MEXC burza
/
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
/
2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Ripple and Grayscale Celebrate First Birthday: Is XRP ETF Next?
The fund launched a year ago after some regulatory hurdles.
XRP
$2.8297
+0.34%
FUND
$0.018
-16.66%
Podijeli
CryptoPotato
2025/09/07 14:35
Podijeli
CZ: AI companions are a huge and rapidly growing field. Let’s combine them with cryptocurrencies.
PANews reported on September 7 that CZ wrote, "AI companions are a large and rapidly growing field, and users are willing to pay. Let's bring it into the cryptocurrency field, or vice versa, bring cryptocurrency into the field of AI companions."
VICE
$0.01839
+5.44%
AI
$0.1242
+2.98%
Podijeli
PANews
2025/09/07 14:33
Podijeli
Breakdown: Applied Digital’s $11 Billion HPC Hosting Deal With CoreWeave
The post Breakdown: Applied Digital’s $11 Billion HPC Hosting Deal With CoreWeave appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Applied Digital’s $11B HPC deal puts it in the same league as Core Scientific and TeraWulf. But is the market sleeping on it? Applied Digital’s $11B CoreWeave Pact The following guest post comes from Bitcoinminingstock.io, the one-stop hub for all things bitcoin mining stocks, educational tools, and industry insights. Originally published on Sept. 5, 2025, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/breakdown-applied-digitals-hosting-deal-coreweave/
STOP
$0.15282
-6.03%
COM
$0.018154
-11.04%
CORE
$0.4234
+1.19%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 14:32
Podijeli
A Breakout Could Be Closer Than We Think
The post A Breakout Could Be Closer Than We Think appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Pi Network’s token is trading at $0.3406, after briefly touching $0.3416 earlier in the session. The chart shows a fragile recovery attempt, but the community remains divided on whether Pi can make a significant move in the coming weeks. Technical Setup Recent action highlights how Pi struggles to maintain upside traction. The coin has bounced from a support zone near $0.333, but resistance is forming closer to $0.38–$0.40. A breakout above this level would be required before bulls could talk about a meaningful rally. Moving averages are beginning to converge, which often signals an impending large move — either a breakout higher or further consolidation. Traders argue over which outcome is more likely. The $1 Question To reach $1 from $0.34, Pi would need a rally of nearly 190%, an extremely steep climb given its low liquidity and speculative nature. Analysts note that such a move is possible in volatile altcoin markets but would likely require a major catalyst such as a mainnet launch, a high-profile exchange listing, or a large-scale partnership. Background and Community Mood Pi Network, launched in 2019 by Stanford graduates, built a user base of over 50 million through mobile mining. Yet the token remains in a pre-mainnet phase and is not listed on top centralized exchanges, leaving price action thin and highly speculative. Social media remains split: some traders are hyping a breakout toward $1, while others stress that Pi has failed to sustain rallies in past hype cycles. Without fresh news, many see $0.40–$0.60 as a more realistic target range in late 2025. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a…
NEAR
$2.442
+2.00%
HYPE
$47.03
+0.27%
MORE
$0.10023
-1.61%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 14:30
Podijeli
Pi Coin Price Outlook: A Breakout Could Be Closer Than We Think
The chart shows a fragile recovery attempt, but the community remains divided on whether Pi can make a significant move […] The post Pi Coin Price Outlook: A Breakout Could Be Closer Than We Think appeared first on Coindoo.
