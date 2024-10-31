Tales X (X) טוקנומיקה
Tales X (X) מידע
A decentralized retail platform for content and real products, driven by a token incentive model.
Tales X (X) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Tales X (X), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של Tales X (X)
צלול לעומק כיצד X האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.
X Empire’s token economics are designed to incentivize community participation, ensure fair distribution, and support long-term ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking schedules.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Token Name: X Empire (X)
- Total Supply: 690,000,000,000 X
- Initial Circulating Supply: 517,500,000,000 X
- Launchpool Allocation: 2,939,400,000 X
Tokens are issued through a combination of airdrops, launchpool events, and community engagement programs. The Token Generation Event (TGE) was scheduled for late October 2024, marking the official launch and initial distribution.
Allocation Mechanism
Allocation Breakdown
|Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Notes
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Largest immediate allocation, unlocked at TGE
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|For ecosystem growth and community rewards
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Gradual vesting, long-term commitment
|Team
|20%
|Standard vesting, incentivizes long-term contribution
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|For partnerships and ecosystem development
|Livestreaming
|3%
|Marketing and platform promotion
|Foundation
|2%
|For sustainability and long-term planning
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|For exchange listings and liquidity
- Community Airdrop: 75% of the total supply is ultimately allocated to the community, with an additional 34.5 billion X tokens added during the “Chill Phase” to enhance player rewards.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- In-Game Utility: X tokens are used within the X Empire game for character upgrades, participation in business-themed challenges, and NFT avatar creation.
- Airdrop Participation: Users can earn X tokens by participating in launchpool events and locking BTC or ETH in designated pools.
- Holder Incentives: The "$X Holder Status" program rewards users who hold X tokens in their wallets for at least 30 days with exclusive benefits and partner airdrops.
- Community Engagement: Additional tokens are distributed through new app features (e.g., the "Feed" app) to drive demand and engagement.
Locking Mechanism
Launchpool Locking Pools
|Pool
|Total X Airdrop
|Max Lock (VIP1-7)
|Max Lock (VIP0)
|Min Lock
|Distribution Mechanism
|BTC Pool
|1,469,700,000 X
|2 BTC
|0.5 BTC
|0.0001 BTC
|Proportional to user’s locked BTC
|ETH Pool
|1,469,700,000 X
|15 ETH
|10 ETH
|0.002 ETH
|Proportional to user’s locked ETH
- Distribution: Airdrops from locking pools are distributed hourly based on the user’s locked volume, with hourly snapshots taken for accuracy.
Unlocking Time and Vesting Schedule
- Unlocking Schedule: Tokens are unlocked in phases, following a linear or staggered release from July 2025 to July 2029.
- Vesting: Team and investor allocations are subject to gradual vesting to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term alignment.
- Community & Ecosystem: These allocations are unlocked progressively to support ongoing development and engagement.
- By 2029: 100% of the total token supply will be unlocked.
Unlocking Visualization (Summary)
- Initial Coin Offering (33%): Immediate release at TGE.
- Team, Investors, Foundation, Ecosystem: Gradual unlocking over four years.
- Community & Ecosystem Initiatives: Prioritized for early and ongoing distribution.
Additional Notes
- NFT-to-X Token Conversion: There was a specific window (ending October 31, 2024) for converting NFT vouchers to X tokens, with on-chain withdrawals enabled for efficiency.
- Optional “Chill Phase”: Players could opt in to earn an extra 5% of tokens, with all characters reset to maintain competitiveness.
Summary Table: Key Token Economics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|TGE, airdrops, launchpool, NFT conversion
|Allocation
|ICO, community, team, investors, ecosystem, foundation, liquidity
|Usage
|In-game utility, NFT creation, airdrops, holder rewards, community engagement
|Incentives
|Holder status, partner airdrops, exclusive benefits, new app features
|Locking
|BTC/ETH pools, hourly snapshots, proportional airdrop distribution
|Unlocking
|Linear/staggered release, full unlock by 2029, vesting for team/investors
In conclusion:
X Empire’s token economics are structured to reward active participation, foster long-term commitment, and support sustainable ecosystem growth. The mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, and unlocking are designed to balance immediate engagement with gradual, responsible token release, minimizing risks of sudden supply shocks and aligning incentives across all stakeholders.
Tales X (X) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Tales X (X) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של X אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות Xהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את Xטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתXהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
