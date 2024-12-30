Prezzo di Sirin Labs (SRN)
Il prezzo attuale di Sirin Labs (SRN) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 305.71K USD. Il prezzo di SRN a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Sirin Labs:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 87.41 USD
- Sirin Labs la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.78%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 532.78M USD
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Sirin Labs a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Sirin Labs in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Sirin Labs in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Sirin Labs in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-0.78%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-3.53%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+398.49%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Sirin Labs: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.50%
-0.78%
-3.97%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Sirin Labs Token is a crypto token developed by blockchain development company Sirin Labs, and is a part of the SIRIN Labs ecosystem. Sirin Labs has been developing the first blockchain smartphone, and every product of this company is committed to using their own blockchain! They promote use of digital currencies and decentralization through SRN tokens. Sirin Labs was found in 2014. Solarin was their first project, which gained popularity as the most secure phone in the world. Though it was a success and was endorsed by famous celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, the company declared a layoff of about one-third of the staff by 2015. The reason they announced was developments in other fields. In late 2017, Sirin Labs announced the ICO (Initial Public Offering) of Sirin Lab Token (SRN) in order to give their operations a new direction. Now, they focus on bringing new technology for mass adoption. SIRIN Labs has a vision of creating open source and secure devices for mass adoption. The biggest problem SRN tokens face is convincing average users of smartphone that a high security phone is worth investing in! If SRN tokens follow the recent trends and other products by SIRIN Labs become a success, then that day is not away when SRN token will be one of the top cryptocurrencies in the world. SRN tokens have immense potential for development. Given that the smartphone market is one of their targets, there’s a large industry that’s being picked on as an audience for the technology.
