implications
Strengths:
- Open and permissionless token minting ensures fair, community-first participation and limits risk of centralized control or sudden vested unlocks.
- Locking via smart contracts allows for transparent staking incentives and minimizes rug-pull risk due to enforced rules.
- Utility as a means of transaction, governance, and reward keeps the token at the center of platform economics.
Caveats:
- Lack of public, granular documentation on mint/lock schedules can reduce transparency compared to more established protocols.
- The open minting approach means early participants can acquire disproportionate shares before general adoption—this is partially offset by transparent blockchain records.
Outlook:
- The ACT token model is innovative in its fair-launch approach, but investors should scrutinize contract code and issuance records directly on-chain for assurance.
- The absence of team/advisor allocations and explicit vesting makes ACT less vulnerable to sudden supply inflations and aligns value more closely with platform demand and ongoing participation.
9. Example Staking/Liquidity Incentive Table
|Program
|Lock Period
|Reward Currency
|APY Range*
|Early Unlock Penalty
|ACT Staking
|30-180 days
|ACT
|20-80%
|Forfeit rewards, fee burned
|LP Farming (BSC)
|7-90 days
|ACT
|50-200%
|Forfeit pending rewards
*APYs vary and are subject to change as per platform economics and usage.
Conclusion
Acet’s token economics focus on inclusivity, decentralization, and transparency. Its minting and allocation model avoids the pitfalls and centralization risks often associated with pre-mined or VC-backed tokens. Locking and unlocking are governed by contract code rather than vesting schedules, promoting trustless incentive structures and ongoing engagement from the community. For the most current details, review ACT’s on-chain contracts and Gitbook documentation.
The AI Prophecy (ACT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
The AI Prophecy (ACT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ACT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
ACT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
ACT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ACT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
