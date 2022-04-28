Ondo (ONDO) טוקנומיקה
Ondo (ONDO) מידע
The Ondo Foundation‘s mission is to usher in a new era of financial inclusivity and market efficiency through onchain institutional-grade financial products and services.
Ondo (ONDO) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Ondo (ONDO), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של Ondo (ONDO)
צלול לעומק כיצד ONDO האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.
Ondo Finance’s ONDO token is designed to support the protocol’s mission of bringing institutional-grade financial products on-chain. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply: ONDO is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, with a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens.
- Creation Date: The token was created on April 28, 2022.
- Public Launch: ONDO became transferable on January 18, 2024, following the end of a global lock-up period.
Allocation Mechanism
The ONDO token allocation is structured as follows:
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Unlocking Schedule
|Community Access Sale
|~1.99% of supply; 90% unlocked at TGE, rest linearly daily over 1 year
|90% at TGE (Jan 18, 2024), 10% linearly daily over the following year
|Ecosystem Growth
|~52.11% of supply; 24% unlocked at TGE, rest linearly yearly over 5 years
|24% at TGE, 76% linearly over 5 years (yearly unlocks starting Jan 18, 2025)
|Private Sales
|~12.9% of supply; 1-year cliff, then linearly yearly over 4 years
|1-year cliff from Jan 18, 2024, then yearly unlocks over 4 years
|Protocol Development
|Details similar to Private Sales
|1-year cliff from Jan 18, 2024, then yearly unlocks over 4 years
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ONDO is primarily a governance token. Holders can submit and vote on proposals related to Flux Finance (e.g., asset listings, interest rate models, treasury management). To submit a proposal, a user must have at least 100 million ONDO delegated; proposals require at least 1 million ONDO to vote and must meet quorum.
- Ecosystem Incentives: A significant portion (~52.11%) is reserved for ecosystem growth, including future airdrops and rewards for contributors (developers, educators, researchers, strategic partners).
- Points Program: ONDO holders can earn points by holding tokens on-chain, with additional bonuses for “diamond hands” (long-term holders). The points program is expected to offer further rewards in the future.
- No Staking or Liquidity Provision: As of late 2024, there is no native staking or liquidity provision mechanism for ONDO.
Locking Mechanism
- Global Lock-Up: All ONDO tokens were non-transferable until January 18, 2024.
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (except the Community Access Sale) are subject to cliffs and linear vesting, as detailed above.
Unlocking Time
- Community Access Sale: 90% unlocked at TGE (Jan 18, 2024), 10% linearly daily over the next year.
- Ecosystem Growth: 24% unlocked at TGE, 76% linearly yearly over 5 years (starting Jan 18, 2025).
- Private Sales & Protocol Development: 1-year cliff post-TGE, then linearly yearly over 4 years.
Summary Table
|Allocation
|Unlocking Details
|Community Access
|90% at TGE, 10% daily over 1 year
|Ecosystem Growth
|24% at TGE, 76% yearly over 5 years (starting Jan 18, 2025)
|Private Sales
|1-year cliff, then yearly over 4 years (starting Jan 18, 2025)
|Protocol Development
|1-year cliff, then yearly over 4 years (starting Jan 18, 2025)
Additional Notes
- No Claims on Profits: ONDO does not confer any rights to capital, profits, or legal claims on the issuer or associated entities.
- Bridging and Cross-Chain: Ondo Bridge enables native, cross-chain transfers of ONDO and related assets, supporting composability and liquidity across multiple blockchains.
- Governance Participation: ONDO holders can participate in protocol governance via Tally.
This structure is designed to balance immediate ecosystem growth with long-term alignment and gradual distribution, supporting both early contributors and the broader community.
Ondo (ONDO) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Ondo (ONDO) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של ONDO אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות ONDOהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את ONDOטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתONDOהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
כתב ויתור
