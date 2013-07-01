צלול לעומק כיצד XLM האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.

Overview

Stellar (XLM) is the native token of the Stellar network, a Layer-1 blockchain designed for payments, asset issuance, and connecting to financial rails. The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) manages the ecosystem and has historically overseen the distribution and allocation of XLM.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply : At inception, the SDF managed the entire initial supply of 100 billion XLM.

: At inception, the SDF managed the entire initial supply of 100 billion XLM. Inflation : The supply increased by 1% annually via protocol-level inflation until October 28, 2019, when inflation was deprecated by validator vote. Approximately 5.44 billion XLM were created through this mechanism.

: The supply increased by 1% annually via protocol-level inflation until October 28, 2019, when inflation was deprecated by validator vote. Approximately 5.44 billion XLM were created through this mechanism. Burns: On November 4, 2019, SDF burned ~55 billion XLM (~52.38% of the initial supply), including tokens earmarked for giveaways and from the SDF operating fund.

Allocation Mechanism

The allocation of XLM has evolved, but major categories and their purposes are as follows:

Allocation Category Description Example Unlocks (Date, Amount) Marketing/Operations 25.82% allocation, used for SDF operations, salaries, and overhead. 2015-11-24: 3.14B XLM

2018-02-06: 3.35B XLM

2019-11-03: 9.76B XLM Ecosystem Incentives 50% allocation, for ecosystem growth, airdrops, partnerships, and grants. 2019-11-03: 25B XLM Escrow 18% allocation, held in escrow with irregular unlocks. 2021-01-13: 3B XLM

2022-02-01: 3B XLM

2023-04-05: 3B XLM Other Includes user acquisition, use-case investment, and community funds. See SDF Mandate for details

Note: The above allocations are based on historical unlocks and SDF disclosures. The SDF has also reserved XLM for ecosystem development, use-case investment, and user acquisition, with specific sub-allocations for grants, enterprise investments, and marketing.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Network Utility : XLM is required for: Minimum account balances (2 base reserves; as of Feb 2024, 1 base reserve = 0.5 XLM). Transaction fees (to prevent spam and ensure network health). Medium of exchange and bridge currency for cross-asset swaps on Stellar’s decentralized exchange (SDEX).

: XLM is required for: Ecosystem Incentives : XLM is distributed via: Grants for developers and projects (e.g., Stellar Community Fund). Infrastructure and R&D grants. User acquisition and marketing programs.

: XLM is distributed via: No Staking Rewards : As of Feb 2024, XLM holders do not earn protocol-level rewards (e.g., staking, inflation, or validator rewards). The inflation mechanism was deprecated in 2019.

: As of Feb 2024, XLM holders do not earn protocol-level rewards (e.g., staking, inflation, or validator rewards). The inflation mechanism was deprecated in 2019. Bug Bounties: SDF operates a bug bounty program, rewarding XLM for security disclosures.

Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time

Locking : Historically, large allocations (e.g., for escrow or ecosystem incentives) were held by the SDF and released according to internal schedules. There is no protocol-enforced locking or vesting for XLM at the network level.

: Historically, large allocations (e.g., for escrow or ecosystem incentives) were held by the SDF and released according to internal schedules. There is no protocol-enforced locking or vesting for XLM at the network level. Unlocking : Unlocks have occurred on an irregular, discretionary basis, as determined by the SDF. Example unlocks include: Marketing/Operations: 3.14B XLM (2015-11-24), 3.35B XLM (2018-02-06), 9.76B XLM (2019-11-03) Ecosystem Incentives: 25B XLM (2019-11-03) Escrow: 3B XLM (2021-01-13), 3B XLM (2022-02-01), 3B XLM (2023-04-05)

: Unlocks have occurred on an irregular, discretionary basis, as determined by the SDF. Example unlocks include: Unlocking Table:

Allocation Category Unlock Date Amount (XLM) Unlock Type Marketing/Operations 2015-11-24 3,140,000,000 Instant Marketing/Operations 2018-02-06 3,350,000,000 Instant Marketing/Operations 2019-11-03 9,760,000,000 Instant Ecosystem Incentives 2019-11-03 25,000,000,000 Instant Escrow 2021-01-13 3,000,000,000 Instant Escrow 2022-02-01 3,000,000,000 Instant Escrow 2023-04-05 3,000,000,000 Instant

No Protocol-Level Vesting: Unlocks are not enforced by smart contracts or protocol rules but are managed by the SDF.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Initial supply (100B XLM), 1% annual inflation (deprecated 2019), major burn (2019) Allocation SDF-managed: Marketing/Operations, Ecosystem Incentives, Escrow, User Acquisition, etc. Usage Minimum balances, transaction fees, bridge currency, DEX, grants, bug bounties Incentives Grants, ecosystem funding, no protocol staking/inflation rewards as of 2024 Locking/Unlocking SDF-controlled, irregular unlocks, no protocol-enforced vesting Unlocking Time See table above; all major unlocks are instant and discretionary

Additional Notes

Governance : Stellar uses Core Advancement Proposals (CAPs) and Stellar Ecosystem Proposals (SEPs) for protocol and ecosystem changes. The SDF and community participate in governance, but XLM does not confer direct voting rights for protocol upgrades.

: Stellar uses Core Advancement Proposals (CAPs) and Stellar Ecosystem Proposals (SEPs) for protocol and ecosystem changes. The SDF and community participate in governance, but XLM does not confer direct voting rights for protocol upgrades. Acquisition : XLM can be acquired via exchanges (CEX/DEX), and past airdrops (now discontinued).

: XLM can be acquired via exchanges (CEX/DEX), and past airdrops (now discontinued). No Staking: There is no staking or delegation mechanism for XLM holders.

Conclusion

Stellar’s token economics are characterized by a large, SDF-managed supply, discretionary unlocks, and a focus on ecosystem growth through grants and incentives. The network’s design emphasizes utility (fees, minimum balances, bridge currency) over direct tokenholder rewards, with no protocol-level staking or inflation as of 2024. All major unlocks are managed off-chain by the SDF, with no enforced vesting or locking at the protocol level.