MOVE
$0.1185
+2.42%
THINK
$0.01234
-7.21%
PI
$0.34329
+0.40%
Podijeli
Coindoo
2025/09/07 14:30
Podijeli
U.S. Senate Proposes Joint SEC-CFTC Cryptocurrency Committee
The post U.S. Senate Proposes Joint SEC-CFTC Cryptocurrency Committee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Proposed U.S. Senate bill seeks unified SEC-CFTC crypto oversight. Focus on protecting DeFi developers and clarifying airdrops. New committee aims to standardize crypto asset classification. A draft market structure bill introduced in the U.S. Senate aims to resolve cryptocurrency regulatory disputes by forming a joint SEC and CFTC committee to coordinate digital asset oversight. This initiative could enhance market efficiency, attract innovation, and clarify rules for DeFi, airdrops, and DePINs, fostering a more favorable environment for U.S.-based digital asset projects. U.S. Senate Drafts Bill for Unified Crypto Oversight A draft bill introduced in the U.S. Senate proposes forming a joint committee between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to address the ongoing challenges in cryptocurrency regulation. Notable provisions include safeguarding decentralized finance (DeFi) developers from legal liabilities and arranging an advisory panel to streamline rule-making. The draft bill brings forward clear distinctions for airdrops and stipulates that decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs) are excluded from securities laws. The synergy of these measures reflects a concerted effort to harmonize crypto oversight, signifying a shift towards comprehensive frameworks across digital asset handling. “It’s time to leave turf aside and really collaborate,” SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said, highlighting intent to harmonize oversight. Market reactions indicate a positive outlook among stakeholders. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairwoman Caroline Pham emphasized their aims to reduce regulatory barriers and boost market efficiency. Industry observers believe such coordinated efforts may entice U.S.-domiciled projects back home, fostering innovation and capital inflow. Potential Impact on DeFi and Airdrops Market Did you know? In 2023, Uniswap’s UNI was classified as a security by some regulators, a move that may now see reconsideration under the proposed U.S. bill, potentially affecting its use in decentralized exchanges. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH)…
U
$0.01027
+7.31%
MORE
$0.10023
-1.61%
MOVE
$0.1185
+2.42%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 14:14
Podijeli
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Analysts Tip Maxi Doge As Potential Next Dogecoin
The Dogecoin price action has not been the most positive as of late, making it not the best crypto to buy now. However, there is an alternative emerging. It has the same appeal as Dogecoin, but is more “memefied” and has a quirky core that the original DOGE has probably forgotten. This project is Maxi […]
MORE
$0.10023
-1.61%
CORE
$0.4234
+1.19%
DOGE
$0.21738
+0.71%
Podijeli
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/07 14:10
Podijeli
Singapore lost S$456 million to fraud in the first half of the year, with cryptocurrency scams accounting for 18%
PANews reported on September 7 that according to FintechNews, the Singapore Police Force released fraud and cybercrime data for the first half of 2025. The data showed that Singaporeans lost approximately S$456 million to fraud, a decrease of approximately S$66 million from the previous year. The number of fraud and cybercrime cases fell by 21.5% to 22,476, compared with 28,625 cases in the same period last year. Losses caused by cryptocurrency-related fraud accounted for nearly 18% of the total losses, reaching S$81.6 million, mainly involving Tether, Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Anti-Fraud Command also recovered S$56.7 million, including S$17 million in cryptocurrency, and worked with partners to avoid another S$179 million in potential losses.
Podijeli
PANews
2025/09/07 13:56
Podijeli
Vitalik Buterin Highlights leanVM Proposal to Boost Ethereum’s Roadmap
Vitalik Buterin highlights leanVM in Ethereum’s roadmap, focusing on scalability with simpler ISA, XMSS aggregation, recursion, and efficiency gains.]]>
BOOST
$0.07598
-2.02%
GAINS
$0.0272
+0.59%
Podijeli
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/07 13:52
Podijeli
Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws
The post Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has renewed his push for comprehensive cryptocurrency regulation, calling for clear, transparent rules and oversight mechanisms to keep pace with the fast-evolving digital asset sector. Lukashenko’s Frustrations Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has reportedly issued a renewed directive to fast-track comprehensive cryptocurrency regulations, emphasizing the need for transparent oversight and legal clarity […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/belarus-aims-to-reinforce-its-digital-haven-with-stronger-crypto-laws/
COM
$0.018154
-11.04%
PUSH
$0.03572
-0.80%
CLEAR
$0.01527
-0.77%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 13:34
Podijeli
Vijesti u trendu
Više
CZ: AI companions are a huge and rapidly growing field. Let’s combine them with cryptocurrencies.
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy
Singapore lost S$456 million to fraud in the first half of the year, with cryptocurrency scams accounting for 18%
Pi Coin Price Outlook: A Breakout Could Be Closer Than We Think