Economia del token di Sirin Labs (SRN)
Informazioni su Sirin Labs SRN
Sirin Labs Token is a crypto token developed by blockchain development company Sirin Labs, and is a part of the SIRIN Labs ecosystem. Sirin Labs has been developing the first blockchain smartphone, and every product of this company is committed to using their own blockchain! They promote use of digital currencies and decentralization through SRN tokens.
Sirin Labs was found in 2014. Solarin was their first project, which gained popularity as the most secure phone in the world. Though it was a success and was endorsed by famous celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, the company declared a layoff of about one-third of the staff by 2015. The reason they announced was developments in other fields. In late 2017, Sirin Labs announced the ICO (Initial Public Offering) of Sirin Lab Token (SRN) in order to give their operations a new direction. Now, they focus on bringing new technology for mass adoption.
SIRIN Labs has a vision of creating open source and secure devices for mass adoption. The biggest problem SRN tokens face is convincing average users of smartphone that a high security phone is worth investing in! If SRN tokens follow the recent trends and other products by SIRIN Labs become a success, then that day is not away when SRN token will be one of the top cryptocurrencies in the world. SRN tokens have immense potential for development. Given that the smartphone market is one of their targets, there’s a large industry that’s being picked on as an audience for the technology.
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Sirin Labs (SRN)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Sirin Labs (SRN), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Economia del token di Sirin Labs (SRN): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di Sirin Labs (SRN) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token SRN che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token SRN possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di SRN, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token SRN!
Previsione prezzi di SRN
Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi SRN? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di SRN combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.
Perché dovresti scegliere MEXC?
MEXC è uno dei principali exchange di criptovalute al mondo, apprezzato da milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC è la tua strada più semplice per le crypto.
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.