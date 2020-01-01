SelfKey (KEY) Tokenomika
SelfKey provides organizations and individuals with complete ownership over their own digital identity, empowering them to discover additional privacy and freedom. SelfKey is a self-sovereign identity system that is based on the blockchain and can provide control and management of digital identities to users. Additionally, users can utilize SelfKey to securely manage a crypto portfolio and instantly onboard immigration, cryptocurrency, and financial services. One of the unique aspects of SelfKey is its ability to work as an all-in-one identity solution for self-sovereignty. SelfKey utilizes a novel approach to identity management while also resolving the issues related to existing centralized identity management systems. These include the lack of accessibility to financial services and the tedious KYC processes that are paper based. One of the standout features of SelfKey is the self-hosted data storage. This lets you secure your identity documents and assets locally, so there is no risk of a major data breach as with other similar systems. The KYC processes within SelfKey also stand out for their efficiency. Qualified certifiers can provide you with reusable identity authentication upon request. You can then share this authentication multiple times with several service providers. This, in turn, prevents you from wasting time and effort with a traditional KYC onboarding process that is typically tedious. SelfKey additional minimizes data because of its blockchain-based verifiable claims protocol. This protocol lets you as an identity owner prove you meet the ID attributes required for a specific service or product without any need to actually share your identity document. In other words, you can provide proof of your ID without sharing the ID, keeping the data you send to a minimum. Of course, SelfKey also provides the full functionality you want from a cryptocurrency wallet, including the ability to securely manage cryptocurrency assets like ETH, KEY, and the other ERC-20 tokens.Edmund Lowell is the founder of SelfKey. On his LinkedIn page, Edmund describes himself as an entrepreneur whose “skill sets lie at the crossroads of finance, technology, and law/regulations.” Additionally, he has been involved with other projects related to personal data protection, self-sovereign digital identity systems, blockchains, and distributed ledgers. Terry Lin is the product manager for this venture. In the past, Terry has been associated with many established projects including, AMZ Tracker, UBS and Build My Online Store. Lastly, Ari Propis is the accounting backbone of SelfKey. He has been in the crypto domain for more than five years and has previously worked as a consultant for various blockchain and international accounting startups. It was introduced into the market earlier this year, KEY tokens were initially traded at a modest price of US$0.08 per token.
SelfKey (KEY) Tokenomika: Objašnjenje ključnih pokazatelja i primjeri upotrebe
Razumijevanje tokenomike SelfKey (KEY) ključno je za analizu njegove dugoročne vrijednosti, održivosti i potencijala.
Ključni pokazatelji i kako se izračunavaju:
Ukupna količina:
Maksimalan broj KEY tokena koji su ili će ikada biti kreirani.
Količina u optjecaju:
Broj tokena trenutno dostupnih na tržištu i u rukama javnosti.
Maksimalna količina:
Fiksno ograničenje ukupnog broja KEY tokena.
FDV (potpuno razrijeđena vrijednost):
Izračunato kao trenutna cijena × maksimalna količina, što daje projekciju ukupne tržišne kapitalizacije ako su svi tokeni u optjecaju.
Stopa inflacije:
Odražava brzinu uvođenja novih tokena, što utječe na nestašicu i dugoročno kretanje cijena.
Zašto su ovi pokazatelji važni za trgovce?
Visoka količina u optjecaju = veća likvidnost.
Ograničena maksimalna količina + niska inflacija = potencijal za dugoročni rast cijena.
Transparentna raspodjela tokena = veće povjerenje u projekt i manji rizik centralizirane kontrole.
Visoka FDV s niskom trenutnom tržišnom kapitalizacijom = mogući signali precijenjenosti.
Sada kada razumijete tokenomiku KEY tokena, istražite KEY cijenu tokena uživo!
Odricanje od odgovornosti
Podaci o tokenomici na ovoj stranici potječu iz izvora trećih strana. MEXC ne jamči njihovu točnost. Molimo vas da provedete temeljito istraživanje prije ulaganja.