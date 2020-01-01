ZMINE (ZMN) טוקנומיקה
ZMINE (ZMN) מידע
ZMINE is a cryptocurrency mining ICO project. It has a unique business model which it is named ""We rent your graphic card (WRYGC)"". The model has run successfully for a year. There are approximately ten thousand GPUs from hundreds of customer in company's facilities. The company make a contract with customer for borrowing GPUs. After that, every half month, the benefit, after electricity cost deducted, will be divided 50:50 between the company and customers. The company will manage all other hardware and facilities and take card of all other cost. It is different from cloud mining because customer own their real graphic cards not just hashing power. Moreover, all of founders have developer background they have invested and mainly focused on R&D in order to optimize the profit not solely the size of mining farm. In term of technology, there are various of advantages, for example coin mining switching, fast GPUs deployment, customize mining hardware, and GPUs overclock profiling.
The fund from ICO will be spent to support the real requirements from customers and existing business.
- Customer don't have advance knowledge about GPUs and mining technology. Therefore, we would purchase large batch of GPUs for cheaper price and suitable mining spec.
- They would like to invest in mining, however large batch of GPUs and mining equipment could take 1-2 months to be transported. We book and prepare all of those in advance by the fund. Then, it will be ready in very short period.
- Customer would like to trade their GPUs. ZMINE will developed GPUs market which customer could bid and offer their own GPU comfortably.
ZMINE token have been listed in the number one Thailand cryptocurrency exchange, https://bx.in.th, within couple weeks after the sale period being end. After listing, the price has maintained nearly twofold the ICO price. The 24 hours trading value has swung from $110,000 USD to $800,000 USD. These facts could be verified the quality of ZMINE team and trust from customer.
ZMINE (ZMN) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור ZMINE (ZMN), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
ZMINE (ZMN) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של ZMINE (ZMN) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של ZMN אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות ZMNהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את ZMNטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתZMNהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
ZMN חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן ZMN עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו ZMN משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
למה צריך לבחור ב־MEXC?
MEXC היא אחת מבורסות הקריפטו המובילות בעולם, אותה סומכים מיליוני משתמשים ברחבי העולם. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC היא הדרך הקלה ביותר שלך לעולם הקריפטו.
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.